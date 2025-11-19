PSG Women vs. Bayern Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview

Here is everything about Arsenal women’s team player Leah Williamson and her girlfriend.

England women’s legendary footballer and Arsenal star player Leah Williamson has finally made her relationship official. There were rumors of her dating the former Miss USA and American model Elle Smith and those are not rumors anymore. Leah Williamson and Elle Smith are in an open relationship and they confirmed their relationship through an Instagram post. The couple attended the 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris and made their relationship official.

Leah Williamson and Elle Smith from their Majorca vacation – PC – Leah Williamson and Elle Smith Instagram

In one of Elle Smith’s posts, Elle Smith and Leah Williamson are seen holding on to each other and popular stylist Carlotta Constant commented, “7th pic tho… the most gorgeous couple EVER.” Leah Williamson and Elle Smith have been dating for a long time and it has been made official finally. Elle Smith is a model from Ohio and she worked as an on-air reporter at WHAS-TV. She and Leah Williamson were the hot topic when the duo were spotted on the Majorca Mediterranean island before the 2025 UEFA Women’s Euros.

Leah Williamson and Elle Smith Relationship

Leah Williamson and Elle Smith’s relationship rumors started coming out in June 2025, but there is no information about their dating history. We couldn’t find information about when the couple began dating, but their relationship was made official during the 69th Ballon d’Or ceremony. Based on sources, the couple have been in a relationship for a year. Both have been members of the LGBTQ community. They have been living in a luxurious house in New York. Leah Williamson trains in New York and when she moves to the UK, she trains at St Albans, Hertfordshire.

Leah Williamson Girlfriend -;Pc – Elle Smith Instagram

Elle Smith Education & Family

Elle Smith was born in Springfield, Ohio. She completed her graduation from the University of Kentucky and secured a degree in broadcast journalism. She was born on June 19, 1998, to Clayborne and Lydia Smith. Reports suggest she is biracial as she was born to a black father and a white mother. She completed her schooling in Shawnee High School in 2016.

Elle Smith Career

Elle Smith is a model by profession. She is also a journalist who worked as an on-air reporter with WHAS-TV. Elle Smith rose to fame when she was crowned Miss USA in 2021. Elle’s passion for pageantry was inspired by her school friend who won Miss Ohio Teen USA in 2013. Elle Smith became the second person from Kentucky to win Miss USA and the first was Tara Conner who won in 2006.

Elle Smith also secured a top 10 position at Miss USA Universe in 2021. She has worked with the top brands. Elle has collaborations with the Miami modeling agency, The Source Models, and the Los Angeles agency, Wilhelmina. She has been the cover model for many magazines over the years.

Leah Williamson and Elle Smith Child

Leah Williamson and Elle Smith are not married yet. They have been in an open relationship, but the couple doesn’t have a child. As both are focusing on their careers, it can be confirmed that they don’t have plans to have a child soon.

Elle Smith Social Media

Elle Smith is a model and she is active on Instagram just like other models. She has a verified handle with more than 150k followers. Elle Smith’s handle includes her modeling photoshoots and reels. She also posts pictures of her trips. There are posts of Elle Smith and her partner Leah Williamson as well.

