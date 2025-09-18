English Premier League
Who is the Girlfriend of Philip Billing?
Philip Billing is a Danish professional football player who plays as a central midfielder for Danish Superliga Club Midtjylland and this article will reveal more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.
Philip Anyanwu Billing famously called Philip Billing joined the club from Huddersfield Town in 2019. He is a regular player for the team and he wants to shine as a player with his hard work. He has been signed by the Midtjylland team for the 2025 season where he will play as a midfielder.
He has represented the Denmark football team at the national level. The player is at the peak of his career and hopes to reach more heights and let us know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.
Philip Billing Net Worth and Salary
Philip has been making most of his income through footballing. The player has an estimated net worth of 13 Million Pounds as of 2026 as per reports. The market value of the player is valued by Transfermarkt at 26 million pounds in 2026.
The player is said to earn a reported salary of £2.5 million pounds from the club and this seems to be a good salary from the Championship side.
Philip Billing Club Career
Philip played in the youth academies of Jerne IF and Esberj before joining Huddersfield Town’s youth academy in 2013. Within a year of joining the club, he got promoted to the senior squad at the club at age of 18. He signed a four-year professional contract with the club in 2013. He made his club debut as a substitute against Leicester City which resulted in a 2-0 loss on 26 April 2014.
The player got his first start for the club against Reading in November 2015. He scored his first goal for the club against Nottingham Forest and it was scored from 30-yard from the post. He scored his second goal from a volley from 32-yards out in a match against Cardiff City in November 2016 which ended in a 3-2 loss.
He signed a contract extension with the club in March 2016. The 2016/17 season proved to be a breakout season for the midfielder. He managed to score 2 goals in his 24 games in all competitions and he was named the youth player of the season in Huddersfield. His goal against Cardiff City was voted as the goal of the season.
On 29 July 2019, he signed a long-term deal with AFC Bournemouth for a reported transfer fee of 15 million pounds. He had a great start to the club as he was chosen as the club’s player of the month in August 2019. He scored his first goal for the club in the EFL cup fixture against Luton Town and ended the match in a 4-0 win.
He scored his first premier league goal against Aston Villa in a 2-1 win in February. He managed to score 8 goals in the 2020/21 Championship league season and it is currently the most goals scored by him in a season.
Philip Billing International Career
Philip has represented the U19 and U21 teams of Denmark before playing for the senior team of the country. He got his first cap for the U21 side against the Faroe Islands in the 2019 European Championship qualifying match on 31 August 2017 which ended in a 3-0 win.
He received his first call-up in March 2019 to represent the Denmark national team in friendly matches. He made his debut for the country against the Faroe Islands in October 2020 and the match resulted in a 4-0 win.
Philip Billing Family and Early Life
Philip was born on 11 June 1996 in Copenhagen, Denmark. The player’s father is from Nigeria and his mom is from Denmark. He went through a lot of racial abuse at a young age and had the strong heart to overcome it to become a professional footballer.
Philip Billing Girlfriend
Philip is focused completely on footballing and was never seen dating a person in the Country. He is currently single as per reports and he is not dating anyone as of now.
Philip Billing Sponsors and Endorsements
Philip has a Puma as his primary boots sponsor. As per the sponsorship deal, he wears the company’s boots to every match he plays and endorses the company’s product on his social media account.
Philip Billing Cars and Tattoos
Philip is down to Earth and has been seen many times using the metro transport system which proves that he is a humble guy. As per reports, he has a good collection of cars which he rarely uses to roam around. The player has good tattoos on both his arms and on his left leg. He is one of the richest athletes and has an exclusive collection of cars in his garage.
Chelsea Dragon
As the Chelsea star attempts to mend his relationship with his childhood sweetheart, Enzo Fernandez finds that his Argentina teammate is “sniffing around” Valentina Cervantes
Enzo Fernandez has had a fair bit of rough time on his personal life front over the past few months. After Fernandez’s Girlfriend Valentina Cervantes announced their split in October 2024, the Argentina was also linked with rapper Nicki Nicole. Speaking to Hola, Cervantes said: “Everything was fine and suddenly one day he told me that he didn’t want to be [with me] anymore. There are things that I still have to process, but that’s it, I accepted it. However, Fernandez celebrated New Year’s with Cervantes and their two children following their split. Since then the couple has also been spotted shopping together.
As per the Daily Mail, journalist Daniel Fava has now claimed Fernandez is eager to reconcile with his wife. He said on America TV show A la tarde: “In the last few hours there’s been a reconciliation with his ex-partner Valentina Cervantes. They’re giving things another go. The information I have is that Enzo Fernandez is desperately trying to win her back because he’s heard that a fellow world champion is sniffing around her.” Additionally, Fava asserted that following her breakup with Fernandez, “more than one footballer” had communicated with Cervantes on social media.
Who is Enzo Fernandez’s Wife? Valentina Cervantes?
Valentina Cervantes is the girlfriend of Enzo Fernandez. The couple has been together since the age of 16 as per Goal.
Valentina Cervantes Age
Valentina Cervantes is 24 years old as of January 2025. She was born on February 4, 2000 in San Martin, Argentina.
Valentina Cervantes Profession
Valentina Cervantes is a professional model and Instagram influencer. She has a staggering following of 2.4 million on Instagram as of January 2025. She’s often seen collaborating with fashion and beauty brands. Cervantes has also studied law and use to work as a waitress in an empanada restaurant.
Valentina Cervantes Social Media
Instagram: @valucervantes
Valentina Cervantes and Enzo Fernandez Relationship Timeline
Enzo Fernandez and Valentina Cervantes have been together since teenager’s. They’ve been together through it all while she’s supported Fernandez’s journey from River Plate to a World Cup winner now. “When we met, I worked in an empanada restaurant and studied Law. He was in River Plate and then played in the reserve team. When we moved in together, I changed jobs to a call center near the Obelisk. The couple also has two children together, born in 2020 and 2023.
FAQs on Enzo Fernandez
Enzo Fernandez was born in San Martin on January 17, 2000.
Enzo Fernández was married to fellow Argentine Valentina Cervantes, with whom he has a daughter, born on 4 March 2020. In October 2023, their son was born.
Chelsea signed midfielder Fernandez from Benfica for a British-record £106.8m. The deal for the Argentine surpasses the £100m Manchester City paid for Jack Grealish from Aston Villa
His father had named him after Enzo Francescoli, a legendary former River midfielder, so the move so early in his life had extra poignancy.
England
Howard Webb 2025 – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Current Job, Controversies, and more
Howard Webb is an English former professional football referee who primarily officiated the premier league matches and international matches, and here in this article, we will see Howard Webb’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Current Job, Controversies, and more.
Howard Melton Webb famously known as Howard Webb was officiating Premier League matches since 2003 and also officiating FIFA matches since 2005. He retired from refereeing in 2014 and in his period, he has officiated about 567 official matches. Let’s get to know about the 53-year-old former referee later in this blog.
Howard Webb Facts
|Birth Place
|Yorkshire, England
|Father’s Name
|Billy Webb
|Mother’s Name
|Sylvia
|Star Sign
|Cancer
|Net Worth
|$4.5 million
|Age
|53 years
|Date of Birth
|14 July 1971
|Nationality
|English
|Occupation
|Referee, Police Office
|Wife
|Bibiana Steinhaus
|Social Media
Howard Webb Net Worth and Salary
The former English referee is said to be having a net worth of around $4.5 million. Webb’s primary source of income was through his refereeing career. He is certainly a famous referee and personality in England.
Apart from refereeing, Howard has also earned by serving as an analyst, and is currently the Chief Refereeing Officer at PGMOL. His salary details from when he served in the premier league are not available right now. But certainly, he might have earned much with his seniority in the field, and will currently be pocketing a decent paycheck.
Howard Webb Refereeing Career
Howard began his career by refereeing the local league in 1989. In 1993, Howard was promoted to the Northern Counties East League as an assistant referee but became a referee two years later. In 1998, Howard got promoted as a Football League assistant referee and again in a year’s time, got the chance to become a referee which he didn’t deny.
Howard was added to FIFA’s international referees’ list in 2005 and since then, he was allowed to officiate football’s high-profile matches including UEFA Champions League matches and FIFA World Cup matches.
Webb’s first appearance as a referee in the top tier football was when Fulham faced Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league. He has officiated many important matches including the 2005 Community Shield final, 2006 FA Cup final, 2007 Football league cup final, 2009 FA Cup final and many.
Apart from club football, Howard has also officiated International football matches. His first international match as a referee was when Portugal faced Ireland in 2005. He then officiated his first champions league match in 2006 and went on to officiate the Champions League final in 2010 at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium between Bayern Munich and Inter Milan.
He was also a part of the 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2014 FIFA World Cup officiating a total of 6 world cup matches in his career and has also officiated 3 matches in the 2012 UEFA Euros. He was also appointed to officiate in the 2013 Confederations Cup in Brazil.
Howard Webb Early Life
Howard Webb was born on 14 July 1971 in Yorkshire to the couple Billy Webb and Sylvia. Howard’s father Billy was an official referee for almost 35 years. Following in his dad’s footsteps, Howard started his career as a referee when he was just 18 years. He studied at the Brinsworth Comprehensive School.
Howard Webb Wife – Bibiana Steinhaus
Howard married Bibiana Steinhaus in March 2021. Bibiana is a German Bundesliga referee and the couple hopes to lead a pleasant life ahead. Howard was previously married to Kay Webb but unfortunately ended their relationship in 2016. He has three children Holly, Jack and Lucy Webb with his Ex-wife.
Howard Webb Other Jobs
Before becoming a full-time referee, Howard served as a police officer in the South Yorkshire Police Department. He then left the job to focus completely on refereeing. After retiring from refereeing, Howard took up the role of Technical director of the Professional Game Match Officials Board in 2014.
He then switched jobs by joining BT Sports as an analyst, and also became the director of referees for the Saudi Arabian Football Federation. Later in 2017, he resigned from the post and became the Manager of Video Assistant Referee Operations for Major League Soccer. In 2022, it was announced that Howard would be a chief refereeing officer for the Professional Game Match Officials Limited.
After retiring from active refereeing in 2014, Howard Webb transitioned into a role as a technical director of the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), where he contributed to the development and training of referees in the English game.
Howard Webb Controversies
The most controversial moment of Howard was in the 2010 FIFA World Cup, when the Netherlands faced Spain in the final. Netherlands player Nigel de Jong landed a karate-like kick in the chest of Xabi Alonso but escaped a red card for the foul. Many rumours were there saying that Howard was biased over Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United which led the former Liverpool striker Ryan Babel to post a meme with Howard in a Man United jersey on his social media account.
FAQs about Michael Oliver
|What is the net worth of Howard Webb?
|The net worth of Howard Webb is reported at around $4.5 million.
|Does Howard Webb still work as a referee for the premier league?
|No, Howard Webb retired from refereeing in 2014.
|How old is Howard Webb?
|He is 53 years old.
|Is Howard Webb English?
|Yes, Howard Webb is from England.
Arsenal Dragon
5 oldest players in the English Premier League 2024-25 season
Football is a young man’s sport. The speed, reflexes, concentration and other attributes necessary for the sport begin to fade after a footballer goes into his 30s. To top it the English Premier League is one of the hardest leagues to thrive in. And going strong deep into one’s thirties is no joke.
However, there is a good bunch of stars in the EPL who are well into their 30s, in fact, close to being 40, still going great guns. Here is a look into the 5 oldest players in the 2024-25 English Premier League season.
Jonny Evans
Jonny Evans, the veteran Manchester United center-back is the 5th player on this list. The Northern Irishman was born on the 3rd of January, 1988, and is currently 36 years and 8 months old. Evans, who began his career in the youth academy of Manchester United, was a part of the club from 2006-2015, before leaving for West Bromwich Albion for three years.
In 2018, he signed a five-year deal with Leicester City and was one of the most integral cogs in the Foxes’ defense. Once again in 2023, Evans returned to Manchester United, and has in fact started in a lot of matches for the Red Devils. He recently came on as a substitute against Southampton on the 14th of September, 2024.
Jamie Vardy
Leicester City’s reliable and ever-dependent marksman Jamie Vardy never looked back after leaving Fleetwood Town in 2012. A meteoric surge – for both him and the team saw them get their hands on the coveted EPL title, just four years later. Although Vardy and co. could never replicate that magical 2015-16 season again, Leicester were a menace until their relegation in 2023, thanks to Vardy’s consistent goal hauls over the years. However, they are now back in the Premier League, just a year after being relegated.
At 37 years and 8 months, Vardy still has his game quite intact, scoring for the Foxes whenever they are in dire need of a goal. The main striker of Leicester City might still have a few more years in his kitty before he calls it quits.
James Milner
James Milner has been in the English Premier League for ages. He was featuring for Leeds United even before Cristiano Ronaldo took the league by storm following his arrival in 2003. At just 16 years old, he made an appearance for the club, making him one of the youngest-ever players to feature in an EPL match. Fast-forward 22 years later, Milner is still in the Premier League, making appearances off the bench for Brighton and Hove Albion.
Currently, 38 years and 8 months old, Milner’s last appearance for Brighton came in a 1-1 draw against Arsenal on August 31, 2024. It is worth noting that, Milner also has a physique only a few pushing 40 can ever dream of.
Ashley Young
The name might be Young, but the Everton full-back is nearly 40. At 39 years and 2 months of age, Young has seen the highest of highs in the English Premier League. His long career with Manchester United will never be forgotten, especially his exploits for the Red Devils between 2011-2013.
Starting out in the Watford academy, first played in the EPL back in 2006, when Watford were promoted to the top tier. However, just 6 months after Watford came into the EPL, Young left for Aston Villa where he announced his arrival on the big stage. His stock began to rise only during his time at Villa, attracting interest from Sir Alex Ferguson in 2011.
After almost 9 years with United, Young had a one-year stint with Inter Milan, before returning to Aston Villa for two years, and finally settling at Everton.
Lukasz Fabianski
The experienced Pole has been a silent but good performer between the sticks, through the years. Having started in the English Premier League with Arsenal in 2007, Lukasz Fabianski never really became a first-choice keeper in the league until his move to Swansea City in 2014.
After 4 impressive seasons with the Welsh club, Fabianski made a move to West Ham United, and has been with them ever since. He’s made over 180 starts for the London club, and is going strong at 39 years and 5 months of age.
