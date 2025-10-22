Chelsea
Do you know about Petr Cech Profile? You’ve got to find out more about his girlfriend, personal life, net worth, and family
Petr Cech, also known as “Big Pete,” was a former professional footballer from Czechoslovakia. He played as a goalkeeper throughout his career and was known for his big-match saves and unmatched composure on the field. He is one of the Chelsea legends alongside Didier Drogba, John Terry, and Frank Lampard, whose heroics for the club are still fresh in many blues minds.
Beyond his stellar career in goal, Petr Cech’s impact extends to off-field pursuits. Post-retirement, he transitioned seamlessly into ice hockey, showcasing his versatility. Renowned for his philanthropy and intellect, Čech is a true icon both in and out of the sports arena. After his retirement, Cech was appointed as Chelsea’s new technical and performance advisor. However, Cech left the club when Todd Boehly took over as the new owner of the club.
In this article, we will delve into the key aspects of the Czech talent’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.
Petr Cech | Early Life and Family
Petr Cech was born on May 20, 1982 in Plzeň, Czechoslovakia. He was one of the triplets born to Václav and Libuše. His triplet brother Michal died at the age of 2, leaving his triplet sister Šárka and his other sister Markéta as his only surviving siblings. He has a weaker skull because he is a triplet, which is evident to every football fan who has seen him play wearing headgear. Just like every other young footballer, Petr also started his career as a midfielder/winger. At the age of 7, he started playing for Viktoria Plzeň. During his tenure at the club, Cech broke his leg, making him switch his position to goalkeeper.
In June 2003, Petr Cech married Martina Dolejšová and his wife holds a significant place in his life. The couple has two children, a daughter, Adéla, and a son Damián.
Petr Cech | Club Career
Chmel Blšany, Sparta Prague, and Rennes
Petr Cech started his senior career at the age of 17 when he joined the Czech First League team Chmel Blšany in June 2007. He made his debut against Sparta Prague in October. After two years at the club, Petr Cech left Chmel Blšany and signed a five-and-a-half year contract with Sparta Prague. In November 2001, Cech broke a record for the most consecutive minutes played without conceding a goal, which was 855 minutes. However, his clean sheet record ended after a few days against the Bohemians. These extraordinary performances by Cech caught the attention of many big clubs, including Arsenal.
However, Cech opted to sign for Rennes in June 2002, on a four-year contract. He spent two years at the French club and then moved to England for the next challenge.
Chelsea
2004-2007
Petr Cech signed a five-year contract with Chelsea in July 2004 for a transfer fee of around £7 million. He was the most expensive goalkeeper for Chelsea at that time. In his first season, he became the first-choice goalkeeper under Jose Mourinho. Cech’s Premier League debut was against Manchester United, where he kept a clean sheet. On March 5, 2005, he set a new Premier League record of 1,025 minutes without conceding a goal. He was also the recipient of the Premier League Golden Gloves award at the end of the season. Chelsea kept the Premier League title in the 2005–06 season and conceded just 22 goals throughout the season. In January 2006, Cech was named the IFFHS World’s Best Goalkeeper for 2005. The goalkeeper signed a two-year contract extension in February 2006, keeping him at the club until 2010. He was also named the Czech Footballer of the Year for the first time.
On October 14, 2006, Cech sustained a head injury in a match against Reading. Later he underwent surgery for a depressed skull fracture. The medical staff advised him to take a three-month rest before joining the club again. Cech made his comeback on January 20, 2007, wearing headgear to protect his skull. On April 11, 2007, he won his first Premier League Player of the Month award for his eight successive league clean sheets.
2007-2009
In the year 2007, Petr Cech was struggling with injuries and missed out on most of the important games for the club. On April 7, 2008, he had to undergo surgery again on his lips and chin following a collision during training. He had 50 stitches put on his mouth and chin. However, he returned on April 14 and then went on to play the Champions League final against Manchester United. Cech signed a new five-year deal with the club in June 2008. In the 2008–09 season, Chelsea started off their campaign in good form by conceding only 7 goals in 17 games. Chelsea finished the season with the joint-tightest defence in the Premier League along with Manchester United, having conceded just 24 goals over the course of the season.
2009-2013
In the 2009–10 season, Chelsea beat Manchester United in the Community Shield. At the end of the season, he won his second Premier League Golden Glove award, having kept 17 clean sheets in the Premier League as Chelsea secured a third title. The 2010–11 season for Petr Cech started off with a minor calf injury. However, he returned after three weeks. On March 7, Cech made his 300th Chelsea appearance, against Premier League side Blackpool, which Chelsea went on to win 3-1. On May 19, Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti presented Cech with the Chelsea Player of the Year award for the first time. In the 2011–12 season, Chelsea achieved their first success in the UEFA Champions League final against Bayern Munich. Cech played a huge role in that match by saving a penalty in extra time and two more in the penalty shootout.
2013-2015
He surpassed Peter Bonetti‘s previous club record on January 11, 2014, by keeping his 209th clean sheet for Chelsea in all competitions during a 2-0 away victory at Hull City. By the end of the 2014 season, Cech finished as the joint-winner of the Premier League Golden Glove award with 16 clean sheets. However, in the following season, Thibaut Courtois took over as the first-choice goalkeeper of the club because of the frequent injuries that Petr Cech was going through. By the end of the 2015 season, Cech decided to look for new challenges for himself, as he was not ready to be the second-choice goalkeeper at the club. He left Chelsea as one of their legends.
Arsenal
On June 29, 2015, Petr Cech signed a four-year deal with Chelsea’s rival Arsenal for a fee of around £10 million. He was made the first-choice goalkeeper in the first season as well. Cech won his first trophy at Arsenal against his former club Chelsea in the 2015 Community Shield. At the end of his debut season with Arsenal, he was named Premier League Goalkeeper of the Season by critics and platforms for winning the Golden Glove. In 2016–17, Cech became one of the leaders of the team. He was also given the captain’s armband on a few occasions. By the end of the season, Cech had managed to win his fifth FA Cup trophy.
On March 11, 2018, Petr Cech became the first Premier League goalkeeper to keep 200 league clean sheets. In the following season, Cech started as the first-choice goalkeeper. However, due to the frequent injuries he was experiencing, Bernd Leno took his place by mid-season. On May 29, 2019, Petr Cech played the last match of his professional career against Chelsea in the 2019 UEFA Europa League final.
Petr Cech | International Career
Petr Cech has played for his country since his U15 days. He made his senior international debut in the 2004 UEFA Euro. Cech’s crucial saves helped his team reach the semi-finals of the tournament. He was also named in the All-Star team as the best goalkeeper of the tournament. Cech then went on to represent the Czech Republic in the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He even led his team in the 2008 UEFA Euro qualifiers. However, the team showcased disappointing performances in the tournament and failed to qualify for the Euro. Following that, in the 2012 UEFA Euro, the players of the Czech Republic showed their grit and determination to perform better. Petr Cech led his team through to the quarterfinal, where they were eventually stopped by Portugal. On March 26, 2013, Cech made his 100th appearance for the Czech Republic against Armenia. He finally announced his retirement on July 8, 2016. Petr Cech retired as the most-capped player for the Czech Republic.
Petr Cech | Records and Statistics
Petr Cech played in 782 senior club matches and had impactful tenures at every club he played for during his 20-year-long career.
|Teams
|Appearances
|Goals Conceded
|Clean Sheets
|Chelsea
|494
|393
|228
|Arsenal
|139
|158
|54
|Stade Rennais
|78
|78
|27
|Sparta Prague
|40
|29
|23
|Chmel Blšany
|31
|37
|9
|Chelsea U23
|2
|2
|0
|Czech Republic
|124
|115
|57
|Czech Republic U21
|15
|5
|2
Petr Cech | Net Worth
Petr Cech’s impressive net worth is estimated to be around $45 million. Most of his wealth comprises his long-term brand deals with global brands and his football contracts. He earns a lucrative salary from his business ventures.
Petr Cech | Sponsors and Endorsements
Petr Cech is a well-known personality in the world of football. Throughout his illustrious career, he has been associated with several global brands as their sponsor. Adidas and Puma are two such brands that have sponsored him throughout his career. In 2013, he also signed a sponsorship contract with Audi.
Petr Cech | Philanthropic Activities
Petr Cech, the former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper, has garnered immense respect and admiration for his philanthropic efforts. He has participated in numerous charity matches over the years, all with the aim of raising funds for the impoverished and underprivileged.
Petr Cech | Cars and Tattoos
Petr Cech was often spotted driving luxurious cars around town, but during his time at Arsenal, he was always seen behind the wheel of a Tesla, showcasing his diverse taste in automobiles.
As for tattoos, in his 46 years of life, Petr Cech has not put any ink on his body.
Arsenal
Vanessa Martins – Willian Wife, her Family and more
Vanessa Martins is famous for being the wife of Brazilian forward Willian. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Vanessa Martins is a strong and determined woman who built a business from scratch and the amazing fact is that she is a dedicated mother as well. The Brazilian beauty is on track to becoming a successful WAG over time, but the road isn’t all full of roses and she knows it. She is supported by her footballer husband Willian. Her husband won the Copa América with Brazil and he was a legendary player for the club Chelsea.
However, having the love and support of an amazing person like Willian makes the journey easier and enjoyable for her. Before joining Chelsea’s rivals Arsenal in the 2019–20 season, Willian was one of the West London team’s star players.
Although he achieved many professional accolades while playing for the Blues, our focus is on his personal achievements. We’ll also dive deep into Willian’s wife’s life.
Vanessa Martins Childhood and Family
Vanessa’s date of birth is May 19, 1982, and she was born in Brazil. Her parent’s name is unknown as the Brazilian beauty hasn’t shared much about them. Vanessa’s parents ensured a comfortable childhood where she had access to an abundance of wealth and luxury.
However, instead of sitting on her parents’ money, she had the enthusiasm for building something of her own. Having supportive parents made her work even more accessible. She also maintains a good relationship with her brother, and they often spend time together.
We are looking for more information about Vanessa’s childhood, so stay tuned to learn more about the amazing wife of Willian. We will update them whenever they are available on the platform.
Vanessa Martins Education
Vanessa completed her education in Brazil. We believe she must have attended local institutions. We know that she was an exceptional student in her high school. However, we don’t know whether she chose to go to college after that for further studies. She hasn’t shared her educational qualification yet, but we are keeping a close tab to fetch the information as soon as possible.
Vanessa Martins career
Vanessa was passionate about building a business from an early age. Due to her enthusiasm in the industry, she decided to start a marketing company named WV Agency.
Her parents also helped her financially. They deliver all types of luxury and comfortable marketing strategies for footballers and football teams. Vanessa’s vision made the company a total success, but still, she has a lot of work left to take her brand to significant heights.
Vanessa is also a social media star. Apart from owning a business, she does photoshoots in her free time. She enjoys the role, and that’s why it keeps her motivated and happy. Her incredible fashion sense, coupled with her charm and beauty, became a massive success on Instagram, where she has earned thousands of followers.
Vanessa Martins Net Worth
Vanessa hasn’t shared her early earnings yet. We believe she makes a good amount of money from her business. However, we couldn’t calculate her net worth without the exact numbers. She also enjoys her life to the fullest, including exotic vacations, expensive clothes and a luxury lifestyle. So she might be spending a lot as well.
Vanessa’s boyfriend, Willian, got his big breakthrough after signing for Chelsea. His earnings significantly increased after the transfer. Currently, he has a huge net worth which helps the family enjoy a luxurious lifestyle.
Vanessa Martins and Willian relationship
Willian met his wife in 2007 while the Brazilian forward wasn’t a big star. After they approached each other, they found it amusing and enjoyable to hang out. Due to the lack of information, we don’t know who asked whom, but eventually, they started going out on dates and found incredible matches in ideas and lifestyles.
Vanessa had high faith in her boyfriend’s career, and when he delivered the Chelsea job, it was a complete victory for both of them. Despite being very busy in their respective fields, the duo keeps a healthy line of communication. We don’t know if they have moved together, but we believe it wouldn’t take them long.
After four years of dating, they decided to make their bond official and got married in a lavish wedding ceremony in front of their friends and family members in 2011. They have remained inseparable since then.
Vanessa Martins and Willian Children
Vanessa and Willian Martins are parents to two gorgeous kids. Most significantly, they are proud parents of twins. Valentina da Silva and Manuella da Silva, two daughters of Willian, were born in February 2012. The twins are their world and they do everything to support them.
Vanessa Martins Social media
Vanessa has a significant fan following on Instagram. Her strong fashion sense resonates in her feed. She mostly shares pictures of herself in different alluring attires. She also has photos of her partner on her profile. Her social activity suggests the Brazilian beauty loves spending time on beaches. Vanessa Martins travels a lot and she is often seen clicking with her husband.
Arsenal
Bruna Loureiro – David Luiz Girlfriend, her Family and more
Bruna Loureiro is famous for being the Girlfriend of Brazilian defender David Luiz. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Coming from a humble background Bruna has achieved incredible feats in the modelling industry. She is the kind of woman who loves stardom and attention. She has formed a beautiful relationship with Brazilian star David Luiz over the years. The duo currently resides in Brazil and both have pretty vibrant lives.
Whether for his abilities on the field or his hairstyle, David Luiz has been one of the most recognisable defenders in the world. He recently moved to Brazil to play for Flamengo after concluding a successful career in Europe. To find out who he spends his free time with, we chose to probe more closely into his personal life.
Bruna Loureiro Childhood and Family
Bruna’s date of birth is December 17, 1993. Despite having online fame and appearing in the spotlight several times, she hasn’t shared much about her family. We believe she doesn’t want to attract attention to her family members and disrupt their privacy. She is just 33 and has achieved a lot in her life.
We currently don’t know anything about her father and mother and their jobs for similar reasons. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more information and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning Girlfriend of David Luiz.
Bruna Loureiro Education
Bruna went to a local high school in her hometown. She was one of the most ambitious students in her class. As she was passionate about modelling from an early age, she figured she decided to give her all to make her dream a reality. So, she moved to Europe and eventually became a successful model.
Bruna Loureiro Career
Bruna is a professional model. Due to her alluring looks and charming personality, she has earned many projects to work with famous fashion houses. Her extensive reach has also helped her get offers from big brands. She has promoted products while working with big clothing and jewellery brands. Bruna started shooting for advertising agencies when she was pretty young and eventually climbed the ladder to reach the top.
Bruna Loureiro Net Worth
Bruna’s net worth is currently unknown, but we believe the Brazilian-born accumulates a significant amount mostly from her successful modelling career. Her significant income can shock many people. But, people don’t know about her because she has made massive sacrifices to get to the position she is in today.
Bruna Loureiro and David Luiz relationship
Bruna Loureiro and David Luiz have been together for a considerable amount of time. The pair first got together in 2016, not long after David Luiz ended his six-year relationship with Sara Madeira. The Brazilian was just starting out as a regular at that time but was already a promising name.
Bruna was convinced that her partner was special and wanted to take things forward. After the duo started going on dates, they found out they were madly in love. She stood by her husband and supported him in every step of his career. Since then, the duo has remained inseparable, and we believe they have passed the test of time.
They barely argue on any topic as they have tremendous faith and trust in each other’s opinions. David Luiz proposed to Loureiro in 2019 after deciding it was time to move forward in their relationship. With the arrival of their child, their relationship has grown even stronger.
Bruna Loureiro and David Luiz Children
The duo welcomed their first child, a beautiful son recently. At first, it was pretty overwhelming for them, but the couple is doing an excellent job raising the children. The couple have two kids, but we don’t have information about their names.
Bruna Loureiro Social media
Bruna is very famous on Instagram and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mostly posts snaps of herself with her family and friends. From her Instagram activities, it’s evident that she has a strong fashion sense. Her followers show incredible support whenever she uploads an image on social platforms. Her comments are filled with love. Bruna Loureiri shares her activities on Instagram and this indicates her lifestyle.
Chelsea
Who is Marina Sarri? Meet the wife of Maurizio Sarri
Marina Sarri is a businesswoman, and She is known for being the wife of one of the world’s most excellent managers, Maurizio Sarri.
Sarri comes from Italy, and she is known for being the partner of the current manager of Serie A club, Lazio Maurizio Sarri. Her partner was also the manager of top clubs like Juventus and Chelsea. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Marina Sarri and Maurizio Sarri Families
Marina was born in Italy. Other than that, there is not much information regarding her parents or even her other family members. She is a very private person. Nothing is known about her sibling. Marina Sarri has never spoken about her family members and no one knows about her background.
Maurizio was born on 10 January 1959 in Naples, Italy, to his father, Amerigo, a former professional cyclist. However, there is not much known about his mother As he maintains a really private life and is always shies away from the limelight.
Marina Sarri husband Maurizio Sarri
Maurizio is one of the best managers in the Italian circuit and is currently the manager of the Serie A club. He did not play football professionally but took part as an amateur centre back and coach while working as a banker. He has been the manager for many clubs like Juventus, Chelsea, Avellino, and Lazio. The manager also has a good track record and continues to remain in the interest of top teams.
Sarri first managed U.S.D Sita 1925 in 1990, and in the following year, he was appointed as the manager of the fellow league team U.S Faellese. In2005 he had his first Serie B job at Pescara.
In 2014 Sarri won promotion to Serie A with Empoli, and after preserving their place in the top flight, he was quickly hired by Napoli. He won several awards while managing the Naples-based club. After that, Sarri moved to English Club Chelsea, where he won the UEFA Europa League. He returned to Italy to coach Juventus in 2019, with whom he went on to win the Serie A title in his first season.
He became the oldest manager to ever win Serie A.
Marina Sarri and Maurizio Sarri Kids
Maurizio and his wife Marina have been married for over 25 years. However, it is not known the exact date of their marriage. They have been together through ups and downs. Marina has shown her support for Maurizio during matches and is also seen in stadiums.
The couple has one son together named Nicole Sarri. Both maintain a private personal life, so nothing much is known about the pair. They don’t share about their son and there is no picture of their family as well.
Marina Sarri Profession, Career, Net Worth
Marina is a businesswoman who owns a business that produces labels and other industrial tools in Viaggio. Even though she is the wife of such a high profile manager, she likes to shy away from the limelight and maintains a low-key profile.
There is no information regarding her net worth or social media as she doesn’t have any accounts on mainstream websites. However, her husband Maurizio has an estimated net worth of around $15 million. He has been one of the richest football managers in the world.
