Who is the Girlfriend of Philip Billing?

Philip Billing is a Danish professional football player who plays as a central midfielder for Danish Superliga Club Midtjylland and this article will reveal more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.

Philip Anyanwu Billing famously called Philip Billing joined the club from Huddersfield Town in 2019. He is a regular player for the team and he wants to shine as a player with his hard work. He has been signed by the Midtjylland team for the 2025 season where he will play as a midfielder.

He has represented the Denmark football team at the national level. The player is at the peak of his career and hopes to reach more heights and let us know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Philip Billing represents the Denmark national football team. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Philip Billing Net Worth and Salary

Philip has been making most of his income through footballing. The player has an estimated net worth of 13 Million Pounds as of 2026 as per reports. The market value of the player is valued by Transfermarkt at 26 million pounds in 2026.

The player is said to earn a reported salary of £2.5 million pounds from the club and this seems to be a good salary from the Championship side.

Philip Billing Club Career

Philip played in the youth academies of Jerne IF and Esberj before joining Huddersfield Town’s youth academy in 2013. Within a year of joining the club, he got promoted to the senior squad at the club at age of 18. He signed a four-year professional contract with the club in 2013. He made his club debut as a substitute against Leicester City which resulted in a 2-0 loss on 26 April 2014.

The player got his first start for the club against Reading in November 2015. He scored his first goal for the club against Nottingham Forest and it was scored from 30-yard from the post. He scored his second goal from a volley from 32-yards out in a match against Cardiff City in November 2016 which ended in a 3-2 loss.

Philip Billing plays for AFC Bournemouth as a central midfielder. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

He signed a contract extension with the club in March 2016. The 2016/17 season proved to be a breakout season for the midfielder. He managed to score 2 goals in his 24 games in all competitions and he was named the youth player of the season in Huddersfield. His goal against Cardiff City was voted as the goal of the season.

On 29 July 2019, he signed a long-term deal with AFC Bournemouth for a reported transfer fee of 15 million pounds. He had a great start to the club as he was chosen as the club’s player of the month in August 2019. He scored his first goal for the club in the EFL cup fixture against Luton Town and ended the match in a 4-0 win.

He scored his first premier league goal against Aston Villa in a 2-1 win in February. He managed to score 8 goals in the 2020/21 Championship league season and it is currently the most goals scored by him in a season.

Philip Billing International Career

Philip has represented the U19 and U21 teams of Denmark before playing for the senior team of the country. He got his first cap for the U21 side against the Faroe Islands in the 2019 European Championship qualifying match on 31 August 2017 which ended in a 3-0 win.

The net worth of Philip Billing is 6.7 million pounds. (Credits: @philipbilling Instagram)

He received his first call-up in March 2019 to represent the Denmark national team in friendly matches. He made his debut for the country against the Faroe Islands in October 2020 and the match resulted in a 4-0 win.

Philip Billing Family and Early Life

Philip was born on 11 June 1996 in Copenhagen, Denmark. The player’s father is from Nigeria and his mom is from Denmark. He went through a lot of racial abuse at a young age and had the strong heart to overcome it to become a professional footballer.

Philip Billing Girlfriend

Philip is focused completely on footballing and was never seen dating a person in the Country. He is currently single as per reports and he is not dating anyone as of now.

Philip Billing is currently single and not dating anyone. (Credits: @philipbilling Instagram)

Philip Billing Sponsors and Endorsements

Philip has a Puma as his primary boots sponsor. As per the sponsorship deal, he wears the company’s boots to every match he plays and endorses the company’s product on his social media account.

Philip Billing Cars and Tattoos

Philip is down to Earth and has been seen many times using the metro transport system which proves that he is a humble guy. As per reports, he has a good collection of cars which he rarely uses to roam around. The player has good tattoos on both his arms and on his left leg. He is one of the richest athletes and has an exclusive collection of cars in his garage.

