Pictures and Videos of Arsenal Stars from the Glamorous PFA Awards Night

Arsenal enjoyed a triumphant evening at the Manchester Opera House on August 19, 2025, during the 52nd annual PFA Awards ceremony. The Gunners dominated proceedings with multiple winners and nominees across both men’s and women’s categories.

Mariona Caldentey claimed Arsenal Women’s biggest prize of the evening, winning the PFA Women’s Player of the Year award after her outstanding debut season in north London.

The Spanish midfielder’s recognition capped a remarkable first campaign following her summer move from Barcelona.

Arsenal Women’s success extended beyond individual honors, with four players making it into the PFA Women’s Team of the Year.

Olivia Smith added to Arsenal’s trophy haul by securing the Women’s PFA Young Player of the Year award, beating England internationals Aggie Beever-Jones and Grace Clinton to the prestigious accolade.

Men’s Team Recognition at the Ceremony

Three Arsenal men earned places in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year for 2024/25. Declan Rice, William Saliba, and Gabriel Magalhaes were all selected by their peers following Arsenal’s second place finish behind Liverpool last season.

The ceremony took place at the prestigious Manchester Opera House, with Arsenal stars walking the red carpet alongside football’s biggest names. Mohamed Salah collected a record third PFA Players’ Player of the Year award, while the evening celebrated outstanding performances from across English football.

A Night of Recognition for Arsenal’s Elite

Arsenal’s strong representation at the PFA Awards reflected their successful 2024/25 campaign, with eight players honored across different categories. The glamorous evening showcased the club’s rising profile in both men’s and women’s football, with players dressed to impress as they celebrated their achievements alongside the game’s elite.

The 2024/25 PFA Premier League Team of the Year has been announced.



Liverpool have the most players with four (or five given Milos Kerkez joined in the summer), whilst there are three representatives from Arsenal, two from Nottingham Forest, and one from Newcastle United. pic.twitter.com/2F6TkF7G2q — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) August 19, 2025

The ceremony highlighted Arsenal’s continued progress under Mikel Arteta, with recognition coming from fellow professionals who voted for their exceptional performances throughout the season.

