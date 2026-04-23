Women's Football News
Portsmouth Women Face Financial Uncertainty as Jay Sadler Battles Relegation Following Significant £465,486 Yearly Loss
Portsmouth Women have seen their financial losses more than double to £465,486 during their debut season in the second tier as the costs of maintaining a professional operation at Fratton Park begin to bite.
The newly released accounts for the year ending June 30, 2025, highlight the massive economic gap between the tiers. After securing promotion in 2024, the Blues saw their deficit climb from £201,425 to nearly half a million pounds.
This spike was driven by the move to a full time professional model and the expansion of backroom staff to 35 members. While the playing squad actually decreased to 22 players, the infrastructure requirements of the professional game have placed a heavy burden on the club budget.
Tornante Funding Required for Future Stability
Documents filed at Companies House confirm that the club relied on over £700,000 in funding from the owners, Tornante. This support was part of an initial loan facility, but the directors have been transparent about the need for further investment.
The board expects additional funds to be made available to ensure the club meets its upcoming financial obligations. Despite the losses, Portsmouth remains committed to the professional path as they attempt to establish themselves among the elite.
Critical Relegation Battle Against Nottingham Forest
On the pitch, Jay Sadler is currently fighting to keep the club in the division. Portsmouth host Nottingham Forest this Sunday at Fratton Park in a must win encounter. The Blues are currently two points adrift at the bottom of the table with only two games left. Anything less than a victory could see their stay in the second tier end prematurely if results for rivals like Durham or Ipswich do not go their way.
Also read: Manchester United Women Players Return Mixed International Results as Schuller Scores for Germany While Malard Suffers French Defeat
Internationals
Hinata Miyazawa Narrowly Loses Out to USA as Manchester United Women Star Features in Japan’s 3-0 Defeat in Friendly
Hinata Miyazawa was in action for Japan as they lost 3-0 to the United States in their third friendly match during the April international break.
The Manchester United Women midfielder was given a start but was unable to help her side avoid defeat which is disappointing given her excellent club form this season.
The 26 year old has enjoyed a successful campaign at United becoming Marc Skinner’s go to midfield option in the centre of the park. She has started 17 league games this season after previously struggling to secure a permanent role in the team.
Completed 85 Percent of Passes
Miyazawa completed 85 percent of her passes in the match but was unable to produce any key passes during the game. In her 60 minutes on the pitch she was also unable to deliver a successful cross for her teammates which highlights the difficulty Japan faced breaking down the American defence.
The midfielder was spot on with her long balls completing 100 percent of her attempts to show off her passing range against the Americans. She also won one duel and completed two interceptions in the match which demonstrates her defensive contribution.
Return to England for Vital Matches
Miyazawa will now return to England where United face three vital matches to end the season as they aim to secure Champions League football for next season. The Red Devils will travel to face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday April 26 at 12:00 BST which represents a crucial fixture.
United are battling to finish in the top three which would guarantee Champions League qualification. Miyazawa’s form will be key to their chances with the midfielder having established herself as an important player under Skinner which is absolutely brilliant to see after her uncertain start to the campaign earlier in the season.
Also read: Arsenal Women vs. Aston Villa WSL Fixture Rescheduled to ‘This’ Date as Champions League Semi Final Progression Forces Date Change
Internationals
Iran Women Football Players Thank Australian Government for Protection as Fatemeh Pasandideh and Atefeh Ramezanisadeh Express Their Desire
Iranian women football players Fatemeh Pasandideh and Atefeh Ramezanisadeh have thanked the Australian government for offering a safe haven.
The two players said they wished to resume their sporting careers after rebuilding their lives in their first public comments since being granted humanitarian visas.
The players said in a statement on Friday the compassion and support shown to them had provided hope for a future where they could live and compete in safety which is absolutely crucial for their wellbeing and development as elite athletes.
Deepest Gratitude to Australian Government
The duo expressed their appreciation to Australian officials in their statement. “We wish to express our deepest gratitude to the Australian government and particularly Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke for granting us humanitarian protection and a safe haven in this beautiful country,” they said.
Australia initially granted humanitarian visas to six players and one support staff member from the Iranian squad after their Asian Cup campaign in Australia began. Five of the group subsequently changed their minds and decided to return home leaving only Pasandideh and Ramezanisadeh in Australia.
Training With Brisbane Roar Already
The duo began training with the A-League Women’s team Brisbane Roar last month which demonstrates their commitment to continuing their football careers. “At this stage our primary focus is on our safety, our health and beginning the process of rebuilding our lives,” they explained.
They added: “We are elite athletes and it remains our dream to continue our sporting careers here in Australia,” which is frankly inspiring given the difficult circumstances they have faced.
Concerns over the Iranian players’ safety surfaced after several players did not sing the national anthem at an Asian Cup match. Iranian state TV labelled them wartime traitors, which created a dangerous situation for those who remained with the squad.
Also read: Natalia Arroyo Position Safe at Aston Villa Women as Investment Promised Ahead of Next Season Despite Ninth Place Finish
Barcelona
Barcelona Midfielder Patri Guijarro Suffers Sprained Right Ankle as Spain International Ruled Out of Next Match After Picking Up Injury Against England at Wembley
Patri Guijarro has a sprained right ankle which will rule the Barcelona midfielder out of the next match.
Tests carried out at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper on Thursday confirmed the injury which is a blow for the Catalan club heading into a crucial period of the season.
Guijarro picked up the injury in the 81st minute while playing for Spain in the World Cup 2027 qualifying match against England at Wembley. The midfielder started the game and was replaced by another Barcelona player in Clara Serrajordi which demonstrates the depth Spain have in that position.
Tests Carried Out on Thursday
Barcelona medical staff conducted thorough tests to assess the extent of the injury on Thursday morning. The results confirmed a sprained right ankle which will sideline Patri Guijarro for the immediate future as she begins her recovery programme under the guidance of the club’s medical team.
The 27 year old has been an important part of Barcelona’s midfield this season. Her absence will be felt particularly in the upcoming fixtures where her experience and quality would have been valuable which is frankly concerning for manager Pere Romeu.
Patri Guijarro Will Miss Next Barcelona Match
Guijarro will definitely miss Barcelona’s next match as she recovers from the ankle sprain. The club have not put a specific timeframe on her return which suggests they will monitor her progress carefully before making any decisions about when she can resume training.
Barcelona are competing on multiple fronts this season including the Champions League and Liga F title race. Losing a player of Guijarro’s calibre even temporarily weakens their options in midfield which could prove crucial in tight matches.
The injury adds to Barcelona’s concerns after several key players have dealt with fitness issues throughout the campaign including Aitana Bonmati who has been sidelined for an extended period.
Also read: Arsenal Women Appoint Former Player From Early 2000s as Player Pathway Manager Following James Honeyman Departure Last Month
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