Raheem Sterling Girlfriend Paige Milian – Age, Net Worth, Kids, Family and more

Who Is Paige Milian? Meet The Girlfriend Of Raheem Sterling

Paige Milian is famous for being the girlfriend of Chelsea star Raheem Sterling. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Paige has remained a fierce supporter of her partner, Raheem Sterling for many years. She is a strong woman and has an elite mentality. Even though their relationship has been through a lot of ups and downs, the mature English lady has managed to keep their bond intact.

She has also achieved huge success in professional areas, as she is currently a manager of a sports management group and also a famous Instagram star. Paige Milian is a social media influencer and has invested in real estate business. Paige has 100k followers on Instagram. Raheem Sterling has been one of the best strikers in the Premier League for many years.

As he has been putting in awe-inspiring performances game after game for Manchester City, his career has attracted severe speculation from the English media. He joined Chelsea in the summer of 2022 under manager Thomas Tuchel, before Graham Potter was instated as the club’s new boss on September 8.

However, today we are keeping his career aside and concentrating more on his love life – an area that has been unknown to many fans. We are going to reveal many interesting facts about the Girlfriend Of Raheem Sterling in this article. So, follow along!

Paige Milian Childhood and Family

Paige was born on July 25, 1995. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. She hasn’t disclosed the names of her father and mother and what jobs they do. However, our information suggests that her parents are of Caribbean origin, making her half-Caribbean. She also has a sister named Thea Nicole. Tracking the childhood and family details of the beautiful English lady has become quite challenging. However, we continuously investigate the matter and update the article if we find new data. So, stay tuned in order to learn more about the Girlfriend Of Raheem Sterling.

Paige Milian is an Instagram star. (Picture Credit: Instagram)

Paige Milian Education

Paige completed her high school education in London. She was studious from an early age. She was enrolled in a local institution in her hometown. After graduation, she enrolled at University for further education. We are not sure currently which college she went to. Her major is still under review. She has in-depth knowledge of business management, that’s why we believe she might have studied at a business school. However, we couldn’t verify the claim due to the lack of information.

Paige Milian career

Paige is a Manager of Colossal Sports Management. We are not sure whether it’s her husband’s venture or it’s her own business. However, having knowledge in business and management, she is doing impressive work in her sector.

Paige is also an owner of Milian Property Group. It’s a real estate business. She has a majority stake in the company. Paige is also an Instagram star. She has a huge follower base, and it’s continuously growing. After her relationship with Sterling came into the public eye, she received a massive wave of attention. She keeps her followers attached by sharing positive content.

Paige Milian’s husband Raheem Sterling with their kids. (Credits: @sterling Instagram)

Paige Milian’s Net Worth

Paige has a net worth of $500K – $1M, mainly representing her earnings from successful business ventures. She has accumulated handsome sums over the years and has deep knowledge of managing her money.

Raheem Sterling has a net worth of $45 Million, mainly representing his earnings from professional football contracts. He currently earns £15 million per year at Manchester City. That’s a lot of money. Only his payments are enough for the Sterling family to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle.

Paige Milian and Raheem Sterling’s relationship

Raheem Sterling has been with her girlfriend for a long time. However, the duo avoided the media’s attention by keeping their relationship secret in the initial few years. Over the years, they have faced many situations that have tested their bonding.

The Manchester City forward has been caught cheating on his beautiful girlfriend many times. However, she has forgiven him every time, which shows the strength of their love. With the arrival of their newborn, their bonding has become stronger.

Paige Milian with her kids. (Credits: @paigemilian Instagram)

The duo has remained inseparable for years. In 2018, the Englishman took the big step of proposing to her. Their marriage was scheduled for 2020; however, the COVID situation prevented it from happening. The duo could get married very soon. Considering their current relationship status, they could eventually beat the test of time. Raheem Sterling and Paige Milian have four kids, and one of their sons plays for the Arsenal Youth Academy.

Paige Milian’s Husband Raheem Sterling’s Career

Raheem Sterling is a winger for Chelsea and the England national team. He is an English football player. He was raised in London after leaving Jamaica at age five. He started out with Queens Park Rangers before switching to Liverpool in 2010. In 2014, he received the Golden Boy honour. He was acquired by Manchester City in 2015 for approximately £49 million, a then-record fee for an English player. He received numerous accolades for his contributions to City’s Premier League triumphs in 2017–18 and 2018–19. In numerous World Cups and European Championships, he played for England.

Paige Milian and Raheem Sterling’s Children

Paige and Sterling have four children together. The English lady gave birth to their son, Mary Thiago Sterling, on January 16, 2017. In May 2019, they welcomed their second son, Thai Sterling. In 2020, they were blessed with third son, Tori-Sevyn . The English forward also has a daughter named Melody Rose Sterling from his previous relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Melissa Clarke. The duo likes to spend quality time with their daughter considering Marcel’s social media feed.

Paige Milian Social media

Paige is very famous on Instagram. She currently has 10pk followers on her page. She mostly posts pictures of herself and her beautiful kids. It seems the family likes beaches and goes for a warm batch whenever they get time. They also regularly watch soccer and tennis.

FAQs about Paige Milian

