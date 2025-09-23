Port Vale vs. Arsenal – EFL Cup Third Round: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview

Arsenal travel to Vale Park on Wednesday evening to face League One strugglers Port Vale in the third round of the EFL Cup. The Gunners begin their cup campaign as overwhelming favorites against a side currently sitting 19th in League One with just 8 points from 9 games.

Team News and Injuries

Arsenal will be without several key players for the trip to Stoke-on-Trent. Gabriel Jesus remains ruled out with a knee injury following major surgery, while Kai Havertz is also sidelined with his own knee problem.

New signing Noni Madueke joins the injury list after picking up a knee injury against Manchester City, with the winger expected to be out for approximately two months. Martin Ødegaard is doubtful with a shoulder injury.

Port Vale have their own injury concerns with Liam Gordon, Mitch Clark, and Kyle John all ruled out. The Valiants will likely stick with their preferred formation of a back three, midfield five, and two strikers up front.

Expected Lineups

Mikel Arteta is expected to heavily rotate his squad ahead of the weekend trip to Newcastle United. Young talents like Lewis-Skelly, Ethan Nwaneri, and potentially Max Dowman could all feature as the Spanish manager looks to give opportunities to his academy graduates while resting key players.

Arsenal XI: Kepa; White, Mosquera, Saliba, Lewis-Skelly; Nwaneri, Norgaard, Merino; Dowman, Gyokeres, Martinelli

Port Vale’s attack will be spearheaded by Devante Cole, who leads their scoring charts with 3 goals this season. The striker will be their main threat against what is likely to be an inexperienced Arsenal backline.

Port Vale XI: Gauci; Humphreys, Debrah, Heneghan; Gabriel, Croasdale, Garrity, Byers, Shorrock; Cole, Curtis

Match Details

Kick-off is at 20:00 BST at Vale Park, with Sky Sports providing live coverage in the UK. VAR will not be in use for this fixture, and if the match ends level after 90 minutes, it will go straight to penalties without extra time.

Arsenal have a strong historical record against Port Vale, remaining unbeaten in their nine previous meetings, though their last encounter required a penalty shootout in the 1998 FA Cup third round.

