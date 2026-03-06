29-Year-Old Shines in Big International Win as Manchester United Women Star Keeps Clean Sheet for United States in 1-0 SheBelieves Cup Victory Over Canada

Phallon Tullis-Joyce shone in a big international win for the United States on Wednesday evening. The Manchester United Women goalkeeper kept a clean sheet as her country defeated Canada 1-0 in the SheBelieves Cup at a crucial time in the tournament.

SheBelieves Cup debut for Phallon Tullis-Joyce 👏🐙 pic.twitter.com/AR51Fazl96 — The Women's Game (@WomensGameMIB) March 4, 2026

The American shot stopper has been in sensational form for the Red Devils this season and was given the nod to start for the USWNT in the important victory. Tullis-Joyce made one save in the match to keep the Canadians out and showed fantastic ability with her feet throughout the 90 minutes.

Finished With 95 Percent Pass Accuracy

The 29 year old finished the match with a highly impressive pass accuracy of 95 percent, completing 39 of 41 passes. She also won her only ground duel and tackle in an impressive display that will have pleased United boss Marc Skinner, watching on from home.

🚨Baller's Alert🚨

Teenager Veerle Buurman scores the equaliser for 🇳🇱Netherlands 🆚 🇵🇱Poland from a beautiful Volley.

After being denied by Phallon Tullis Joyce her First Goal in 2026 and her 1st Chelsea Goal,🇵🇱Poland Goalkeeper Kinga Szemik couldn't save that Buurman Strike 🚀 pic.twitter.com/eaD8QqBdZ4 — mamdouh hamid (@mamdwwy) March 3, 2026

Tullis-Joyce will next be in action for the Red Devils in the League Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday, March 15. This represents a huge opportunity for United to win silverware, and the goalkeeper will be desperate to continue her excellent form.

Awujo Forced Off With Injury Concern

Tullis-Joyce was not United’s only interest in the match, as Canadian youngster Simi Awujo also started for her country. This has been a big season for the 22 year old, but United fans will be worried that she had to leave the pitch in the 37th minute of the match.

Phallon and Simi went head-to-head at the #SheBelievesCup last night 👀⚔️#USWNT came out on top, winning a tight game 1-0 🤝 pic.twitter.com/3orPnIqGYp — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) March 5, 2026

With United facing big league, cup, and Champions League matches this month, international injuries are a headache they could do without. Awujo completed 86 per cent of her passes and forced Tullis-Joyce into a stop with a shot on target before being cruelly forced off.

🇯🇵 Hinata Miyazawa played the final 15 minutes as Japan opened their Asian Cup campaign with a 2-0 win over Chinese Taipei. #mufc #MUWomen — RedReveal (@RedReveal) March 4, 2026

Earlier in the day, Hinata Miyazawa played for Japan in their 2-0 win over Chinese Taipei, coming on for the final 23 minutes.

