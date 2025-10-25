Borussia Dortmund
Who is Jolyn Bosz? Meet the wife of Peter Bosz
Jolyn Bosz is a sales coordinator, and she is known for being the wife of one of the best Dutch coaches in the world, Peter Bosz. Let us see more about the beautiful relationship between the couple.
Bosz comes from Germany, and she is known for being the partner of head coach of Dutch Eredivisie club PSV Eindhoven, Peter Bosz. He was a former football player for the Netherlands who represented the senior national team in 8 matches. Jolyn Bosz has been supporting the footballer throughout his journey. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Jolyn and Peter Bosz Families
Jolyn was born in Germany in 1980. However, there is no disclosed information about her parents or other family members as she has kept all this private.
Peter Bosz was born on 21 November 1963 in Apeldoorn, Netherlands. Unfortunately, there is no information about his parents and family as he has kept all this information very private.
Jolyn Bosz husband Peter Bosz
Peter Bosz is a former player and currently the head coach of French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais. He started his playing career as a midfielder with Vitesse in 1981. He has represented several clubs from Japanese to German in his short playing career.
After finishing his career as a player, he became a coach of amateurs AGOVV Apeldoorn where he won a national amateur league. He was appointed the manager of his old club Vitesse on a two-year contract on 19 June 2013. Bosz made the club reach the top of the league in the Eredivisie for the first time since 2006. In May 2016, Bosz was appointed as the new head coach of AFC Ajax. However, Peter didn’t have such a good time with the club. He was soon transferred to German club Borussia Dortmund. It was a record buyout of a head coach for a German club of 5 million Euros.
In December 2018, he was appointed the head coach of Bayern Leverkusen. He made them secure the UEFA Champions League qualification in the season’s final game. He then made his way to the French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais.
Jolyn and Peter Bosz Kids
Jolyn and Peter met when the former was in her first marriage. She was married to Wouter Engelbertink. Peter was single after his separation from his first wife, Annette Jannink. They crossed paths in the year 2010.
The couple dated for a long time before finally getting married in a private ceremony, and since then, it’s more than a decade since they have been leading a happy married life. She is 17 years younger than Peter. The couple has been married for 6 years.
Jolyn is the stepmother of professional football players Gino and Sonny and Peter’s daughter Bo. She doesn’t share a child with Peter.
Peter has been blessed to have a partner like Jolyn, who has been by his side in all the highs and lows of his career.
Jolyn Bosz Profession, Career, Net Worth
Jolyn is mainly a sales coordinator and currently works at Minus 417, a health/beauty supplier. She has previously worked at Theaterhotel Almelo as well. She has experience in this field and should be earning a lucrative salary.
Much is known about her as she doesn’t have any social media. Jolyn’s net worth is still not disclosed. She doesn’t share about her payout and earnings. However, Peter has an estimated net worth of around $5.5 million.
Bayern Munich
Who Is Josipa Perisic? Meet The Wife Of Ivan Perisic
Josipa Perisic is famous for being the wife of Croatian star Ivan Perisic. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Josipa Perisic is a stunning woman who is equally beautiful and smart. She is very health conscious and takes good care of her body. Being the wife of a famous Inter Milan star Ivan Perisic, she has gained popularity. She met her sweetheart during high school and married. Nevertheless, she is also a successful entrepreneur and a caring mother.
Ivan Perisic has played in most of the major leagues in Europe. He joined Inter in 2015 and has since been improving his abilities and mastering his skills in every passing season. The Croatian helped his team to secure the scudetto in the 2021/22 season. He is now a part of Eredivisie where he plays for the PSV club.
Before that, he had a successful spell during the one season loan spell with Bayern Munich. Perisic is also a star for his national side as he helped them to reach the World Cup final in 2018. Today we are going to discuss his love life in detail. So stay tuned to learn more.
Josipa Perisic Childhood and Family
Josipa was born on August 27 in Split, SR Croatia, SFR Yugoslavia, making her nationality Croatian. She doesn’t share much private information despite having a significant online presence. The fact that we don’t know her year of birth suggests the level of secrecy she maintains regarding her data.
As she hasn’t revealed anything about her parents, we currently don’t know who her father and mother are and what jobs they do. We currently don’t know whether she has any siblings. Due to the lack of information, we are unsure how she was raised and her childhood experiences.
We are on the lookout for more details and will update the article once we find reliable information. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Ivan Perisic.
Josipa Perisic Education
Josipa studied at a local high school in her hometown. She hasn’t revealed much about her educational qualification. We are not sure whether she went to college after completing high school graduation. She built a business by leveraging her skills and expertise, but we don’t know whether she is a self-taught entrepreneur or learned it in college.
Josipa Perisic career
Josipa is an Entrepreneur. Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know which industry she is currently operating. We are looking for more details on the matter. Come back later to learn more.
Josipa is a caring mother. The duo has two lovely children together. So, the Croatian beauty takes care of them at home and helps them with their studies. She is the one who spends the most time with their children, so she makes sure they get a good foundation from an early age.
Josipa is also the biggest supporter of Ivan Perisic. She often visits the stadium to cheer for her partner. After a defeat on the field, Josipa cheers up Perisic’s mood, which helps him maintain better mental health and peace of mind.
Josipa Perisic Net Worth
Josipa’s net worth is currently unknown. She hasn’t shared much about her current role and how much she errands in a given period. Failing to fetch such details, we couldn’t calculate her net worth. She enjoys a low key life with her family; thus, we don’t think she spends significant amounts like other footballer WAGs.
Perisic earns a handsome figure from his football contract with Inter Milan. Their added income helps them to lead a comfortable life.
Josipa Perisic and Ivan Perisic relationship
Ivan Perisic met with his wife when they were in the same school. It was the initial stages of his career, and nobody knew how he would advance in the football world. But, Josipa kept faith in her partner and supported him massively. The pair was entirely impressed by each other’s personalities and formed a strong bond.
They talked about interests, future plans, and feelings. Their conversation became a refreshing session for them. Josipa followed her partner to France, Belgium, Germany and Italy. Finally, in 2012, they tied the knot in front of their family members and friends. It seems they have plans to spend the rest of their life together.
Josipa Perisic and Ivan Perisic Children
The duo has two beautiful children. Their first child, a son, Leonardo Perisic, was born on October 14, 2012. Josipa gave birth to their second child, a daughter, Manuela Perisic, on July 28, 2014.
Josipa Perisic Social media
Josipa has earned massive popularity on social media after her relationship with Perisic came into the public eye. Her Instagram feed is complete with pictures of her beautiful children, husband. The content she shares suggest that she loves adventure and often spends time in the snow with the kids. Josipa Perisic is active on Instagram and shares everything on her feed.
Belgium
Axel Witsel Wife Rafaella Szabo Witsel Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Rafaella Szabo Witsel is a photographer by profession and is famous for being the wife of Axel Witsel. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Apart from being a successful photographer, Rafaella is also a fierce supporter of her husband and a caring mother of three beautiful children. She is a very energetic and optimistic person and often searches for the positive aspect of every matter. She is famous on Instagram, but many intriguing facts about her life are still unknown to the fans. So, today we will reveal Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, and Family details of the wife of Axel Witsel. Without further ado let’s get started.
Rafaella Szabo Witsel Childhood and Family
Rafaella was born on March 31, 1990, in Brasov, Romania. She hasn’t shared the name of her father and mother until now. She already attracts a lot of fame for being the wife of a football star and a successful photographer. However, her family and childhood details are still unknown as the WAG has chosen not to reveal private information on public media. We are unsure whether she has a sibling. We are continuing our search and will update the article if we find a new data set. Stay tuned to know more about the wife Of Axel Witsel.
Rafaella Szabo Witsel Education
Rafaella graduated high school from Hautes Ecoles. The information that we have suggests that she was ambitious from an early age, but her interest lies elsewhere. Studies were not the core strength of the beautiful lady as she started venturing into the field of photography. She went to Saint Martin Seraing college after that. She is also believed to have studied Medicine at Université de Liège. We are uncertain whether she chose that course because her profession is not in line with what she studied during college.
Rafaella Szabo Witsel career
Rafaella chose photography as her career path. She was good at it from her childhood days and attempted to make it big with her incredible skills. She started her own photography agency named- RawHighlights. Her agency specializes in child photography. Even though she has seen enormous growth professionally, her life is not at all simple. Being the mother of three and a responsible wife, she juggles between her work and family.
Rafaella also has a large audience on Instagram. She hasn’t started monetizing her profile. However, with a large fanbase of 66.9k followers, she can earn a handsome amount using her social reach.
Rafaella Szabo Witsel Net Worth
Rafaella’s net worth is believed to be between $1- $5 Million. She started her photography agency many years back, and it has been the primary source of her earnings. She hasn’t started using her influencer power yet. We are also trying to track whether she collaborates with other brands.
Axel Witsel, on the other hand, earns a far better wage than his wife. The Borussia Dortmund star’s current net worth is €30 Million, and he is on a lucrative yearly contract. So with their collective revenue, the Witsel family can live a luxurious life.
Rafaella Szabo Witsel husband, Axel Witsel
Axel Witsel got fame for his incredible spell at Zenit Saint Petersburg. After five successful years with the Russian club, he decided to take a new challenge and moved to Germany to play with Borussia Dortmund. The venture has been pretty emphatic for the defensive midfielder. He is currently one of the critical stars for his club and country. He helped the Belgian team to reach the semi-final of the World Cup in 2018. So far, his performance has been pretty excellent in this campaign.
Rafaella Szabo Witsel and Axel Witsel relationship
Axel Witsel met with his wife, Rafaella, in 2008, when she was still studying in college. Their love story soon turned into a success. They felt terrific in each other’s company and explored the world together. However, their love story has been through many ups and downs. Axel is believed to have had an affair with the former lover of Karim Benzema, Analicia Chaves, around 2013. The situation was pretty tricky for Rafaella. Despite rumours suggesting they are close to breaking up, the duo stayed together and tied the knot in 2015.
Rafaella Szabo Witsel and Axel Witsel Children
Axel and Rafaella are proud parents of three children. The pair welcomed their first child, a daughter, Maï-Li Witsel, on April 1, 2015. Rafaella gave birth to their second daughter, Evy Witsel, on March 31, 2017. Their third child was born sometime around 2019. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t fetch the exact date. The couple has been enjoying their time with their kids.
Rafaella Szabo Witsel Social media
Rafaella is very famous on major social media platforms. Her Instagram page has a huge fanbase, and the number of her admirers is only rising. She mostly shares pictures with her beautiful children and with her husband. She also doesn’t hesitate to flaunt her alluring body on the public platform.
Rafaella also has a Facebook page. She is not as active on the platform as she is on Insta. She mostly shares memes on her page. On Instagram, she posts selfies and pictures of her boyfriend as wwell.
Borussia Dortmund
Who is Nikola Pietzsch? Meet the girlfriend of Marco Rose
Nikola Pietzsch is a former handball player, and she is known for being the girlfriend of one of the best German managers in the world Marco Rose. Let us see about their relationship and personal life in this article.
Pietzsch comes from Germany, and she is known for being the partner of RB Leipzig club manager Marco Rose. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Nikola Pietzsch and Marco Rose Families
Nikola was born on December 11, 1974. Both her father Joachim Pietzsch and grandfather Werner Assmann were professional handball players. Her father even won the GDR championship in the years 1974 and 1975. In addition, she has a brother named Alexander, who is also a professional handball player. Both are a match made for each other.
Marco Rose was born on September 11 1976, in Leipzig, East Germany and is the grandson of Walter Rose, who was also a football player who played for the German national team. There is no information on whether he has a sibling or not.
Nikola Pietzsch husband, Marco Rose
Marco Rose is a former German soccer player and current head coach of Borussia Dortmund. He started his career as a player at Rotation Leipzig and then joined Lokomotive Leipzig. He later joined Mainz 05 on loan. He later resigned after 199 games.
Rose started his coaching career as an assistant coach and player of Mainz’s second team in 2010. From 2017 to 2019, he was the head coach of the Austrian first division club FC Red Bull Salzburg, with whom he won two Austrian championships.
He has been the head coach of Borussia Monchengladbach since the 2019/20 season and has led them to the second round of the UEFA Champions League in 2020/2021. He was a part of the Borussia Dortmund team before moving to RB Leipzig.
Nikola Pietzsch and Marco Rose Kids
Nikola and Marco have been dating each other for a very long time. However, the couple is not yet married. They have been together since the playing days of Marco and lead a happy and blissful life. Another report indicates the couple have a daughter, but there details of her are not available.
The couple has a daughter named Maria, born in Mainz. Marco describes himself as a loving father and also includes strictness. Both mother and daughter live a private life away from all the spotlight.
Nikola Pietzsch Profession, Career, Net Worth
Nikola is a former professional handball player. As a handball player, she played 126 international matches representing the German national team and was a part of the 1999 and 2003 world cups. She had a successful career.
She played for a decade for the Bundesliga Club HC Leipzig and was a German champion in the years 1998,99,2002, and 2006. She was praised for her skills and playing style.
After retiring from her handball career, she started serving as a lawyer specializing in constructions and sports law based in Taucha. There is no disclosure about her net worth, and she doesn’t have any social media. There is an account on her name, but it seems that it is another Nikola and not the wife of the football manager. She travels a lot with her husband, but doesn’t post anything on social media.
