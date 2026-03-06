United Dragon
29-Year-Old Shines in Big International Win as Manchester United Women Star Keeps Clean Sheet for United States in 1-0 SheBelieves Cup Victory Over Canada
Phallon Tullis-Joyce shone in a big international win for the United States on Wednesday evening. The Manchester United Women goalkeeper kept a clean sheet as her country defeated Canada 1-0 in the SheBelieves Cup at a crucial time in the tournament.
The American shot stopper has been in sensational form for the Red Devils this season and was given the nod to start for the USWNT in the important victory. Tullis-Joyce made one save in the match to keep the Canadians out and showed fantastic ability with her feet throughout the 90 minutes.
Finished With 95 Percent Pass Accuracy
The 29 year old finished the match with a highly impressive pass accuracy of 95 percent, completing 39 of 41 passes. She also won her only ground duel and tackle in an impressive display that will have pleased United boss Marc Skinner, watching on from home.
Tullis-Joyce will next be in action for the Red Devils in the League Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday, March 15. This represents a huge opportunity for United to win silverware, and the goalkeeper will be desperate to continue her excellent form.
Awujo Forced Off With Injury Concern
Tullis-Joyce was not United’s only interest in the match, as Canadian youngster Simi Awujo also started for her country. This has been a big season for the 22 year old, but United fans will be worried that she had to leave the pitch in the 37th minute of the match.
With United facing big league, cup, and Champions League matches this month, international injuries are a headache they could do without. Awujo completed 86 per cent of her passes and forced Tullis-Joyce into a stop with a shot on target before being cruelly forced off.
Earlier in the day, Hinata Miyazawa played for Japan in their 2-0 win over Chinese Taipei, coming on for the final 23 minutes.
I’m Ready Says Manchester United WFC Star as She Bids to Show Club Form for England With Lionesses Facing Ukraine in World Cup Qualifier
Jess Park says she is ready to translate her excellent Manchester United form to the international stage with England. The 24 year old has lit up the Women’s Super League this season following her move from Manchester City to rivals United in September.
Park has become a star performer for manager Marc Skinner, scoring stunning goals and creating chances at big moments. However, she is yet to cement her place in the England starting XI under Sarina Wiegman. The Lionesses travel to Turkey for Tuesday’s game against Ukraine without injured United midfielder Ella Toone and Arsenal winger Beth Mead, meaning Park’s chances of starting have increased significantly.
The Change is What I Needed
“I’ve enjoyed my football since going to United. I think you can see that on the pitch, I’m expressing myself and I’m feeling confident. The change is what I needed to develop my football, and that’s what has happened,” Park explained. “For me, it’s just focusing on what’s next. I’m here with England, I’m ready to train, and I’m ready to play wherever I’m asked.”
Park has scored six goals and assisted four in 16 WSL matches this season. She has added two goals in five Women’s Champions League starts, with her stunning strike against Atletico Madrid sealing United’s place in the quarter finals.
Freedom to Express Herself at United
One of the biggest changes for Park this season has been her position, as she has largely been given a free role at United, coming in off the left hand side. She has more goal involvements in the WSL than any other English player this season.
Marc Skinner believes his use of Park could be a good audition for what Wiegman can do with her at England. “If you keep moving her and allowing her that freedom, she’ll create anything for anyone. The audition is great and hopefully Sarina can see that as well.”
Naomi Girma Gets Candid About Her First Chelsea Goal and Importance of FA Cup as USA Defender Scores Extra Time Winner Against Manchester United
Naomi Girma has spoken about scoring her first goal for Chelsea in Sunday’s dramatic FA Cup victory over Manchester United. The USA international headed home in extra time to send the Blues through to the quarter finals with a 2-1 win at Kingsmeadow.
Girma joined Chelsea in January 2025 for a then record transfer fee, becoming the first women’s player to be sold for over one million dollars. The 25 year old defender has had a tricky run with injuries since arriving, but has become a mainstay of Sonia Bompastor’s backline since returning to full fitness last November.
Very Happy to Score First Goal
“I’m just very happy and very excited to have scored my first goal. It was such an important match for us to win going into the international break as well. We wanted to leave on a good note and I’m happy we were able to do that,” Girma explained after the match.
The American added, “I think we stayed patient for a lot of the game, tried to keep moving the ball, tried to attack where we could and not force the ball down the field. I think that patience paid off, and we were able to get ourselves to some pretty good places.”
Rematch of Last Year’s Final
This fifth round tie was a rematch of last year’s Wembley final, where Chelsea beat Marc Skinner’s side 3-0. Sunday’s victory after extra time proved a much tighter affair, but Chelsea held on to keep their defence of the trophy alive.
The Blues are aiming for a seventh FA Cup trophy as they head towards the quarter finals. Despite only playing in England for just over a year, Girma understands the significance of this historic competition.
Special to Win at Wembley
“Getting to experience the first taste of the FA Cup last season and winning at Wembley was special. As soon as I came in, I just learned how important the competition is. We knew going into this game was really important, and we knew we’d have to give our best to get a result.”
Marc Skinner Reveals How to Maximise Jess Park’s Talent as Manchester United Women Boss Explains Freedom Given to England Star Has Unlocked Her Quality
Manchester United Women head coach Marc Skinner has revealed how he has maximised Jess Park’s talent this season. The England midfielder has been in sensational form for the Red Devils, and Skinner believes giving her freedom has been the key to unlocking her quality.
Park has registered numerous goal involvements already this season and has become a crucial player for United as they chase silverware on multiple fronts. Skinner spoke to the press ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup fifth round clash with Chelsea and explained his approach to getting the best out of the 24-year-old.
More Freedom Than at Manchester City
Skinner was asked to comment on how Park has been so successful at United and explained the difference from her time at Manchester City. “Sometimes club football acts as an audition for international football. At City, Jess had a very defined role. Here, we’ve given her more freedom.”
The United boss added, “If you keep her in one space, it can stifle her. But if you allow her to drift and find different areas, she creates chances and scores goals. She’s had so many goal involvements already this season.” This is spot on from Skinner, who has clearly identified exactly what Park needs to thrive.
Rolfo and Terland Fitness Update
Skinner confirmed that Fridolina Rolfo and Elisabeth Terland may be ready for the Chelsea match this weekend. “Frido picked up a knock against Leicester. We’re still assessing her for Sunday. It’s basically a dead leg that we just need to manage. It’s similar with Teri. Hopefully both could be back, but we’ll see over the next few days.”
The manager also confirmed that Julia Zigiotti Olme was substituted at halftime as a precaution, as she has been feeling under the weather lately. United face Chelsea at Kingsmeadow on Sunday afternoon in what promises to be a huge FA Cup encounter.
