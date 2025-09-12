Arsenal
Photos and Videos from First Arsenal Training Session Before the Nottingham Forest Game
Arsenal‘s London Colney training ground buzzed with intensity as Mikel Arteta put his squad through their paces ahead of Saturday’s crucial Premier League encounter with Nottingham Forest.
The candid shots capture the focused atmosphere as players fine-tuned their preparations for what promises to be a fascinating tactical battle. With Ange Postecoglou taking his first match in charge of Forest, Arsenal know they’re facing an unpredictable opponent with fresh ideas and renewed energy.
Eberechi Eze’s Gym Work Ahead of Nottingham Forest Game Goes Viral
Training footage reveals the meticulous attention to detail that has become Arteta’s trademark.
The official YouTube channel of the club also released a video showing the players working hard in the gym with Eberechi Eze’s gym work gaining the spotlight on r/Gunners. Take a look at the clip below:
The mood appeared relaxed yet determined, with summer signings integrating seamlessly alongside established stars. Laughter and competitive banter filled the crisp September air as the squad bonded ahead of another important fixture in their title pursuit. It was clearly evident in the QOTD clip as well, where the players were asked to answer and pass on their own question to the next player.
Behind-the-scenes moments show the human side of elite football preparation – players sharing jokes during water breaks, coaching staff deep in tactical discussions, and the quiet concentration that defines professional training sessions. With Forest arriving under new management, every detail in these training sessions could prove crucial come Saturday afternoon at the Emirates Stadium.
Video – Mikel Arteta Has Forgotten This Playing Style and Why He Needs to Bring This Back ASAP
Eddie Nketiah’s magnificent goal against West Ham in December 2022 represents everything missing from Arsenal’s current approach. The goal that won Arsenal’s Goal of the Month award showcased a fluid, interconnected style that Mikel Arteta has seemingly abandoned.
The Perfect Sequence – Granit Xhaka’s Masterclass
The move was orchestrated entirely by Granit Xhaka‘s intelligence and positioning. Starting deep in midfield, Xhaka found Gabriel Martinelli with a perfectly weighted pass, showcasing his long-range distribution.
The genius lay in what happened next – Martinelli’s return pass found Xhaka who had cleverly moved closer to the edge of the box, demonstrating his tactical awareness and ability to read the game’s flow. This wasn’t static passing; it was dynamic midfield play.
Xhaka’s second contribution proved equally crucial, switching the ball to Ben White with perfect timing. The Swiss midfielder’s dual involvement – first as deep playmaker, then as advanced creator – highlighted his unique ability to control multiple phases of attack. White’s subsequent run and cross to Ødegaard only materialized because of Xhaka’s positional intelligence.
The Norwegian captain’s expert lay-off was the final piece of the puzzle, setting up Nketiah for his brilliant spin and finish that sealed Arsenal’s 3-1 comeback victory.
What’s Been Lost
This goal epitomized Arsenal’s best qualities during their 2022-23 title challenge – patient build-up combined with incisive movement, multiple players contributing to the attack, and seamless transitions between possession phases.
The sequence showed seven or eight passes with every player contributing meaningfully. Xhaka’s dual involvement, White’s overlapping run, Martinelli’s quick thinking, and Ødegaard’s vision created the perfect platform for Nketiah’s clinical finish.
Modern Arsenal lacks this collective fluidity, often relying on individual brilliance rather than the systematic approach that made them genuine title contenders. Arteta must rediscover this collaborative style to unlock their full potential again.
Fabio Vieira’s €20M Hamburger SV Deal: Arsenal’s Clever Loan Structure Explained
Arsenal have orchestrated a shrewd loan move for Fabio Vieira that could see them recoup most of their initial investment in the Portuguese midfielder. The 25-year-old has joined newly-promoted Hamburg on a season-long loan with significant financial implications.
The Deal Structure
Hamburg have secured Vieira on loan with an option to buy worth more than €20m, giving them until mid-May 2026 to decide whether to trigger the permanent clause. If Hamburg activate the option, Vieira would sign a four-year contract.
Arsenal have protected their interests with a sell-on clause between 10-20 percent retained in any future deal, ensuring ongoing financial returns if the midfielder moves elsewhere.
Smart Business Strategy
On paper, it looks like Arsenal have taken a loss on Vieira, but this deal is structured with future returns in mind. If Hamburg activate the option, the Gunners recoup €20m. If they don’t, Vieira returns with more experience.
The Portuguese international joined Arsenal from Porto in 2022 but struggled to establish himself in Mikel Arteta’s system. The 25-year-old will bolster Merlin Polzin’s midfield options as the newly-promoted Bundesliga side looks to re-establish itself in Germany’s top flight.
Perfect Timing
Vieira has joined Hamburg linking up with Albert Sambi Lokonga in Germany after limited chances in north London. This represents Arsenal’s second midfield departure to Hamburg, suggesting a positive working relationship between the clubs.
The move offers Vieira regular first-team football while preserving Arsenal’s financial position through the carefully structured deal.
4 Bold Predictions for Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest – Riccardo Calafiori To Be Dropped and More
Saturday’s Emirates Stadium clash promises tactical intrigue as Ange Postecoglou takes charge of his first Nottingham Forest match against Arsenal. Here are four bold predictions for this fascinating encounter.
Riccardo Calafiori to Be Dropped for Piero Hincapié
Deadline day signing Piero Hincapié could also make his debut at some stage and might surprisingly start ahead of Riccardo Calafiori. The Ecuadorian’s recent impressive international performances, including his standout display against Argentina, could convince Arteta to give him his Premier League debut.
Calafiori looks to have made the left-back role his, but Hincapié’s versatility and fresh legs could be crucial against Postecoglou’s high-energy approach.
Chris Wood to Be Benched by Postecoglou
Chris Wood is just the kind of big No 9 Postecoglou likes, but tactical analysis suggests the Australian manager might spring a surprise.
We could see Postecoglou deploying the 4-2-3-1 to get the best out of the midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, potentially dropping Wood for a more mobile front line.
Nwaneri to Start Over Ødegaard
With Ethan Nwaneri in the squad and Ødegaard’s recent injury concerns, the 18-year-old could be handed a shock start.
This would represent Arteta’s boldest selection decision, trusting youth against experienced opposition.
Forest to Press High Despite New Manager
Former Spurs head coach takes charge of first game against Arsenal on Saturday, and Postecoglou’s pressing philosophy will be immediately evident. The new manager is likely to bring in a new pressing style that could create plenty of chances, making Forest surprisingly aggressive from the opening whistle.
This tactical shift could catch Arsenal off-guard early in the match.
