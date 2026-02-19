Connect with us

Atletico Madrid

Phallon Tullis-Joyce Sends Bullish Message to Rest of Europe as Manchester United Women Goalkeeper Insists Nobody Should Underestimate Red Devils

18 hours ago

Phallon Tullis-Joyce delivers a powerful message to Europe, urging them not to underestimate Manchester United Women.

Manchester United Women goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce has sent a bullish message to the rest of Europe ahead of Thursday’s Women’s Champions League second leg against Atletico Madrid. The American shot stopper insists teams underestimate United at their peril after the Red Devils secured an impressive 3-0 victory in Spain last week.

https://twitter.com/WGolazo/status/2024529045786869781

Marc Skinner’s side are riding high on a seven game winning streak and looks absolutely unstoppable at the moment. Tullis-Joyce kept another clean sheet in the first leg in Madrid and has been one of United’s standout performers throughout this Champions League campaign.

Might Ruffle a Few Feathers

Speaking in the pre match press conference, Tullis-Joyce revealed the mentality within the squad when asked about how the European campaign has progressed. “Yeah, it’s going great for us so far. I smiled a little bit when you mentioned people underestimating us, that might ruffle a few feathers in the locker room.”

https://twitter.com/micke_mh/status/2024156028162503117

The 29 year old paid further compliments to the team Skinner has built by stating, “We have a complete wealth of diversity and variety in our squad. Different players can step up in any game against any opponent. We’re taking nothing for granted in this next match.”

Special to Represent This Club

Tullis-Joyce was then asked whether keeping a clean sheet in the first leg gives her confidence heading into Thursday evening. She retorted, “I approach each game separately. It doesn’t matter what happened in the past, this is the next game.”

https://twitter.com/FotMob/status/2024509275498856904

Finally, she revealed her pride in representing Manchester United and stated, “It’s really special to be a player for the Manchester United women’s team. Being part of the continued history of this club is something I hold very precious. I love giving everything I can for the squad.”

United hosts Atletico Madrid at Leigh Sports Village on Thursday evening with kick off at 20:00 GMT.

Atletico Madrid

Manchester United Women Dealt Blow as Full-Back Ruled Out for at Least Four Weeks With Meniscus Issue

2 days ago

February 19, 2026

Anna Sandberg's meniscus injury leaves Manchester United Women without their defender for at least four weeks.

Manchester United Women will be without full back Anna Sandberg for at least another month after Marc Skinner confirmed the Swedish defender requires surgery on a meniscus problem. The Red Devils boss revealed the injury timeline ahead of Thursday’s Women’s Champions League second leg against Atletico Madrid at Leigh Sports Village.

https://twitter.com/SkySportsWSL/status/2024146260039545131

Sandberg last played for United in the first leg against Atletico but was hauled off after just 49 minutes and replaced by Gabrielle George. The 22 year old has been a regular fixture in Skinner’s side this season, and her absence represents a significant blow to United’s defensive options during a crucial period.

https://twitter.com/samuel_edberg/status/2023912009952346478

Best Case Scenario is Four Weeks

Skinner revealed there needs to be a tidy up around Sandberg’s meniscus and provided a timeline for her potential return. “From the time frame we’ve been given, the best is four, the middle is six and obviously the worst case is eight. If it was eight, she would probably be back three or four games before the end of the season. We’re hopeful we can get it to six but won’t take any risk.”

https://twitter.com/mamdwwy/status/2024173125877768685

The United boss emphasized they will not rush Sandberg back given her age and importance to the squad’s long term plans. This is smart management from Skinner, who cannot afford to jeopardize the defender’s career by rushing her rehabilitation.

https://twitter.com/PremierInjuries/status/2022698751358279754

Numbers Thinning at Left Back

With Sandberg ruled out and Fridolina Rolfo missing the first leg plus the London City Lionesses match, Skinner has a genuine headache at left back. Gabrielle George appears to be the only natural option available for Thursday’s clash, leaving United desperately thin in that position.

https://twitter.com/micke_mh/status/2022641432742498701

Ella Toone also remains out but could return for the crucial Manchester derby against City in March. United sits eight points behind the runaway leaders and needs to be perfect in their remaining fixtures while hoping City stumbles.

Atletico Madrid

Manchester United Women vs Atletico Madrid: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview

2 days ago

February 18, 2026

The latest insights on Manchester United Women vs Atletico Madrid, including predicted lineups and a comprehensive match preview.

Manchester United Women host Atletico Madrid at the Progress with Unity Stadium on Thursday evening in the Women’s Champions League knockout phase playoff second leg. The Red Devils are firmly in the driving seat after a dominant 3-0 victory in the Spanish capital last week, leaving the visitors with a mountain to climb.

https://twitter.com/SubToTWFC/status/2022037998125072673

Marc Skinner’s side were absolutely clinical in Madrid, with goals from Elisabeth Terland, Melvine Malard, and Julia Zigiotti Olme putting United firmly in control of this tie. Atletico need to score at least four goals to progress, which looks virtually impossible given how solid United have been defensively in Europe this season. The winners face Bayern Munich in the quarter finals.

https://twitter.com/micke_mh/status/2022084462109241605

Kick-off: 20:00 GMT, Thursday, February 19, 2026
Venue: Progress with Unity Stadium, Leigh
TV: Disney+

https://twitter.com/DestinoDeportiv/status/2022085642629570912

Malard Doubts After Missing Weekend Fixture

The biggest concern for United is Melvine Malard, who missed Sunday’s 2-1 victory over London City Lionesses through injury. The first leg goalscorer remains a doubt for Thursday evening, which would be a significant blow to Skinner’s attacking options. Leah Galton and Ella Toone continue their long term absences alongside Anna Sandberg.

https://twitter.com/ManUtdWomen/status/2024078945792971207

The positive news is that Fridolina Rolfo is returning to contention after missing both the first leg and the weekend fixture. Her experience could prove crucial if United need to see out the tie professionally.

https://twitter.com/wahoosport/status/2022024044720042364

Atletico Missing Key Defender Lloris

Atletico Madrid will be without Silvia Lloris after the defender ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament in last week’s first leg. This is a massive blow for Victor Martin’s side, who were already facing an uphill battle. Gio Garbelini could return to the squad after making her comeback from a long term injury that kept her out since October.

Fiamma Benitez has been outstanding in this competition with four goals and three assists, but even she cannot drag Atletico back into this tie single handedly.

Predicted Lineups

Manchester United (4-3-3): Tullis-Joyce; Lundkvist, Le Tissier, Janssen, George; Miyazawa, Zigiotti Olme, Awujo; Wangerheim, Terland, Park

Atletico Madrid (4-3-3): Gallardo; Alexia, Pérez, Lauren, Menayo; Benitez, Bartel, Medina; Jensen, Sarriegi, Luany

https://twitter.com/ManUtdWomen/status/2024016116687712558

Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid Women vs. Manchester United Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview

1 week ago

February 12, 2026

The anticipated lineups and exclusive match preview for the Atletico Madrid Women vs. Manchester United Women clash.

Manchester United Women travel to the Spanish capital for Thursday’s Women’s Champions League knockout phase playoff clash against Atletico Madrid Women. Both teams will be desperate to claim a first leg advantage ahead of next week’s return leg, with Bayern Munich waiting in the quarter finals for the winner of this tie.

https://twitter.com/ManUtdWomen/status/2021661825587143162

Atletico were unconvincing in the league phase, but they ultimately did enough to secure an 11th place finish. The Spanish side won two of their opening four matches before losing back to back games against Man United and Juventus. They claimed a crucial 4-0 victory against Twente but mustered just one point from their final two matches.

Kick-off: 20:00 GMT, Thursday, February 12, 2026. 
Venue: Centro Deportivo Wanda, Alcalá de Henares, Spain
TV: Disney+

New Manager Jose Herrera Seeks Turnaround

Atleti will enter the knockout rounds with a new manager after Jose Herrera was appointed head coach following the dismissal of Victor Martin, who failed to win any of his final 10 matches in regulation time. Herrera has overseen an upturn in fortunes with a 4-1 Copa de la Reina quarter final victory and a 1-0 away win over Levante at the weekend.

https://twitter.com/ManUtdWomen/status/2021631566909497398

The Atleti boss faces a much tougher task on Thursday, especially as the hosts are yet to win a home game in the UWCL main draw this season. This is frankly concerning for a club of Atletico’s stature heading into such a crucial tie.

United Riding Nine Game Unbeaten Run

Marc Skinner’s side should carry significant momentum into Thursday’s first leg, having put together a nine game unbeaten run since losing 3-0 at home to Lyon in December. Man United have won each of their last five competitive matches, including a 2-0 win over Leicester at the weekend.

Ella Toone and Leah Galton remain unavailable due to hip and back injuries, respectively.

Predicted Lineups

Atlético Madrid (4-3-3): Gallardo; Alexia, Lloris, Lauren, Menayo; Fiamma, Boe Risa, Bartel; Sarriegi, Jensen, Medina

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Tullis-Joyce; Riviere, Le Tissier, Janssen, Sandberg; Zigiotti Olme, Miyazawa; Malard, Park, Rolfo; Terland

https://twitter.com/dro_sports/status/2001633915023565116

