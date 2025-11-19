Uncategorized
PSG Women vs. Bayern Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Bayern Munich Women travel to the iconic Parc des Princes on Thursday evening looking to extend their remarkable winning streak to nine consecutive matches across all competitions. The German champions face a PSG side desperate for their first Champions League point after three consecutive defeats in the League Phase.
PSG Women vs. Bayern Munich Women: Predicted Lineups
PSG Women (4-3-3): Earps; Carmona, De Almeida, Mbock, Isabela; Karchaoui ©, Groenen, Ebayilin; Echegini, Leuchter, Ajibade
Bayern Munich Women (4-2-3-1): Grohs; Gwinn, Ballisager, Viggósdóttir ©, Kett; Tanikawa, Stanway; Dallmann, Harder, Bühl; Schüller
Match Preview
Bayern have transformed their season following a disastrous 7-1 opening defeat to Barcelona. José Barcala’s side have won every match since that setback, including last week’s sensational comeback victory against holders Arsenal and Saturday’s 3-0 DFB-Pokal derby triumph over Ingolstadt. The Frauen-Bundesliga champions sit comfortably in the League Phase’s top eight after victories against Juventus and Arsenal.
Lea Schüller and Pernille Harder have provided crucial late goals in recent Champions League matches, whilst Klara Bühl’s scintillating form has many questioning if any player in women’s football is performing better. The German winger was rested for the weekend cup tie, ensuring freshness for Thursday’s clash.
PSG’s European campaign has been catastrophic. Defeats to Wolfsburg, Real Madrid, and Manchester United mean they’ve now lost seven consecutive Champions League matches dating back to last season. They became the first team to score against United in this year’s competition but still fell 2-1 at Old Trafford, leaving their knockout hopes hanging by a thread.
The contrast between the two sides couldn’t be starker. Bayern arrive in Paris brimming with confidence and momentum, having steadied the ship after their Barcelona humiliation. PSG desperately need points to avoid early elimination from Europe’s premier competition.
Team News
PSG haven’t played since the Old Trafford defeat, giving them extra recovery time. Several French players faced Bayern’s German internationals in last month’s Nations League semi-final, providing recent tactical familiarity.
Bayern’s Klara Bühl was rested as an unused substitute in the DFB-Pokal victory. Vanessa Gilles made her return from injury off the bench, with the Canadian centre-back having been sidelined since late October.
Kick-off: 8:00 PM Thursday, November 21, 2025
Venue: Parc des Princes, Paris
TV: DAZN (UK, Germany) | Paramount+ (USA)
Arsenal Women’s FC Captain Leah Williamson Confirms Relationship With Miss USA Elle Smith
Here is everything about Arsenal women’s team player Leah Williamson and her girlfriend.
England women’s legendary footballer and Arsenal star player Leah Williamson has finally made her relationship official. There were rumors of her dating the former Miss USA and American model Elle Smith and those are not rumors anymore. Leah Williamson and Elle Smith are in an open relationship and they confirmed their relationship through an Instagram post. The couple attended the 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris and made their relationship official.
In one of Elle Smith’s posts, Elle Smith and Leah Williamson are seen holding on to each other and popular stylist Carlotta Constant commented, “7th pic tho… the most gorgeous couple EVER.” Leah Williamson and Elle Smith have been dating for a long time and it has been made official finally. Elle Smith is a model from Ohio and she worked as an on-air reporter at WHAS-TV. She and Leah Williamson were the hot topic when the duo were spotted on the Majorca Mediterranean island before the 2025 UEFA Women’s Euros.
Leah Williamson and Elle Smith Relationship
Leah Williamson and Elle Smith’s relationship rumors started coming out in June 2025, but there is no information about their dating history. We couldn’t find information about when the couple began dating, but their relationship was made official during the 69th Ballon d’Or ceremony. Based on sources, the couple have been in a relationship for a year. Both have been members of the LGBTQ community. They have been living in a luxurious house in New York. Leah Williamson trains in New York and when she moves to the UK, she trains at St Albans, Hertfordshire.
Elle Smith Education & Family
Elle Smith was born in Springfield, Ohio. She completed her graduation from the University of Kentucky and secured a degree in broadcast journalism. She was born on June 19, 1998, to Clayborne and Lydia Smith. Reports suggest she is biracial as she was born to a black father and a white mother. She completed her schooling in Shawnee High School in 2016.
Elle Smith Career
Elle Smith is a model by profession. She is also a journalist who worked as an on-air reporter with WHAS-TV. Elle Smith rose to fame when she was crowned Miss USA in 2021. Elle’s passion for pageantry was inspired by her school friend who won Miss Ohio Teen USA in 2013. Elle Smith became the second person from Kentucky to win Miss USA and the first was Tara Conner who won in 2006.
Elle Smith also secured a top 10 position at Miss USA Universe in 2021. She has worked with the top brands. Elle has collaborations with the Miami modeling agency, The Source Models, and the Los Angeles agency, Wilhelmina. She has been the cover model for many magazines over the years.
Leah Williamson and Elle Smith Child
Leah Williamson and Elle Smith are not married yet. They have been in an open relationship, but the couple doesn’t have a child. As both are focusing on their careers, it can be confirmed that they don’t have plans to have a child soon.
Elle Smith Social Media
Elle Smith is a model and she is active on Instagram just like other models. She has a verified handle with more than 150k followers. Elle Smith’s handle includes her modeling photoshoots and reels. She also posts pictures of her trips. There are posts of Elle Smith and her partner Leah Williamson as well.
Who is Madeleine? – Everything You Need to Know About Manuela Zinsberger Wife & Their Relationship
Manuela Zinsberger has been playing a key role in Arsenal women’s team’s successful campaign. The goalkeeper also plays for the Austrian women’s football team. Manuela Zinsberger has been with the Arsenal team since 2019 and she was with Bayern Munich for 5 years. Her professional life hasn’t impacted her personal life as she enjoys a beautiful life with her wife Madeleine and son Marvis.
Marvis’ First Birthday Celebration
Manuela Zinsberger and Madeleine celebrated the first birthday of their son Marvis earlier this year. The couple took their son on his birthday eve and presented a doll. Madeleine shared the picture on her handle with the caption “Happy Birthday Kleiner Prinz.”
Who is Manuela Zinsberger Wife?
Manuela Zinsberger is married to the model and photographer Madeleine. The couple married in 2023 and they have a son. Manuela Zinsberger married her partner in Hannersberg in June 2023. The couple dated more than a year before getting married. Manuela Zinsberger and her wife completed their engagement in 2022.
Their relationship was revealed to the public in the same year Manuela Zinsberger is a professional footballer and her wife is a professional photographer. They both share a great chemistry and share colorful pictures on their timeline. Their son Marvis was born in July 2024.
Manuela Zinsberger and Madeleine Travel a Lot
Manuela Zinsberger loves traveling. She and Madeleine celebrate the pride month every year in different places. The couple visited the Covent Garden city in London after the birth of their son Marvis. Manuela Zinsberger and Madeleine spent their honeymoon time in Greece.
The couple will spend most of their days in Austria and London. Apart from these, they will frequently travel to Greece and Germany. Manuela Zinsberger and her wife took their son to the Netherlands when he was nine-months old.
Manuela Zinsberger and Madeleine Relationship
There is no clear picture of the timeline of the couple’s relationship. Based on the Madeleine’s Instagram post, the couple fell in love in May 2021. We couldn’t track the time they started dating. One of Madeleine’s Instagram suggests the couple started dating in 2018. The couple support each other and have been together for years. Manuela Zinsberger and Madeleine’s relationship shocked many, but the duo didn’t care about criticism. They lead a happy life and share their activities on social media.
Manuela Zinsberger and Madeleine’s Child
The couple have one kid. Manuela Zinsberger and Madeleine are blessed with a baby boy. Their son Marvis was born on July 1, 2024. Prior to Marvis’ birth, Manuela Zinsberger shared her pregnancy pictures and announced the arrival on her social media as well. Marvis is one-year old and he travels to new places with his parents. The couple take Marvis to Gyms, Restaurants, Parks, and Beaches.
Madeleine Zinsberger Education & Family
There is no information about Manuela Zinsberger’s education. We couldn’t find where she completed her schooling and graduation. She has not shared about her family members and it is not revealed whether she has siblings. Madeleine Zinsberger has not shared her personal details to the public. She doesn’t love to share her information to the media.
Madeleine Zinsberger Career
Madeleine Zinsberger is a photographer by profession. It is also revealed that she is a part-time model. Madeline’s Instagram is full of her modeling pictures. She is interested in fashion and photography. Madeleine Zinsberger’s venture is based in Austria, London, and Germany. She is the founder of Mimilaice Photography which is located in North Rhine-Westphalia.
Madeleine Zinsberger Social Media
Just like Manuela Zinsberger, her partner Madeleine Zinsberger is active on Instagram. Madeleine Zinsberger has a verified handle on Instagram where she shares pictures of herself. She also shares pictures of her partner and child. Madeleine has 20k followers and she uses her account to promote her business as well.
Top Crypto Gaming Platforms 2025:
Why Toshi.bet Beats Rollbit, Rainbet, Duelbit & Shuffle
Introduction
The crypto gambling industry in 2025 is more dynamic than ever, blending innovation, transparency, and high-value rewards. Players are no longer looking for just flashy user interfaces — they want provably fair gameplay, scalable incentives, and secure, fast transactions.
Among the leading platforms, Toshi.bet — as seen on CoinMarketCap — is setting the benchmark. From industry-leading rakeback programs and staking rewards to exclusive custom-built games and massive prize pools, Toshi.bet offers a comprehensive experience that others struggle to match.
In this article, we’ll compare Toshi.bet with Rollbit, Rainbet, Duelbit, and Shuffle across rewards, gameplay, trust, and usability to show why it’s the go-to platform for serious crypto gamblers.
Platform Comparison at a Glance
|Feature
|Toshi.bet
|Rollbit
|Rainbet
|Duelbit
|Shuffle
|Rewards & Rakeback
|High rakeback, staking rewards, lotteries, airdrops
|Up to 70% rakeback, NFT perks
|Limited rewards, no staking
|NFT drops, occasional promos
|Community bonuses, moderate rewards
|Gameplay & Innovation
|Custom-built games, interactive mechanics
|Trading + gambling hybrid
|Esports-focused
|Sportsbook + NFTs
|Social-driven but traditional games
|Prize Pools & Lotteries
|Tiered jackpots, massive prize pools, frequent lotteries
|Limited jackpots, NFT giveaways
|Occasional promotions
|Small tournaments
|Token-based perks, no large lotteries
|Security & Accessibility
|Provably fair, instant withdrawals, no-KYC (where legal)
|Secure but KYC-heavy for trading
|Fast but less transparent
|Transparent but limited games
|Provably fair, no-KYC, limited coins
|Crypto Support
|Wide support (BTC, ETH, USDT, and more)
|BTC, ETH, RLB token
|BTC, ETH
|BTC, ETH
|SHFL token + limited crypto
1. Rewards & Incentive Structures
- Toshi.bet: Offers high rakeback, staking bonuses, massive lotteries, and ongoing airdrops, making it the most rewarding ecosystem for both casual and high-roller players.
- Rollbit: Combines gambling with trading and NFTs, offering up to 70% rakeback, but lacks the structured, long-term reward system that Toshi.bet maintains.
- Rainbet: Focused on esports but limited to one-off promotions with no staking or lottery rewards.
- Duelbit: Known for NFT tie-ins but lacks consistent rakeback or structured incentives.
- Shuffle: Popular for its social engagement but missing sustainable incentive models.
Verdict: Toshi.bet delivers unmatched, layered rewards that foster long-term player loyalty.
2. Gameplay Innovation & User Experience
- Toshi.bet: Features custom-built games like Plinko, Dice, and exclusive interactive slots designed for engagement and retention.
- Rollbit: Unique ecosystem combining gambling and trading, but gameplay can feel overwhelming.
- Rainbet: Strong in esports betting but offers limited casino game innovation.
- Duelbit: Relies mostly on external game providers with less proprietary innovation.
- Shuffle: Strong community features but traditional game mechanics.
Verdict: Toshi.bet leads the way with original, high-engagement games.
3. Prize Pools, Lotteries & Airdrops
- Toshi.bet: Massive, tiered prize pools, frequent lotteries, and consistent airdrops create a gamified, rewarding ecosystem.
- Rollbit: Occasional jackpots and NFT giveaways but not consistent.
- Rainbet & Duelbit: Run promotions but lack structured reward programs.
- Shuffle: Offers token perks but no large-scale prize pools or frequent lotteries.
Verdict: Toshi.bet dominates in scalable, ongoing reward campaigns.
4. Security, Transparency & Accessibility
- Toshi.bet: Built on provably fair systems, offers instant crypto withdrawals, supports no-KYC where legal, and wide crypto options like BTC, ETH, and USDT.
- Rollbit: Also secure and provably fair but adds KYC friction due to its trading integration.
- Rainbet: Prioritizes speed but with less transparency and strict KYC policies.
- Duelbit: Transparent but has limited trust-building mechanisms.
- Shuffle: Privacy-friendly but supports fewer cryptocurrencies.
Verdict: Toshi.bet balances fairness, security, and accessibility better than any competitor.
5. Summary & Final Thoughts
When comparing these platforms, Toshi.bet consistently outperforms competitors across key categories:
- Most Robust Rewards: High rakeback, staking, lotteries, and airdrops
- Exclusive Gameplay: Custom-built games for maximum engagement
- Scalable Excitement: Tiered jackpots and massive prize pools
- Trust & Security: Instant payouts, provably fair systems, and wide crypto support
For players seeking innovation, rewards, and trust, Toshi.bet isn’t just an option — it’s the benchmark for crypto gambling in 2025.
Ready to experience the future of crypto gambling?
Visit Toshi.bet today — unlock massive rewards, play custom games, and join a trusted platform leading the crypto gaming revolution.
