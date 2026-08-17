Leicester City Sign Poppy Pritchard From Manchester City on Three Year Deal as Young Forward Completes Permanent Move Following Celtic Loan

Leicester City have secured centre-forward Poppy Pritchard from Manchester City on a permanent three year contract, establishing young attacking talent capable of delivering immediate competitive contribution during their Women’s Super League 2 campaign.

The 20-year-old England youth international arrives following her productive Celtic loan spell where she accumulated 14 competitive appearances, establishing herself as emerging prospect deserving sustained elite-level investment.

Poppy Pritchard has completed a permanent transfer to Leicester City.



Everyone at the Club would like to thank Poppy for her efforts during her time at the Joie Stadium and wishes her the very best for the future. 🩵 pic.twitter.com/pnZAUzFcm3 — Manchester City Women (@ManCityWomen) August 17, 2026

Pritchard brings genuine development trajectory through established pathways including Durham academy progression, Manchester City elite structures and multiple developmental loans, suggesting proven quality transcending purely theoretical potential. Her combination of youth profile with established competitive exposure across multiple elite environments establishes credible foundation for Leicester’s anticipated contribution expectations.

Young Striker Expresses Genuine Club Alignment and Competitive Appetite

Pritchard articulated authentic enthusiasm regarding her Leicester opportunity, specifically emphasising the club’s “high aspirations” and her desire to contribute toward winning outcomes supporting their supporter community. Her language suggests genuine belief in Leicester’s competitive project rather than viewing the move as merely career convenience, indicating confidence in their championship ambitions.

OFFICIAL: Poppy Pritchard has signed for Leicester City on a permanent transfer from #ManCity.



Good luck, Poppy! 🩵 pic.twitter.com/yK42FIsGa8 — MCWFC Xtra (@MCWFCXtra) August 17, 2026

The forward’s recognition of Leicester’s supportive focus combined with her stated excitement regarding becoming team member suggests appropriate mentality for competitive integration within established squad structures.

Developmental Pathway Culminates in Permanent Elite Opportunity

Pritchard’s journey from Durham academy emergence through Manchester City elite development, subsequent Crystal Palace and Newcastle loans, Durham return and Celtic progression establishes sophisticated development trajectory culminating in permanent Leicester opportunity.

"Thank you @ManCityWomen for the opportunity, the lessons, the friendships and the memories over the last two and a half years 🩵



I’ve learnt a lot from my time at the club, and grown so much as a player and a person thanks to the support of everyone that I’ve worked with.



A… pic.twitter.com/O44NM7Hdzh — champions of england 🩵 (@insidemcwfc) August 17, 2026

That accumulated experience across multiple competitive environments combined with her England youth recognition suggests genuine emerging talent ready for sustained elite-level contribution.

This signing feels strategically important for Leicester’s Women’s Super League 2 establishment. Rather than relying exclusively upon established performers, they invest in emerging young talent bringing proven development foundation combined with genuine competitive exposure. Pritchard’s three year commitment suggests Leicester identify genuine prospect deserving sustained long-term investment supporting their championship campaign objectives.

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