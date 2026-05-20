PUMA and Vintage Threads Create Upcycled Champions Bomber Jackets for Manchester City Women to Celebrate Historic WSL Title.

Manchester City Women’s first WSL title in a decade deserved something special to mark it, and PUMA has delivered exactly that. In partnership with upcycling specialists Vintage Threads, the club’s kit manufacturer has created a limited run of bespoke bomber jackets handcrafted from the actual matchday kits worn during the 2025/26 title-winning campaign. This is sustainable fashion done properly, and it looks genuinely brilliant.

PUMA and Vintage Threads made custom bomber jackets for Man City. pic.twitter.com/ww24kyMHby — VERSUS (@vsrsus) May 19, 2026

The jackets were unveiled at City’s Champions Homecoming Party at Albert Hall, with players wearing the pieces as part of their celebrations.

Taking the shirts that won a championship and turning them into collector-grade streetwear is exactly the kind of creative thinking the women’s game deserves more of.

Manchester City celebrated their WSL title with a homecoming party.



Taking over Albert Hall, players lifted the WSL trophy in front of thousands of supporters as they replayed season highlights.



MORE: https://t.co/YBITNR2oz0 pic.twitter.com/pvrM5ewFqv — VERSUS (@vsrsus) May 18, 2026

Two Designs, Both Instantly Covetable

The collection features two distinct jackets. The Outfield Jacket is a light blue bomber constructed from the Home, Away and Third kits, preserving the Etihad Airways sponsor and the white sash detailing that defined City’s look this season.

The Goalkeeper Jacket takes a different direction entirely, built from the goalkeeper shirts in green with contrasting pink accents. Both feature a boxy fit, taped seams and the official WSL 2025/26 Champions sleeve badge. Every detail has been thought through.

The Craft Behind the Collection

These are not mass-produced items thrown together for a quick headline. Vintage Threads created each jacket by carefully cutting and placing the original shirt panels to preserve the Man City crests and PUMA logos in exactly the right positions.

PUMA and Vintage Threads made custom bomber jackets for Man City. pic.twitter.com/4XcJonhjv7 — VastLand. (@VastLandd) May 19, 2026

That level of craft takes real skill and is what separates a genuine collector piece from a marketing exercise.

Why This Matters Beyond the Fashion

Upcycling matchday kits into premium lifestyle apparel sets a template that the wider football industry should be paying attention to.

Manchester City have shown that sustainability and style are not mutually exclusive, and that a title celebration can leave behind something genuinely lasting.

Sky blue gradient. Monochrome crest. Not your typical home kit. Out now 🩵



Shop 🔗 https://t.co/AXbaNioVwx pic.twitter.com/TwQeO2C1Dv — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 20, 2026

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