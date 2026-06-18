Peterborough United Women Host Tottenham Youngsters in Final Pre-Season Friendly at PIMS Park on August 9th

Peterborough United Women will welcome a young Tottenham Hotspur side to PIMS Park for a pre-season friendly on Sunday 9 August at 2pm. The clash represents the final warm-up fixture ahead of the new campaign as the Posh prepare for the 2026-27 season.

📅 We can confirm we will face Tottenham Hotspur PGA (Academy) in a pre-season friendly at PIMS Park on Sunday 9th August (2pm).



Details of the fixture with the Spurs youngsters can be found below.#pufc — The Posh Women (@theposhwomen) June 18, 2026

The Lilywhites youngsters will provide a stern test as Peterborough look to fine tune their preparations before competitive football resumes. Further pre-season fixtures are expected to be announced in the coming weeks as both teams continue their summer schedules.

Affordable Ticketing for Community

Peterborough have priced tickets competitively to encourage supporter attendance at the friendly. Adult tickets are available for £5 with concessions offered for over 65s at £3 and Under 21s at just £1. Children under 14 will be admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult, making the fixture accessible for families.

Our Under-19s will travel to PIMS Park to face @theposhwomen for a pre-season fixture on Sunday 9 August 🗓️



More details 🗞️ https://t.co/tjRYDE83ao pic.twitter.com/YaWR3o7XjS — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) June 18, 2026

Tickets are on sale via www.theposhtickets.com with cards only on the day of the match, ensuring smooth entry for those purchasing at PIMS Park.

Building Momentum Ahead of New Season

The friendly provides valuable game time for both squads as they build towards their opening league fixtures. Peterborough will use the encounter to assess player fitness, test tactical approaches and develop understanding within the squad.

𝗙𝗔𝗡𝗭𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗙𝗨𝗡 𝗗𝗔𝗬 & 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲/𝟮𝟳 𝗔𝗪𝗔𝗬 𝗞𝗜𝗧 𝗥𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗔𝗟 🎉



Saturday 4th July

2pm-5pm



Meet @DMAC102, Barry Fry, First Team players, Posh Women and management staff.



Buy a Home or Away Shirt on the day for a chance to win fantastic prizes! #pufc — Peterborough United (@theposh) June 18, 2026

The visit of Tottenham’s younger contingent offers realistic opposition that should stretch the Posh’s defensive and attacking systems ahead of competitive action resuming.

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