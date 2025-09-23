Arsenal
Port Vale vs. Arsenal – EFL Cup Third Round: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Arsenal travel to Vale Park on Wednesday evening to face League One strugglers Port Vale in the third round of the EFL Cup. The Gunners begin their cup campaign as overwhelming favorites against a side currently sitting 19th in League One with just 8 points from 9 games.
Team News and Injuries
Arsenal will be without several key players for the trip to Stoke-on-Trent. Gabriel Jesus remains ruled out with a knee injury following major surgery, while Kai Havertz is also sidelined with his own knee problem.
New signing Noni Madueke joins the injury list after picking up a knee injury against Manchester City, with the winger expected to be out for approximately two months. Martin Ødegaard is doubtful with a shoulder injury.
Port Vale have their own injury concerns with Liam Gordon, Mitch Clark, and Kyle John all ruled out. The Valiants will likely stick with their preferred formation of a back three, midfield five, and two strikers up front.
Expected Lineups
Mikel Arteta is expected to heavily rotate his squad ahead of the weekend trip to Newcastle United. Young talents like Lewis-Skelly, Ethan Nwaneri, and potentially Max Dowman could all feature as the Spanish manager looks to give opportunities to his academy graduates while resting key players.
Arsenal XI: Kepa; White, Mosquera, Saliba, Lewis-Skelly; Nwaneri, Norgaard, Merino; Dowman, Gyokeres, Martinelli
Port Vale’s attack will be spearheaded by Devante Cole, who leads their scoring charts with 3 goals this season. The striker will be their main threat against what is likely to be an inexperienced Arsenal backline.
Port Vale XI: Gauci; Humphreys, Debrah, Heneghan; Gabriel, Croasdale, Garrity, Byers, Shorrock; Cole, Curtis
Match Details
Kick-off is at 20:00 BST at Vale Park, with Sky Sports providing live coverage in the UK. VAR will not be in use for this fixture, and if the match ends level after 90 minutes, it will go straight to penalties without extra time.
Arsenal have a strong historical record against Port Vale, remaining unbeaten in their nine previous meetings, though their last encounter required a penalty shootout in the 1998 FA Cup third round.
Arsenal Fans in Shock As Ex-Player in Induced Coma After Suffering Significant Brain Injury During Match
Former Arsenal academy striker Billy Vigar remains in an induced coma after sustaining a significant brain injury during Chichester City‘s Isthmian League Premier Division match against Wingate & Finchley on Saturday. The 21-year-old forward collided with a wall during the fixture, resulting in the serious head trauma.
Current Medical Situation of Billy Vigar
Chichester City confirmed that “Billy received a significant brain injury and is currently in an induced coma in intensive care receiving the best possible treatment. It is too early to say what the outcome will be and even if things go well, there will be a long road to recovery.” The club has requested privacy for Vigar’s family during this difficult period.
Arsenal Academy Background
Vigar scored four goals in 18 appearances for Arsenal’s under-18s but never made a senior appearance for the Gunners. The striker eventually left Arsenal last year, joining Hastings United on a free transfer in July 2024. After a year in Hastings, he moved to Chichester in August 2025.
His career at Hastings was disrupted by injury problems, missing most of the 2024/25 season due to an LCL injury before making his move to the Isthmian League Premier Division side.
Football Community Response
The football community has rallied in support of Billy Vigar after the Chichester City forward suffered the serious brain injury during Saturday’s fixture. Messages of support have poured in across social media, with many former teammates and coaches expressing their concern for the young player’s recovery.
The incident highlights the ongoing risks players face at all levels of football, from grassroots through to professional leagues. Vigar’s condition remains critical as medical professionals continue providing intensive care treatment.
Why Mikel Arteta Must Start These 5 Players Against Port Vale
Mikel Arteta faces a crucial decision for Wednesday’s EFL Cup clash against Port Vale, but starting these five players could define Arsenal‘s season trajectory while managing squad rotation effectively.
Max Dowman Deserves His Moment
The 15-year-old became the Premier League’s second-youngest ever player at 15 years and 235 days old during his debut against Leeds, where he won a penalty and showed remarkable composure.
After scoring 15 goals and creating 15 assists in 15 U18 Premier League games in the 2024/25 season, Max Dowman has earned his opportunity to shine against lower league opposition. Cup competitions provide the perfect platform for academy graduates to gain valuable senior experience without Premier League pressure.
Ethan Nwaneri Needs Consistent Minutes
Ethan Nwaneri remains the Premier League’s youngest ever debutant and has shown flashes of brilliance in limited appearances. Regular playing time in cup competitions allows the attacking midfielder to develop match sharpness while keeping him engaged.
Starting Nwaneri demonstrates Arteta’s commitment to youth development and provides tactical unpredictability that could unsettle Port Vale’s defensive setup.
Viktor Gyokeres Must Maintain Momentum
The Swedish striker needs minutes to build chemistry with his new teammates and maintain scoring form.
Cup matches against lower division sides offer ideal opportunities for strikers to find their rhythm without intense defensive pressure. Viktor Gyokeres can use this fixture to work on his positioning and link-up play within Arsenal’s system.
Christian Norgaard Brings Leadership
The 31-year-old midfielder signed from Brentford for £10m plus add-ons (bringing it to £15m), bringing 122 Premier League appearances of experience.
His physical presence and set-piece expertise could prove decisive against Port Vale’s defensive approach. Norgaard’s leadership qualities help guide younger players while ensuring Arsenal maintain professional standards throughout the match.
Ben White Needs Match Fitness
The England defender requires playing time to regain full fitness after injury concerns. Cup fixtures provide controlled environments for players returning from fitness issues to build match sharpness without risking Premier League points.
Noni Madueke Injury Update: How Long will the Arsenal Star be Sidelined for due to Knee Injury?
Arsenal will be without new signing Noni Madueke for approximately two months after the England international suffered a knee injury during the team’s 1-1 draw with Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium.
The 23-year-old winger is expected to be sidelined for around two months with the knee problem, though reports indicate he has avoided any damage to his ACL.
Noni Madueke Injury Details and Timeline
Madueke picked up the injury early in the first half against City but played through the discomfort before being substituted at halftime.
Following the match, it was announced that Madueke would undergo scans on his right knee. Manager Mikel Arteta confirmed after the game that the winger had suffered an injury, explaining the halftime substitution that saw Bukayo Saka replace him.
Impact on Arsenal’s Season
The injury represents a significant blow for Arsenal, particularly given Madueke’s impressive start to life at the Emirates. The winger joined Arsenal from Chelsea in July 2025 for £52 million on a five-year contract, and had been Arsenal’s most dangerous attacker in the first half against City before his substitution. The injury is likely to provide teenager Max Dowman with more opportunities during what promises to be his breakout season.
Madueke’s absence will test Arsenal’s attacking depth as they continue their Premier League campaign without one of their key summer signings during a crucial period of the season.
