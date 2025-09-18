Aston Villa
Philippe Coutinho Wife Aine Coutinho Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Who Is Aine Coutinho? Meet The Wife Of Philippe Coutinho
Aine Coutinho is famous for being the wife of Brazilian football star Philippe Coutinho. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Aine has played the role of a fierce supporter in every step of Philippe Coutinho’s life. The Brazilian star has been through a lot of ups and downs. His transfer to FC Barcelona didn’t work out as planned and he had to face a lot of criticism from the Spanish media. However, he kept getting the energy to move forward from his wife. He moved to Vasco Da Gama of Campeonato Brasileiro Série A in 2024. He will continue to play for this franchise.
They are childhood sweethearts and have been together for a long time. Even though Coutinho has earned a lot of fame for his incredible career, his love life is still unknown to a lot of fans. Today we have decided to take a deep dive into the life of the lovebirds. We will reveal everything there is to know about Aine Coutinho in this article. So read until the end to learn the age, net worth, career, kids and family of the stunning wife Of Philippe Coutinho.
Aine Coutinho Childhood and Family
Aine was born on March 31, 1993. Her father, Jose Airton and mother, Ines Maria, did an excellent job raising her. She also has three sisters Arie, Becca, Carol and a brother, Antonio. Aine’s childhood was full of happiness as she spent a wonderful time with her siblings.
They still remain close. However, due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know what kind of jobs her parents did. We are still investigating the matter and will update the article once we find new data. So, stay tuned to know more about the wife Of Philippe Coutinho.
Aine Coutinho Education
Aine completed her high school studies in her hometown. However, she hasn’t shared any details about her higher studies. She moved to Milan, Italy, with Philippe at a young age. That’s why we believe she didn’t go to college. We will be able to verify our claim after further investigation.
Aine Coutinho career
Aine is an Instagram star. She already has 955k followers, which puts her in the category of WAGs with a considerable fanbase. We currently don’t know whether she has started monetizing her social media presence. However, she has an ample earning opportunity from Instagram as her content on the social media platform has earned the hearts of many fans.
We believe Aine is also a housewife. She moved with Coutinho at an early age and has since been the support system of the family. They have welcomed three children until now. So, the Brazilian beauty takes care of her children and does house chores. It may seem easier; however, it takes a lot of mental strength and planning to excel in such a role.
Aine Coutinho Net Worth
Aine’s current earnings are unknown. That’s why we couldn’t calculate her net worth. She has an enormous opportunity in the social media sector. However, we think she hasn’t started monetizing it yet. Therefore, her net worth is not very significant. However, that doesn’t signify her lifestyle.
Aine’s husband Philippe earns a lot through his professional contract. Barcelona made him their record transfer in 2018, and he since has been enjoying a lucrative wage every year. His current salary is £6.5 Million per year. We have calculated his net, which stands at a humungous figure of $60 Million.
Aine Coutinho and Philippe Coutinho relationship
Philippe Coutinho met with his wife at a friend’s party in 2007. He was still playing for the Vasco Da Gama youth team at that time. It was a mutual friend that introduced them. The duo was very young at that time. However, as soon as they started talking to each other, they just clicked. Right after their first meeting, they started going out together. Their bond became so strong that Aine moved in with her husband after one year of dating, and they started living together.
The duo has faced some ups and downs in their journey. After getting an excellent offer from Inter Milan, he decided to leave. Aine followed the love of her life. However, it was a callous decision. She left her home country for the first time, and it was a very different experience in Italy. However, when Coputiho moved to Espanyol, the duo got separated.
The time was very tough as they faced many problems communicating long distances. However, their solid bonding helped them pass through the tough time. The duo tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in 2013.
Aine Coutinho and Philippe Coutinho Children
The couple has three children together. They welcomed their first daughter, Maria Coutinho, on December 22, 2015. On December 28, 2018, Aine gave birth to their second daughter. Their son, Jose Coutinho, came to the earth in December 2020. The duo likes to spend time with their children and often snaps pictures of their beautiful moments. Philippe Coutinho is cheered by his wife during club matches .
Aine Coutinho Social media
Aine is very famous on Instagram. She currently has 915k followers on her page, and her follower base is continuously growing. She mostly posts pictures of herself and her beautiful children and husband. She has a lot of tattoos on her body, and she proudly showcases them on her feed. She also loves to take care of her body and does exercises regularly. Aine Coutinho posts reels and pictures of her family and keep her fans engaged.
Top 5 Aston Villa Fan Chants – Champions League Awaits For Me
Aston Villa fans create a fantastic environment in Villa Park by chanting songs, shouting and cheering. So let’s find out the top 5 Aston Villa fan chants.
Founded in 1874, Aston Villa have ranked fifth in the all-time English top-flight table. Apart from winning major English titles, Villa won one European Cup in 1982. Villa has a fierce rivalry with Birmingham City. Traditionally their home jersey is of claret colour with sky blue sleeves.
Aston Villa fans a.k.a the Villians fill their home stadium with chants and songs whenever their team plays. So without further ado, let’s find out more about the chants.
Latest Aston Villa Fan Chants – The Chant of the Year
After a painful quarterfinal defeat to Juventus in the 1984 European Cup, Aston Villa went 40 years without a single Champions League game. That all changed when Unai Emery shocked the whole Premier League by finishing fourth on the league table and qualifying for the holy grail of club football competition.
So, we give our chant of the year award to this funny yet peppy chant that made the Villians go crazy during the champions league nights.
Is This the way to Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Lazio, And Roma.
Villa Boys are taking over!
Champions League awaits for me!
lalalalalala Villa!
Lalalalalala Villa!
Lalalalalala Villa!
Champions League awaits for me!
5. Gino
This one was initially born from a tune played by the stadium DJ. This chant has been around since Dean Saunders’ time. The original version of the chant is ‘Gino’ by Dexys Midnight Runners. The Aston Villa fans have made it their own by chanting it throughout the game. The fans enjoy chanting this song in an energetic voice.
Wo wo Deano!
4. New York, New York
Aston Villa fans chant this song in respect of Dwight Yorke. The Trinidadian spent most of his career in Aston Villa and was known to be a lethal striker during his peak years. Scoring 77 goals and providing 11 assists in 233 matches, he left a mark on Villa fans’ memory.
The chant was initially inspired by one of Frank Sinatra’s songs. Villa fans first started this song in 1990, and it became an instant hit. This song is a proper tribute to a legend who had a significant influence on Villa and the Premier League as a whole.
Start spreading the news, he’s playing today, I want to see him score again – Dwight Yorke, Dwight Yorke. If he can score from there, he’ll score from anywhere, it’s up to you, Dwight Yorke, Dwight Yorke.
3. My old man said be a City fan
This chant is a classic banter towards Aston Villa’s rival, Birmingham City. Known as the ‘Second City derby’, the Aston Villa vs Birmingham was first played in 1879. Even though we currently don’t know when the villa fans started chanting this song, this one was derived from a 1940’s old cockney tune ‘Don’t Dilly Dally (My Old Man Said Follow The Van).
The lyrics of this chant are filled with slang directed towards Birmingham fans and players. It reflects how intense the rivalry has become in recent years.
My old man said be a city fan
and i said boll**ks you’re a c*nt,
you’re a c*nt.
We hate the blues and they f*ckin know it,
we hate the blues and were gonna show it.
With Spinksy and Birchy, Alan McInally,
there the boys who’re gonna do us fine.
And if you support the blues then
you’re a blue nose bast**d,
and you ain’t no friend of mine…
ALL TOGETHER NOW! (repeat)
2. Kum Bay Ya
This chant from Villa fans is a tribute to Paul McGrath. The Irishman spent years guarding the backline of Aston Villa. The central defender gained a God-like status among the fans of the club. McGrath appeared a total of 220 times for the lions.
Proving to be one of the best centre-backs to ever play in the Villa jersey, McGrath helped the team win 2 English League Cups. Villa fans have remembered the Irishman’s contributions to the club’s history, and they show their gratitude by singing this chant.
Paul McGrath my lord, Paul McGrath, Paul McGrath my lord, Paul McGrath, Paul McGrath my lord, Paul McGrath, oh lord, Paul McGrath
1. Allez Allez Allez
This one is Aston Villa’s own version of ‘Allez Allez Allez Allez’. This one is so powerful that it lifts the mood of the stadium all alone. The original version of ‘Allez Allez Allez’ was a 1985 hit from Italian disco duo Righeira, ‘L’Estate Sta Finendo’ (Summer Is Ending).
Even though several versions of ‘Allez, Allez, Allez’ have circulated over the years, Aston Villa’s version remains a classic. This one reflects the proudness of the Villa supporters. Everybody at Villa Park sings it at top of their lungs to create a highly effective environment.
Every week we follow,
The boys in claret and blue,
We conquered all of Europe – in 1982
The Villa boys from Aston, we travel near and far,
You will hear us singing,
From the stands of Villa Park,
Allez Allez Allez Allez Allez Allez
Top 5 Aston Villa players on loan and their EA Sports FC 25 ratings
A look at some of the Aston Villa players on loan and their ratings on the recently-released EA Sports FC 25.
Aston Villa are slowly becoming a force to be reckoned with in the English Premier League. In fact, they have been making massive waves in the UEFA Champions League as well, in their very first season in Europe’s premier competition. All thanks to their manager, former Arsenal boss Unai Emery.
Emery has made Villa fans dream again, as they slowly slot in as a top 5 club in the English Premier League. After impressive performances in recent seasons, they have quite a strong squad now, so much so that, they have a staggering 15 players out on loan. Let’s take a deeper look into the same.
Here are 5 Aston Villa players on loan and also their ratings on EA Sports FC 25:
Philippe Coutinho
The Brazilian midfield magician is still at the club. Having joined the club in 2022, after a loan spell there in the early part of 2022, Coutinho made quite a few appearances before going on loan to Al-Duhail in 2023. He is now on loan to Vasco da Gama, the Brazilian club he played for back in 2008 (to 2010). Since Vasco da Gama isn’t available as a playable team on EA Sports FC 25, Coutinho doesn’t feature in the game.
Alex Moreno
Alex Moreno joined Aston Villa in the 2023 winter window. Having made 40 appearances for them in the league, he left for Nottingham Forest on loan in 2024. The left-back is rated an impressive 79 on EA Sports FC 25.
Leander Dendoncker
Leander Dendoncker could never recreate his Wolverhampton Wanderer’s self at Aston Villa. After joining them in 2022, he has made 36 appearances in the league for Villa so far. He first left on loan to Napoli in early 2024, before going on loan to Anderlecht in the second half of 2024 (where he currently plays). Dendoncker is rated 75 on EA Sports FC 25.
Enzo Barrenechea
Enzo Barrenechea, the Argentine was signed by Aston Villa only in 2024. Right after his arrival, he was sent on loan to Valencia (for whom he currently plays for). The defensive midfielder is rated a decent 71 on EA Sports 25.
Kaine Kesler-Hayden
It’s been over three years since Kaine Kesler-Hayden turned pro after having spent his youth career at Aston Villa. However, he has just made only 3 league apperances for the Villans. The reason – he has been on multiple loan spells ever since signing for the club. He is now out on loan to Preston North End, and is rated 66 on EA Sports FC 25.
Race for the EPL golden boot: Players who might finish in the top 5 scorers in the 2024-25 season
Here is an early prediction of how things might stand in the race for the EPL Golden Boot in the ongoing 2024-25 season.
The English Premier League never fails to impress. Into its third month, with seven matchdays done, the race for the top-scorer in the league is hotting up. While it may be too early to predict who will end up topping the charts of the goal scorers in the 2024-25 EPL season, the signs have begun blooming.
Here is an early prediction of who might top the goalscoring table in the ongoing EPL season:
Erling Haaland
The obvious option, and the favorite to win the 2024-25 EPL Golden Boot. The Norwegian man has raced to 10 goals already, leaving the striker in second place four goals behind. Haaland has already hit two hattricks this season and has only slowed down in recent matches, especially following the injuries of Kevin de Bruyne and Rodri.
Should he stay fit this season, the Manchester City striker might end up winning the Golden Boot for the third successive time. Goals come easy for Haaland, and it shouldn’t be a surprise if he achieves this feat.
Bryan Mbeumo
The Cameroonian striker has begun well in the ongoing EPL season. Mbeumo has been a very dependable man for the Brentford faithful, often helping them across the line in dire situations.
The LeBron James-lookalike has scored 6 goals for Brentford this season, and is only behind Erling Haaland in the race for the Golden Boot. This clearly makes him one of the favorites to top the chart.
Cole Palmer
Cole Palmer was letting Nicolas Jackson bang goals in the early games for Chelsea, assisting him whenever he could. However, as the weeks went by, Palmer began taking things into his own hands. During Chelsea’s game against Brighton, Palmer went on a rampage, becoming the first player in EPL history to score 4 goals in the same half.
The Englishman has now scored 6 goals this season, and has also been among the top names in the assists chart.
Jhon Duran
Jhon Duran has not begun starting games for Aston Villa, but the Colombian youngster has already bagged 4 goals this season, having come on as a substitute in most of the matches.
And Duran’s goal catalogue has been pure fire. With him firing on all cylinders, it will only be a matter of time before he becomes a part of Unai Emery’s starting XI.
Kai Havertz
Although it is too much of a stretch to pick Kai Havertz to win the Golden Boot this season, the German might end up among the top scorers at least, given the form he is in. Often a target of critics, Havertz has stepped up for Arsenal whenever the club has needed goals. In the recently concluded fixture against Southampton, it was Havertz who equalized for the North London club, right after they had gone behind in the second half.
If not a golden boot, Havertz can at least end up bagging his best goal haul in his EPL career.
