The 18-Year-Old Aston Villa Star Who Could Solve England’s Long-Standing Left-Back Problem
Rachel Maltby has emerged as a potential solution to one of the Lionesses’ most persistent problems. that is England’s lack of natural left-back options.
The 18-year-old Aston Villa defender has become a regular starter at left wing-back this season despite only making her senior debut in April. Her rapid progression has caught the attention of those within the England set-up, with Sarina Wiegman already handing opportunities to several Young Lionesses this month including Villa teammate Lucia Kendall.
From Boys’ Football to Villa Breakthrough
Born in Northamptonshire, Maltby played for Long Buckby’s boys’ team from under-six level before transitioning to girls’ football when Villa’s men’s team scout spotted her playing for Rushden & Diamonds. She initially played as a winger or striker before England U17s coach Natalie Henderson converted her into a left-back.
That positional switch proved crucial. Maltby played a key role in the Young Lionesses reaching the U17 Euros final and World Cup semi-finals last year, before helping secure qualification for next year’s U20 World Cup via this summer’s U19 Euros.
Natalia Arroyo’s Trust Paying Dividends
Villa boss Natalia Arroyo has a track record of developing young talent, and she’s shown real faith in Maltby. “She takes the time to understand you as a person,” the teenager explains. “She takes the time to speak to us and kind of understand us a little bit more as people, off the pitch and on the pitch.”
Maltby made her debut in Villa’s stunning 5-2 win over Arsenal in April, just weeks before the Gunners beat Barcelona to win the Champions League. After her first full pre-season with the senior squad, she’s now competing with Switzerland international Noelle Maritz for the starting spot.
The Casparij Comparison
Maltby shares similarities with Manchester City’s Kerstin Casparij in her positional awareness and efficiency covering ground. Her athleticism allows her to get up and down the pitch with ease, while her previous experience as an attacking player shines through in the final third.
With just 11 senior games under her belt, Maltby admits she’s still adapting to the defensive demands and physicality of senior football. But her commitment to learning, she’d watch back Maz Pacheco and Paula Tomas when not playing last season, suggests she’ll continue improving rapidly.
Freya Godfrey Thought England Call-Up Was Spam: “I Don’t Answer Numbers I Don’t Know”
London City Lionesses midfielder Freya Godfrey nearly missed the phone call that changed her life after ignoring Sarina Wiegman’s initial attempt to inform her of a maiden England call-up.
The 20-year-old was driving to visit her brother at university when the England manager rang, prompting Godfrey to dismiss it as spam before a follow-up text clarified the caller’s identity.
The Moment Everything Changed
Godfrey describes herself as cautious with unknown numbers, routinely ignoring calls from contacts not saved in her phone. When Wiegman’s text arrived, identifying herself, Godfrey immediately called back and struggled to find appropriate words beyond repeated expressions of gratitude. The conversation confirmed her selection for England’s final fixtures of 2025 against China at Wembley on Saturday and Ghana at St Mary’s Stadium on Tuesday.
Journey From Arsenal Academy to International Recognition
The attacking midfielder joined Arsenal’s academy at 12 and progressed through England’s youth system from Under-15s upward. However, her path to senior recognition has been complicated by persistent injury problems affecting different parts of her body across recent seasons. Most recently sidelined until October, Godfrey credits the setbacks with teaching her personal strength and perseverance during lengthy rehabilitation periods with various medical staff.
Recent Form Catches Wiegman’s Attention
Godfrey has impressed since returning to action, scoring twice in London City’s 4-2 victory over Tottenham earlier this month while earning player-of-the-match honours. She has started four of five WSL matches this season, accumulating 299 minutes despite the Lionesses’ busy summer recruitment drive that brought 16 new players to the club. Her permanent move from Arsenal followed a successful loan spell in the second half of last season.
Leadership Experience and Development
Godfrey captained England’s Under-19s, an experience she believes proved crucial for her maturation and readiness to step up to Under-23 level. She worked under Emma Coates across multiple youth age groups, benefiting from an environment deliberately designed to mirror senior international setup as closely as possible to ease eventual transitions.
Wiegman praised Godfrey’s return from injury, noting she brings something different to the squad and appeared flabbergasted but excited when receiving the news. The England boss encouraged her simply to enjoy herself and demonstrate her capabilities during the upcoming camp at St George’s Park.
Who is Joy Omewa? 22-Year-Old Wanted by Multiple WSL Clubs in Heated Race
Joy Omewa has become one of the January transfer window’s hottest properties after Aston Villa, Brighton and West Ham all entered the race to sign the Fortuna Hjørring striker, according to Soccerdonna.
Joy Omewa: Nigerian Striker Who Scored 25 Goals Last Season Now Wanted by Three WSL Clubs After Explosive Start
The 22-year-old Nigerian forward has been in explosive form this season, scoring 14 goals in her last 14 games. She currently sits on 12 goals in 13 A-Liga appearances, helping Fortuna sit second behind HB Køge, while also netting seven goals across European competitions before her side’s elimination.
Her breakthrough came last season when she scored 25 goals to fire Fortuna to a domestic and cup double, earning Player of the Season honours and finishing as the league’s top scorer. That prolific campaign has now attracted serious interest from England’s top flight.
Why Each Club Wants Her
The three WSL clubs all have compelling reasons to pursue Omewa in January. Aston Villa have drawn four matches this season – joint-most alongside Arsenal, and are struggling to convert chances, scoring just nine goals while missing the fourth-most big chances (15) in the division.
Brighton desperately need firepower after Michelle Agyemang’s season-ending ACL injury left them short up top. West Ham’s situation is even more urgent. The Hammers sit second from bottom with just four points, having scored only six goals in nine WSL games before finally securing their first win last week against Everton.
The Journey from Confluence Queens
Omewa’s career began with Confluence Queens in Nigeria before she joined Danish side B.93 in April 2021. Just seven months later, Fortuna Hjørring snapped her up, and she’s flourished ever since. She netted three Champions League goals before Fortuna were eliminated by St. Pölten and demoted to the Europa Cup, where she added four more in four games before their exit.
The jump from the A-Liga to the WSL represents a significant step up, and Omewa may need time to adapt if she does make the move to England in January.
Lisa Benn ‘PGMOL Man-Handling’ Controversy Forces Howard Webb’s Wife to Make a Comment
Bibi Steinhaus-Webb, the world’s most senior female refereeing executive, has denied claims that WSL official Lisa Benn lost her FIFA list place because she complained about being “manhandled” by a male PGMOL coach.
Howard Webb’s Wife Bibi Steinhaus-Webb Breaks Silence on Lisa Benn’s ‘Manhandling’ Allegations at Employment Tribunal
Steinhaus-Webb, who was head of women’s referees at the time and is married to PGMOL chief Howard Webb, gave evidence at an employment tribunal on Thursday. She was directly challenged by Benn’s counsel, Carla Fischer, who suggested it was a “foregone conclusion” that Benn would be dropped from FIFA nominations because she made a harassment claim against coach Steve Child.
“That is wholly inaccurate,” Steinhaus-Webb replied.
The German official, who refereed the 2011 Women’s World Cup final, admitted she had to look up the word “manhandled” when Benn first reported the March 2023 incident at a VAR training tournament in Loughborough.
“Until that incident ‘physically manhandled’ would not have been part of my English knowledge,” she told the tribunal. “I needed to look it up. I did realise that ‘manhandled’ has a very different meaning and raised the bar than the wording ‘being pushed’ or ‘having a guiding arm.'”
Webb Also Gives Evidence
Howard Webb himself testified on Thursday, denying that Benn’s complaint influenced her ranking. He explained that PGMOL and the FA believed FIFA would accept a sixth nominee despite only requesting five names.
“Unfortunately – highly regrettably – it wasn’t,” Webb said. “But she was correctly placed sixth based on the performance factors listed. This is a competitive world in which we work and we need to rank officials against each other.”
Steinhaus-Webb insisted the incident wasn’t about sexism. “This is nothing to do with male or female. This is an assistant referee coach and a referee being at a tournament together and having an argument that included physical contact.”
Benn, 34, lost her PGMOL salary that accompanied her FIFA list place in 2023 and has never been reinstated. She now works full-time with Sussex County FA while pursuing claims including wrongful dismissal. Child denies manhandling Benn, describing his actions as “a guiding arm if anything.”
PGMOL opposes all claims. The tribunal continues.
