Arsenal
Who Is Alysha Behague? Meet The Wife Of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Alysha Behague is majorly known as the wife of Olympique de Marseille star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Alysha was born in France and brought up in Senegal. She met with Aubameyang ten years ago and has been inseparable since. The couple has been living a happy life and have memorable moments. So, let’s check out what the French beauty and her partner are up to nowadays.
Alysha Behague Childhood and Family
Alysha was born on August 20, 1987. She was born in France. But we believe her parents had to move to Senegal, and the WAG mostly spent her childhood in the Senegalese environment. However, she currently has French citizenship. There is no information about her parents and siblings.
Alysha likes to enjoy a luxurious life. She is also very active on Instagram. However, the WAG has chosen not to circulate any information regarding her childhood. We failed to fetch information about her father and mother and their type of jobs. We do know that Alysha has a twin sister. They are not identical twins. The sisters have a very healthy relationship and often spend time together. Alysha usually posts pictures about their outings on her Instagram page. Some fans even get confused about their looks.
We are continuing our investigation of Alysha’s early life. We will update the article as soon as we find new data. So stay tuned!
Alysha Behague Education
Alysha completed her studies at local institutions in Senegal. She enrolled at Lycee Gaston Berger University for higher studies. She hasn’t disclosed any information about the degree course she took at her university. However, we know she was very passionate about fashion from a young age.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Wife Alysha Behague Career
As we said earlier, Alysha maintains secrecy regarding her private life. She hasn’t posted any information regarding her career on her social media pages. So, it has been difficult for us to track down what she does for a living. However, we keep a close tab and update the article once we find the correct answers.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Career
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang started out with AC Milan for his senior club career, but he later went on loan to France. He later joined Saint-Étienne and won the Coupe de la Ligue. Aubameyang later transferred to Borussia Dortmund, where he ended up being their leading scorer in the 2016–17 campaign. He moved to Arsenal in 2018 for a club-record fee, where he set scoring records and won the FA Cup. He had time with Chelsea and Barcelona before joining Marseille in 2023. Aubameyang was voted African Footballer of the Year in 2016. He is also Gabon’s all-time greatest goal scorer.
Alysha Behague Net Worth
Even though we couldn’t find her job, we know Alysha earns a lot of money. Alysha has a net worth of $1.5 Million. She spends a lot too. His husband, Aubameyang, was one of the highest-paid Arsenal players over the last few years. His yearly income was £13 Million, and his net worth is believed to be $30 Million. However, current news suggests Aubameyang is set to take a massive pay cut in order to sign for cash-strapped Barcelona. So, his earnings could take a hit for the remainder of the season.
Their family lives a luxurious life; however, there hasn’t been any problem regarding the cash flow with the couple’s net income.
Alysha Behague and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s relationship
Alysha and Aubameyang don’t like to share much information about their private lives. It could be that the couple doesn’t like unwanted attention from the media. They haven’t even shared how their love story started or where they met. But the duo has been together for the last ten years, and we believe they met when Auba was still playing for AC Milan.
They found the connection right after a few initial meetings and started dating. When the Gabon forward moved to France after signing for Saint-Étienne, Alysha moved in with him in a live-in relationship. The duo has been together since and has travelled to many countries over the years. However, the pair hasn’t shared any information regarding their marriage, and thus we are uncertain when they tied the knot.
They were living in London for a long time after the forward. As Auba is set to move to Barcelona, the family will again be on the move.
Alysha Behague and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Children
Alysha and Aubameyang have two beautiful children. Their first son, Curtys, was born on August 13, 2011, and their second son, Pierre, named after his father, was born on August 3, 2016. The family stays together currently, but they also travel a lot due to their father’s job.
Alysha Behague Social media
Alysha is very active on Instagram. She goes by the name – @alysha_aubame. She has a large fanbase of 93k followers and has posted 220 posts. She mostly posts pictures with her family and day-to-day life. She also seems to be a beach lover as she frequently posts pictures from her vacation time on the beach. Alysha is a fashion enthusiast and likes to show her stunning attires to the world. She also has photos with her sister on her Instagram handle. However, we could not find pictures of her parents on the social media platform.
Read More:
Arsenal
Arsenal Injury Update: Return Dates Revealed for This Key Trio
Arsenal face an extended period without three crucial players, with new timelines emerging for Martin Ødegaard, Piero Hincapié, and Noni Madueke ahead of the Premier League’s resumption after the October international break.
Read More: 3 Reasons Why Jack Wilshere Will Be A World-Class Coach Following Luton Town Appointment
Martin Ødegaard – Extended Absence
Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard faces missing at least nine matches after suffering medial collateral ligament damage in his knee during the 2-0 West Ham victory on October 4. The Norwegian was forced to withdraw from international duty and remains sidelined.
His earliest potential return date is projected for late November, though Arsenal medical staff remain cautious about rushing him back given his recurring injury problems this season. The MCL injury adds to his previous shoulder issues that have limited his availability throughout the 2025/26 campaign.
Read More: Arsenal’s Regret: Two Former Wing-Backs Excelling in Serie A Attract Major Interest
Noni Madueke – November Return Target
Noni Madueke sustained a knee injury during his half-time substitution in the 1-1 Manchester City draw on September 21. Initial fears of an ACL tear were thankfully avoided, though the injury remains severe enough to sideline him for several weeks.
Current projections suggest Madueke should return to action in early November, potentially making himself available for Arsenal’s crucial fixtures following the international break. His absence has forced Arteta to rely heavily on Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli in wide positions.
Read More: Not Bukayo Saka – These 3 Arsenal Players Will Help England Win the World Cup
Piero Hincapié – Groin Problems Persist
Summer signing Piero Hincapié continues struggling with a groin injury that has severely limited his Arsenal involvement since arriving from Bayer Leverkusen. The Ecuadorian defender has barely featured during the 2025/26 season, with his injury proving more problematic than initially anticipated.
No specific return date has been provided for Hincapié, suggesting his recovery timeline remains uncertain. Arsenal’s medical team are taking a cautious approach to avoid aggravating the groin issue that could potentially require more extensive treatment.
The simultaneous absence of all three players creates significant squad depth challenges for Mikel Arteta during a crucial period of the season.
Read More: Are Arsenal About to Make a Grave Transfer Error with this £45 Million Star?
Arsenal
3 Reasons Why Jack Wilshere Will Be A World-Class Coach Following Luton Town Appointment
Jack Wilshere‘s appointment as Luton Town head coach on October 14, 2025, marks his first senior managerial role after replacing Matt Bloomfield. The 33-year-old former Arsenal and England midfielder brings unique credentials that suggest he could develop into an elite manager.
Arsenal Academy Success and Youth Development Expertise
Wilshere served as Arsenal’s Under-18 coach before accepting the Luton position, gaining invaluable experience developing young talent at one of England’s most prestigious academies. His work at Hale End provided comprehensive understanding of player development systems and age-appropriate coaching methodologies.
This foundation in youth coaching teaches essential skills that translate directly to senior management – patience, tactical education, and individual player development. Many successful modern managers, including Pep Guardiola and Julian Nagelsmann, benefited significantly from youth coaching experience before managing elite teams.
Read More: Arsenal’s Regret: Two Former Wing-Backs Excelling in Serie A Attract Major Interest
Elite Playing Experience at Highest Level
Wilshere’s playing career included 197 Premier League appearances for Arsenal and 34 England caps, providing firsthand experience competing at football’s pinnacle. He understands the psychological pressures, tactical demands, and professional standards required at elite levels.
His injury struggles throughout his career taught him resilience and adaptability – qualities essential for successful management. Wilshere retired in summer 2022 after his final professional stint with Danish club Aarhus, transitioning immediately into coaching roles that prepared him for this opportunity.
Read More: Not Bukayo Saka – These 3 Arsenal Players Will Help England Win the World Cup
Tactical Intelligence and Arsenal DNA
Wilshere played under Arsène Wenger during his formative years, absorbing tactical philosophies from one of football’s great innovators. His technical understanding of possession-based football and intricate passing patterns reflects Arsenal’s playing philosophy.
At 33 years old, Wilshere represents the modern young manager profile – recently retired, tactically educated, and digitally savvy. His ability to relate to current players while implementing contemporary tactical concepts positions him perfectly for long-term managerial success.
Luton Town currently sit 11th in League One, providing Wilshere with an ideal development platform where he can implement his ideas without immediate relegation pressures threatening his nascent managerial career.
Read More: Arsenal vs. Liverpool – AI Predicts Who Will Be on Top After Next 5 Games
Arsenal
€45 Million Arsenal Star’s Defensive Masterclass: 5 Clearances, 8 Duels Won as Gunners Man Dominates During International Break
Arsenal‘s Riccardo Calafiori delivered a commanding performance as Italy secured a crucial 3-1 World Cup qualifying victory over Estonia, showcasing exactly why the Gunners invested heavily in the versatile defender during the summer transfer window.
Read More: Arsenal Injury Update: Return Dates Revealed for This Key Trio
Defensive Dominance in Italy’s Back Three
Operating as the left-sided centre-back in a back three, Calafiori was imperious in the air, winning seven of his eight aerial duels while making five clearances, five recoveries, and three interceptions. But what truly set the 23-year-old apart was his ability to influence proceedings at both ends of the pitch.
The Italian international completed the most passes in the match with 76 successful balls, while also winning the most duels with eight. His comfort on the ball was evident throughout, dictating play from the back with the confidence of a seasoned veteran.
Read More: Rice vs. Caicedo vs. Rodri: 3 Reasons Why the Arsenal Midfielder Is the Best in the League
Riccardo Calafiori – The Modern Defender Arsenal Needed
What caught the eye, however, was Calafiori’s attacking contribution from his defensive position. He created two chances for the Azzurri and had four attempts on goal, constantly making forward runs from central defence. While none of his efforts found the target, his willingness to push forward and create overloads demonstrated the modern defender’s complete skill set.
Italian media outlet Football Italia praised Calafiori as a “dominant force,” with Sky Italia describing him as a “pendulum” for his ability to shuttle up and down the pitch. This versatility has become his trademark, whether deployed at left-back, centre-back, or even pushing into midfield areas.
For Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, Calafiori’s international form is a welcome boost as the Gunners prepare for the run-in. His ability to seamlessly transition between defensive duties and progressive play makes him a perfect fit for Arsenal’s possession-based system. If he maintains this level domestically, the £42 million summer signing could prove to be one of the bargains of the transfer window.
Read More: Arsenal vs. Liverpool – AI Predicts Who Will Be on Top After Next 5 Games
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”