Portsmouth Women Face Financial Uncertainty as Jay Sadler Battles Relegation Following Significant £465,486 Yearly Loss

Portsmouth Women have seen their financial losses more than double to £465,486 during their debut season in the second tier as the costs of maintaining a professional operation at Fratton Park begin to bite.

The ending June 30, 2025, highlight the massive economic gap between the tiers. After securing promotion in 2024, the Blues saw their deficit climb from £201,425 to nearly half a million pounds.

[Image via Jason Brown]

This spike was driven by the move to a full time professional model and the expansion of backroom staff to 35 members. While the playing squad actually decreased to 22 players, the infrastructure requirements of the professional game have placed a heavy burden on the club budget.

[Image via Getty]



Tornante Funding Required for Future Stability

Documents filed at Companies House confirm that the club relied on over £700,000 in funding from the owners, Tornante. This support was part of an initial loan facility, but the directors have been transparent about the need for further investment.

The board expects additional funds to be made available to ensure the club meets its upcoming financial obligations. Despite the losses, Portsmouth remains committed to the professional path as they attempt to establish themselves among the elite.

Portsmouth Women Face Financial Uncertainty. [Image via Getty]

Critical Relegation Battle Against Nottingham Forest

On the pitch, Jay Sadler is currently fighting to keep the club in the division. Portsmouth host Nottingham Forest this Sunday at Fratton Park in a must win encounter. The Blues are currently two points adrift at the bottom of the table with only two games left. Anything less than a victory could see their stay in the second tier end prematurely if results for rivals like Durham or Ipswich do not go their way.

Portsmouth Women post £470,000 losses as cost of competing in Women's Super League 2 laid bare https://t.co/cJBwf1JM5h #Pompey — Pompey Live (@pompeylive) April 23, 2026

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