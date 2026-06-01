Plymouth Argyle Women Release Squad After Best Season in Club History as Budget Cuts Force Mass Departures

Plymouth Argyle Women have dismantled their squad after their most successful season in history, cutting their budget significantly and informing nearly all players via email that they will not receive new contracts. It is a decision that has infuriated the players and raises serious questions about the club’s commitment to the women’s game.

The players of Plymouth Argyle Women have released a joint statement…



“Nearly all players have been informed via an email from the club that they will be released at the end of the season”



No meetings nothing just an email 😳 pic.twitter.com/pITSwIrmyJ — The 44 ⚽️ (@The_Forty_Four) May 31, 2026

The Pilgrims finished second in the third tier, reached a play-off final and made it to the FANWL Cup final. By any measure, it was a historic achievement. Yet the club responded by drastically reducing investment and communicating their decision through cold, impersonal emails with no room for dialogue. Manager Marie Hourihan resigned a week earlier, making the situation even more chaotic.

Rivalries aside, this is heartbreaking. 💔

​After a historic season where they pushed us to the wire, Plymouth Argyle's players have revealed the board slashed their budget and released nearly the entire squad via a cold email.

​We stand in solidarity. The game deserves better. pic.twitter.com/fqP1dip8Sm — Watford FC Women Supporters Group (@GroupWatford) June 1, 2026

The players released a statement criticizing both the decision and the manner in which it was handled. They pointed out that they were repeatedly told the club had ambition and was building towards a professional outfit. That messaging now feels hollow.

Plymouth MP Luke Pollard on the news of the Argyle Women’s team: 🗣️



"I am shocked and disappointed by the way in which the Argyle women's team were told the news that their contracts were not being renewed.



"This is bad news for our club and bad news for football in the city.… pic.twitter.com/NYoypIY3Mx — Argyle News Hub (@PAFCNewsHub) June 1, 2026

The Financial Reality

Plymouth’s men’s team were relegated from the Championship in May 2025, losing between eight and nine million pounds in television revenue. Owner Simon Hallett lent the club nearly ten million pounds to cover losses. The women’s success came at higher financial cost than expected, and without promotion to Women’s Super League 2 with its central funding, the club decided it could not sustain the investment.

This just shows what the club has become! lack of empathy and emotion. Feel for the players. I thought the women’s team was an outlay of £200,000 for the year? A very short email to say your contracts won’t be renewed, No face to face meetings . Very bad on Argyle. #pafc https://t.co/oOGalrQe0K — Cullum Thomson (@cullum_thomson) June 1, 2026

A Damaging Message

This is about more than just one club’s finances. Players correctly identified that Plymouth has sent a terrible signal to women and girls across the South West.

The players of Plymouth Argyle Women have released a joint statement after ‘nearly all players have been informed via an email from the club that they will be released at the end of the season’#pafc pic.twitter.com/9yGyM1SBUM — Argyle Life / Green & White Podcast (@ArgyleLife1886) May 31, 2026

After years of being told women’s football was growing and valued, they are watching a team dismantle itself at the exact moment it achieved its best results. That is a betrayal of trust and a setback for women’s football in the region.

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