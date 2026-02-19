Phallon Tullis-Joyce Sends Bullish Message to Rest of Europe as Manchester United Women Goalkeeper Insists Nobody Should Underestimate Red Devils

Manchester United Women goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce has sent a bullish message to the rest of Europe ahead of Thursday’s Women’s Champions League second leg against Atletico Madrid. The American shot stopper insists teams underestimate United at their peril after the Red Devils secured an impressive 3-0 victory in Spain last week.

Marc Skinner’s side are riding high on a seven game winning streak and looks absolutely unstoppable at the moment. Tullis-Joyce kept another clean sheet in the first leg in Madrid and has been one of United’s standout performers throughout this Champions League campaign.

Might Ruffle a Few Feathers

Speaking in the pre match press conference, Tullis-Joyce revealed the mentality within the squad when asked about how the European campaign has progressed. “Yeah, it’s going great for us so far. I smiled a little bit when you mentioned people underestimating us, that might ruffle a few feathers in the locker room.”

The 29 year old paid further compliments to the team Skinner has built by stating, “We have a complete wealth of diversity and variety in our squad. Different players can step up in any game against any opponent. We’re taking nothing for granted in this next match.”

Special to Represent This Club

Tullis-Joyce was then asked whether keeping a clean sheet in the first leg gives her confidence heading into Thursday evening. She retorted, “I approach each game separately. It doesn’t matter what happened in the past, this is the next game.”

Finally, she revealed her pride in representing Manchester United and stated, “It’s really special to be a player for the Manchester United women’s team. Being part of the continued history of this club is something I hold very precious. I love giving everything I can for the squad.”

United hosts Atletico Madrid at Leigh Sports Village on Thursday evening with kick off at 20:00 GMT.

