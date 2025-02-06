Following Arsenal’s FA Cup loss to Manchester United on January, Kai Havertz’s wife posted that she was receiving derogatory words and comments on social media. Sophia Havertz posted two images to her Instagram story, one of which featured a threat to “slaughter” her unborn child. Police are looking into harassment that Arsenal forward Kai Havertz’s wife received online. Following Arsenal’s FA Cup elimination at the hands of Manchester United on Sunday, Sophia Havertz posted direct messages she received on social media.

After the game, Sophia Havertz expressed her anger at the abuse she had experienced by saying:

“For anyone to think it’s okay to write something like this is so shocking to me… I hope you are ashamed of yourself,” she posted.

In response to the threat to her baby, she posted: “I’m not sure what to even say but please guys be more respectful. We are better than this…”

German International Kai Havertz had a joyous announcement to make in November 2024 as he posted pictures with his wife conveying they at expecting a child. This comes after the couple got married earlier that year. The pair shared pictures of them together as his wife flashes the baby bump on Instagram.

Havertz has been finding his feet after moving front the South side of London a few years back. Scoring nine goals in the Premier League as of February, he is Arsenal’s top goal scorer and a constant threat. Furthermore, After struggling to put numbers up the board while always being a standard choice for them over the past few seasons. Mikel Artera’s belief in the old school striker has finally started to show its effect.

Who is Kai Havertz’s Wife? Sophia Havertz

Sophia Weber Havertz is the wife of Kai Havertz. The couple met around 2022 and have been together since. Havertz proposed to Sophia a few years after they started going out as the couple is ready to start their family. The duo currently resides in London since Havertz moved to Chelsea.

Sophia Havertz Age

Sophia Havertz is 24 years old as of February 2025. She was born on May 28, 2000 as per Kai’s social media post.

Sophia Havertz Profession

Sophia Weber Havertz is a social media influencer inspiring her followers with her fashion and beauty sense. She currently has 551,000 followers on Instagram as of February 2025.



Sophia Havertz Social Handles

Instagram: @sophiamelia

How long have Kai Havertz and Sophia Havertz been together?

Kai and Sophia Havertz (via: @sophiamelia/ Instagram)

Kai Havertz and Sophia Weber met around 2021 as per their social media post. Moreover, The couple were seen going out on several dates as they shared their life on social media. Kai Havertz and Sophia Weber got engaged in July 2023. After a year of being engaged, Kai and Sophia Havertz tied the knot on July 18, 2024 as per their social media post.

