The 18-Year-Old Aston Villa Star Who Could Solve England’s Long-Standing Left-Back Problem

Rachel Maltby has emerged as a potential solution to one of the Lionesses’ most persistent problems. that is England’s lack of natural left-back options.

The 18-year-old Aston Villa defender has become a regular starter at left wing-back this season despite only making her senior debut in April. Her rapid progression has caught the attention of those within the England set-up, with Sarina Wiegman already handing opportunities to several Young Lionesses this month including Villa teammate Lucia Kendall.

https://twitter.com/AVWFCOfficial/status/1994094689042022527

From Boys’ Football to Villa Breakthrough

Born in Northamptonshire, Maltby played for Long Buckby’s boys’ team from under-six level before transitioning to girls’ football when Villa’s men’s team scout spotted her playing for Rushden & Diamonds. She initially played as a winger or striker before England U17s coach Natalie Henderson converted her into a left-back.

https://twitter.com/AVWFCOfficial/status/1992563790584619129

That positional switch proved crucial. Maltby played a key role in the Young Lionesses reaching the U17 Euros final and World Cup semi-finals last year, before helping secure qualification for next year’s U20 World Cup via this summer’s U19 Euros.

Natalia Arroyo’s Trust Paying Dividends

Villa boss Natalia Arroyo has a track record of developing young talent, and she’s shown real faith in Maltby. “She takes the time to understand you as a person,” the teenager explains. “She takes the time to speak to us and kind of understand us a little bit more as people, off the pitch and on the pitch.”

Maltby made her debut in Villa’s stunning 5-2 win over Arsenal in April, just weeks before the Gunners beat Barcelona to win the Champions League. After her first full pre-season with the senior squad, she’s now competing with Switzerland international Noelle Maritz for the starting spot.

https://twitter.com/AVWFCOfficial/status/1925268858715488522

The Casparij Comparison

Maltby shares similarities with Manchester City’s Kerstin Casparij in her positional awareness and efficiency covering ground. Her athleticism allows her to get up and down the pitch with ease, while her previous experience as an attacking player shines through in the final third.

With just 11 senior games under her belt, Maltby admits she’s still adapting to the defensive demands and physicality of senior football. But her commitment to learning, she’d watch back Maz Pacheco and Paula Tomas when not playing last season, suggests she’ll continue improving rapidly.

Also read: Freya Godfrey Thought England Call-Up Was Spam: “I Don’t Answer Numbers I Don’t Know