Who Is Aine Coutinho? Meet The Wife Of Philippe Coutinho

Aine Coutinho is famous for being the wife of Brazilian football star Philippe Coutinho. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Aine has played the role of a fierce supporter in every step of Philippe Coutinho’s life. The Brazilian star has been through a lot of ups and downs. His transfer to FC Barcelona didn’t work out as planned and he had to face a lot of criticism from the Spanish media. However, he kept getting the energy to move forward from his wife. He moved to Vasco Da Gama of Campeonato Brasileiro Série A in 2024. He will continue to play for this franchise.

They are childhood sweethearts and have been together for a long time. Even though Coutinho has earned a lot of fame for his incredible career, his love life is still unknown to a lot of fans. Today we have decided to take a deep dive into the life of the lovebirds. We will reveal everything there is to know about Aine Coutinho in this article. So read until the end to learn the age, net worth, career, kids and family of the stunning wife Of Philippe Coutinho.

Aine Coutinho Childhood and Family

Aine was born on March 31, 1993. Her father, Jose Airton and mother, Ines Maria, did an excellent job raising her. She also has three sisters Arie, Becca, Carol and a brother, Antonio. Aine’s childhood was full of happiness as she spent a wonderful time with her siblings.

They still remain close. However, due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know what kind of jobs her parents did. We are still investigating the matter and will update the article once we find new data. So, stay tuned to know more about the wife Of Philippe Coutinho.

Aine Coutinho was born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Picture was taken from otakukart.com)

Aine Coutinho Education

Aine completed her high school studies in her hometown. However, she hasn’t shared any details about her higher studies. She moved to Milan, Italy, with Philippe at a young age. That’s why we believe she didn’t go to college. We will be able to verify our claim after further investigation.

Aine Coutinho career

Aine is an Instagram star. She already has 955k followers, which puts her in the category of WAGs with a considerable fanbase. We currently don’t know whether she has started monetizing her social media presence. However, she has an ample earning opportunity from Instagram as her content on the social media platform has earned the hearts of many fans.

We believe Aine is also a housewife. She moved with Coutinho at an early age and has since been the support system of the family. They have welcomed three children until now. So, the Brazilian beauty takes care of her children and does house chores. It may seem easier; however, it takes a lot of mental strength and planning to excel in such a role.

Aine Coutinho (Second from right) is an Instagram influencer. (Credit: Getty Images)

Aine Coutinho Net Worth

Aine’s current earnings are unknown. That’s why we couldn’t calculate her net worth. She has an enormous opportunity in the social media sector. However, we think she hasn’t started monetizing it yet. Therefore, her net worth is not very significant. However, that doesn’t signify her lifestyle.

Aine’s husband Philippe earns a lot through his professional contract. Barcelona made him their record transfer in 2018, and he since has been enjoying a lucrative wage every year. His current salary is £6.5 Million per year. We have calculated his net, which stands at a humungous figure of $60 Million.

Aine Coutinho and Philippe Coutinho relationship

Philippe Coutinho met with his wife at a friend’s party in 2007. He was still playing for the Vasco Da Gama youth team at that time. It was a mutual friend that introduced them. The duo was very young at that time. However, as soon as they started talking to each other, they just clicked. Right after their first meeting, they started going out together. Their bond became so strong that Aine moved in with her husband after one year of dating, and they started living together.

The duo has faced some ups and downs in their journey. After getting an excellent offer from Inter Milan, he decided to leave. Aine followed the love of her life. However, it was a callous decision. She left her home country for the first time, and it was a very different experience in Italy. However, when Coputiho moved to Espanyol, the duo got separated.

The time was very tough as they faced many problems communicating long distances. However, their solid bonding helped them pass through the tough time. The duo tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in 2013.

Aine has supported Philippe’s every decision. (Image: Instagram @ainee.c)

Aine Coutinho and Philippe Coutinho Children

The couple has three children together. They welcomed their first daughter, Maria Coutinho, on December 22, 2015. On December 28, 2018, Aine gave birth to their second daughter. Their son, Jose Coutinho, came to the earth in December 2020. The duo likes to spend time with their children and often snaps pictures of their beautiful moments. Philippe Coutinho is cheered by his wife during club matches .

Philippe Coutinho with his wife and children. (Image: GETTY)

Aine Coutinho Social media

Aine is very famous on Instagram. She currently has 915k followers on her page, and her follower base is continuously growing. She mostly posts pictures of herself and her beautiful children and husband. She has a lot of tattoos on her body, and she proudly showcases them on her feed. She also loves to take care of her body and does exercises regularly. Aine Coutinho posts reels and pictures of her family and keep her fans engaged.

