Piero Hincapie Girlfriend: Personal Life, Family Background and Relationship Status

Detail Information Full Name Piero Martín Hincapié Reyna Age 23 years old Date of Birth January 9, 2002 Current Team Arsenal FC (on loan from Bayer Leverkusen) Position Centre-back/Left-back Height 1.84m (6’0) Weight 77kg Nationality Ecuadorian Birthplace Esmeraldas, Ecuador Relationship Status Single Father Carlos Hincapié Mother Nancy Instagram @pierohincapie

Introduction

Piero Martín Hincapié Reyna, commonly known as Piero Hincapié, has become one of Arsenal’s most significant defensive signings after joining on loan from Bayer Leverkusen. Born on January 9, 2002, in Esmeraldas, Ecuador, the 23-year-old centre-back represents a new generation of South American defenders making their mark in European football. His recent move to the Emirates Stadium has naturally sparked interest in his personal life and relationship status.

Piero Hincapié Personal Life and Family Background

Hincapié was born in Esmeraldas to his father Carlos Hincapié and mother Nancy, both of Ecuadorian nationality. His parents supported his passion for football from an early age, recognizing it as a pathway out of modest circumstances.

Family remains central to his life, with his older brother even relocating to Germany with him to ease his transition to European football, underscoring the tight-knit bonds that keep him anchored.

Hincapié began playing football at the age of seven, initially for local clubs Escuela Refinería, Emelec and Barcelona. Aged ten, the defender moved to Guayaquil with Norte América. After a spell with Deportivo Azogues, he joined Independiente del Valle in November 2016.

The Ecuadorian defender is described as a private person who doesn’t like to talk about his personal life in public. He has kept his parents’ precise identities and areas of expertise largely private, maintaining discretion about family details.

Club Career Journey

Hincapié was promoted into Independiente del Valle’s first team in August 2019 for a Serie A match. His rapid development caught the attention of European scouts, leading to his move to Bayer Leverkusen, where he established himself as a key defensive player.

The defender’s journey to Arsenal represents the culmination of years of hard work and development. His versatility in playing both as a centre-back and left-back has made him an attractive option for Premier League clubs seeking defensive reinforcement.

Piero Hincapié Girlfriend: Relationship Status and Dating Life

Currently, Piero Hincapié is single and not known to be in any confirmed relationship. The defender clearly maintains privacy about his romantic life and doesn’t discuss personal relationships publicly.

Past Relationship Rumors

In April 2022, Hincapié was linked to Peruvian model and reality TV personality Jossmery Toledo. The rumors emerged from Peruvian entertainment programs “Amor y Fuego” and “Magaly TV La Firme,” suggesting Toledo had traveled to Germany twice to visit the footballer.

However, Toledo grew tired of the speculation and publicly denied any romantic relationship, stating “I have no relationship” and pointing out that the rumors were damaging her reputation. A source close to the Ecuadorian national team player revealed that while Piero and Jossmery knew each other and were friends, no romantic relationship existed between them.

The brief connection between Toledo and Hincapié reportedly came to an end, with Toledo confirming she would no longer travel to Germany as both had decided to go their separate ways. She mentioned that the media scandal had affected both parties.

Social Media Presence

Hincapié maintains an active Instagram presence (@pierohincapie) with over 1 million followers. His profile primarily focuses on his professional football career, showing his time at Bayer Leverkusen and involvement with the Ecuador national team. His social media content remains largely professional, with minimal personal details that might reveal information about his romantic life.

FAQs About Piero Hincapié’s Personal Life

Does Piero Hincapié have a girlfriend? Currently, there is no confirmed information about Piero Hincapié having a girlfriend. He appears to be single and focused on his football career.

Was Piero Hincapié dating Jossmery Toledo? No, both parties denied any romantic relationship. They were reportedly just friends, and any connection ended in April 2022.

What is Piero Hincapié’s full name? His full name is Piero Martín Hincapié Reyna.

Where are Piero Hincapié’s parents from? Both his parents, Carlos Hincapié and Nancy, are from Ecuador.

Is Piero Hincapié private about his personal life? Yes, he is described as a very private person who doesn’t like discussing his personal life publicly.

The young Arsenal defender continues to focus on his developing career while maintaining strict privacy about his personal relationships and romantic life.