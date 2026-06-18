Tottenham
Peterborough United Women Host Tottenham Youngsters in Final Pre-Season Friendly at PIMS Park on August 9th
Peterborough United Women will welcome a young Tottenham Hotspur side to PIMS Park for a pre-season friendly on Sunday 9 August at 2pm. The clash represents the final warm-up fixture ahead of the new campaign as the Posh prepare for the 2026-27 season.
The Lilywhites youngsters will provide a stern test as Peterborough look to fine tune their preparations before competitive football resumes. Further pre-season fixtures are expected to be announced in the coming weeks as both teams continue their summer schedules.
Affordable Ticketing for Community
Peterborough have priced tickets competitively to encourage supporter attendance at the friendly. Adult tickets are available for £5 with concessions offered for over 65s at £3 and Under 21s at just £1. Children under 14 will be admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult, making the fixture accessible for families.
Tickets are on sale via www.theposhtickets.com with cards only on the day of the match, ensuring smooth entry for those purchasing at PIMS Park.
Building Momentum Ahead of New Season
The friendly provides valuable game time for both squads as they build towards their opening league fixtures. Peterborough will use the encounter to assess player fitness, test tactical approaches and develop understanding within the squad.
The visit of Tottenham’s younger contingent offers realistic opposition that should stretch the Posh’s defensive and attacking systems ahead of competitive action resuming.
Also read: Tottenham Women Forward Lenna Gunning-Williams Undergoes Major Neurosurgery as Club Shows Support for 21 Year Old Striker
Aston Villa
Kirsty Hanson Joins Tottenham Hotspur From Aston Villa After Finishing Third in WSL Goalscoring Charts
Tottenham Hotspur Women have secured Scotland international Kirsty Hanson from Aston Villa on a long term contract ahead of the 2026-27 season.
The 28 year old enjoyed the most prolific campaign of her career at Villa Park, finishing as the Women’s Super League’s third highest goalscorer with 12 league strikes and claiming the WSL Goal of the Season award.
Hanson’s move to north London brings proven top flight experience and tactical versatility to Martin Ho’s squad. The winger forward established herself as one of the division’s most dangerous attacking players through her direct running, transition play and ability to create problems for opposition defences in multiple positions.
Versatile Attacker Fits Spurs Attacking Model
Ho praised Hanson’s adaptability, highlighting her capacity to operate centrally or on either flank as a crucial asset for Tottenham’s evolving tactical approach. Her willingness to press intensely without the ball aligns perfectly with the club’s high pressing philosophy and demand for modern forwards who contribute defensively.
Beyond her 12 goal haul, Hanson’s value extends to her work rate and positioning intelligence. She regularly interchange positions seamlessly throughout matches, giving coaching staff tactical flexibility depending on opponent and match situation.
Scotland International Arrives at Peak Years
Hanson brings established international credentials after earning 48 caps and six goals for Scotland since making her debut in 2019. Her exposure to elite level football and various tactical systems should strengthen Tottenham’s attacking options considerably.
The forward’s career trajectory from Manchester United prospect through loan success at Villa to permanent stardom demonstrates her consistency and development as a player. Tottenham will hope she can replicate her best form in different surroundings.
Also read: Beth Mead Completes Manchester City Move From Arsenal After Nine Years and Multiple European Championship Triumphs
Tottenham
Tottenham Women Forward Lenna Gunning-Williams Undergoes Major Neurosurgery as Club Shows Support for 21 Year Old Striker
Tottenham Hotspur Women forward Lenna Gunning-Williams has announced she is recovering after undergoing major neurosurgery following a medical diagnosis. The 21-year-old England Under 23 international shared emotional pictures from her hospital bed on Instagram as she provided an update on her condition to supporters.
The Spurs striker revealed the operation followed a condition she had been made aware of several years ago but which had only recently begun to impact her life. Despite the severity of undergoing brain surgery, Gunning-Williams explained that the potential outcomes of not proceeding with the procedure were far more concerning for both herself and her family.
Gunning-Williams Prioritises Long Term Health Over Football
The forward delivered a powerful message about prioritising personal wellbeing above football commitments. She stressed that certain things in life are bigger than sport and that listening to your body when it sends warning signals is absolutely crucial regardless of external pressures or career considerations.
Gunning-Williams expressed gratitude towards Tottenham’s medical team, staff and teammates for their unwavering support throughout the surgical process and recovery period. She highlighted how the love shown by everyone at the club has made the entire experience more manageable.
Recovery Process Ahead for Spurs Star
The England international made 19 appearances across all competitions for Spurs last season, scoring once against Leicester City in the Women’s FA Cup. She now faces a gradual and patient recovery process that will require both physical and mental healing before returning to pitch action.
Gunning-Williams remains positive about her future, acknowledging the rollercoaster of emotions ahead but expressing determination to give her body all the time needed for complete recovery.
Also read: Tottenham Monitor Victoria Pelova as Arsenal Midfielder’s Future Remains Uncertain Following ACL Injury Struggles
Arsenal
Tottenham Monitor Victoria Pelova as Arsenal Midfielder’s Future Remains Uncertain Following ACL Injury Struggles
Tottenham are keeping close tabs on Victoria Pelova as the Arsenal midfielder’s future in North London continues to look increasingly precarious. The Dutch international joined Arsenal from Ajax in January 2023 but has been unable to consistently rediscover her best form since returning from a serious ACL injury that derailed her momentum.
Pelova was quickly established as one of Arsenal’s most technically gifted midfielders when she first arrived. Her composure in possession, creative ability, and versatility made her an integral part of the squad during her opening season in the Women’s Super League.
But the ACL injury disrupted everything. Rehabilitation took time, and confidence does not come back as quickly as fitness. She has made 87 appearances for Arsenal and scored six goals, but those statistics do not capture her real value. The issue is consistency rather than ability.
Tottenham’s interest makes tactical sense. Martin Ho finished his first season in charge with the club in fifth place, which is genuine progress. Now they are actively strengthening to push closer to the top four. The departures of Bethany England and Kit Graham mean they are reshaping their attacking options. Pelova could offer the midfield creativity they need.
She is comfortable operating as a central playmaker, attacking midfielder or wide creator, giving Ho the flexibility his system demands.
The Confidence Factor
Pelova needs minutes and a fresh start. Arsenal cannot provide that consistently. Tottenham could, which might be exactly what she needs to rebuild her career trajectory.
Spurs’ Recruitment Strategy
The signing of Shekiera Martinez from West Ham shows Tottenham are being proactive in the market. They are building something genuine under Ho and Pelova would fit that vision perfectly.
A move makes sense for all parties involved.
Also read: Leila Ouahabi to Leave Manchester City After Four Years at Etihad as Spanish Defender Ends Trophy-Winning Spell
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