Peter Schmeichel is WRONG! 3 Stats To Prove That Arsenal Do Not Play Ugly Football

Peter Schmeichel’s scathing criticism of Arsenal‘s “ugly brand of football” following their Liverpool defeat deserves a proper fact-check. The Danish legend might have strong opinions, but the numbers tell a completely different story about Mikel Arteta‘s attacking philosophy.

Here are three concrete statistics that demolish Schmeichel’s narrative about Arsenal playing negative football.

1. Exceptional Expected Goals Output

Arsenal generated an xG of 59.9 across the 2024-25 season, demonstrating their consistent ability to create high-quality scoring opportunities. This impressive figure, combined with an xGA of just 34.4, shows a team that dominates possession and creates genuine goal-scoring chances rather than sitting back defensively.

For context, that xG difference of +25.5 represents one of the most attacking profiles in the Premier League, hardly the hallmark of a team playing “ugly” football.

2. Bukayo Saka’s Creative Dominance

Individual statistics further expose Schmeichel’s flawed assessment. Bukayo Saka alone created 104 chances throughout 2024, while registering 134 shots and 50 shots on target. These numbers represent elite-level attacking output from a single player.

Arsenal’s English midfielder #07 Bukayo Saka reacts during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Brighton and Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium in London on December 17, 2023. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)

Saka’s 343 touches in the opposition box demonstrate Arsenal’s aggressive approach to getting players into dangerous areas. Teams playing negative football simply don’t generate these kinds of creative statistics from their wide players.

3. High-Tempo Attacking Evidence

Even in their Champions League semi-final defeat, Arsenal created more than 3.0 xG from 19 shots, proving their commitment to attacking football even in high-pressure knockout scenarios.

This pattern of chance creation contradicts everything about Schmeichel’s criticism. Arsenal consistently generate opportunities, maintain attacking intensity, and prioritize forward play over defensive solidity.

The numbers don’t lie – Arsenal play progressive, attacking football that creates chances consistently. Schmeichel’s emotional reaction to one match doesn’t change the statistical reality of how Arteta’s team actually performs.

