Peterborough United Women Director Condemns FA Academy Tier Three Directive as ‘Self-Serving Disgrace’ Ahead of Notts County Cup Fixture

Peterborough United Women’s director Iain Crawford has articulated scathing criticism regarding the FA’s approved Women’s National League academy insertion policy, characterising the decision as fundamentally discriminatory against established semi-professional institutions.

Crawford’s unequivocal assessment that the directive represents a “self-serving disgrace” establishes grassroots institutional perspective aligned with the 52 clubs who previously opposed the proposal, suggesting significant ongoing institutional tension regarding FA’s decision-making processes.

Academy sides will play in the Women's National League from the start of the 2027/28 season



Peterborough United director Iain Crawford has labelled the decision as a "disgrace" #pufcwomen | #CamUTDwomen pic.twitter.com/CtlkeHdUNN — BBC Cambs Sport (@BBCCambsSport) August 25, 2026

Posh’s inaugural tier three season commencement combined with their historic Liverpool Feds victory establishes meaningful competitive foundation despite institutional frustration regarding broader pyramid restructuring. That contrast between their competitive success and Crawford’s policy criticism suggests Peterborough recognises genuine competitive opportunity whilst maintaining principled opposition to inequitable institutional structures potentially disadvantaging their long-term competitive sustainability.

Grassroots Institution Voices Legitimate Structural Concerns

Crawford’s characterisation of the academy insertion as “self-serving for the chosen few” combined with the 52-club opposition alignment establishes credible institutional perspective regarding competitive fairness transcending purely elite academy advancement. That characterisation suggesting the policy prioritises elite development pathway expansion over semi-professional club sustainability indicates genuine institutional tension regarding FA’s apparent power imbalance and consultative process integrity.

[Image via Darren Wiles]

That criticism combined with Jake Poole’s focus upon immediate competitive requirements suggests Peterborough maintain pragmatic competitive engagement despite their principled policy opposition.

Competitive Momentum Drives Notts County Cup Fixture

Peterborough’s decisive Liverpool Feds victory establishing their tier three credentials combined with their planned squad rotation against lower-tier Notts County suggests Poole balances immediate competitive focus with broader squad development objectives. His explicit refusal to make “charity” selections combined with his emphasis upon squad optimization indicates appropriate championship mentality prioritising competitive quality over ceremonial player participation.

Peterborough United Women's director blasts 'self-serving disgraceful' decision as team return to action on Thursday https://t.co/P6Ef3elIyO — Peterborough Telegraph (@peterboroughtel) August 27, 2026

This fixture feels strategically important for Peterborough’s competitive trajectory and institutional advocacy. Rather than abandoning competitive focus despite policy frustration, they maintain championship-level engagement whilst voicing legitimate structural concerns.

The FA Board has approved a package of reforms to the FA Women's National League (WNL) from the 2027-28 season.



Read more here: https://t.co/iIOG2ocHJ2#FAWNL pic.twitter.com/C1avhZ7ssY — FA Women's National League (@FAWNL) August 25, 2026

Crawford’s candid criticism combined with Poole’s competitive mentality suggests Peterborough recognise genuine competitive opportunity available despite their principled opposition to broader pyramid restructuring limiting long-term sustainable institutional development.

Also read: Lia Walti Returns to Women’s Super League After Juventus Departure as Switzerland Captain Highlights Stark Professional Standards Disparity