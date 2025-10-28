Randal Kolo Muani – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Arguably the best centre-forward in world football today, Robert Lewandowski is a name familiar to football fans the world over and here we reveal more about his net worth, salary, and more. Known for his positioning, technique and finishing, the Pole is one of the greatest strikers to ever play in the Bundesliga and is still going strong.

He has scored over 600 goals for club and country and is still going strong despite his age. He has been the Bundesliga’s top scorer in six seasons and broke the legendary Gerd Muller’s Bundesliga record of 40 goals in a single season. The number stood for 49 years before Lewandowski beat it in 2021.

Robert Lewandowski’s Net Worth, Contract and Salary

Lewandowski is worth a mammoth $ 85 million. One of the best-paid players in the world, the veteran has a base salary of $20 million at Barcelona. The footballer also has a couple of business ventures and his earnings have increased over the years.

The Polish international also has endorsements with the likes of Nike, EA Sports, Huawei, Oshee, CoverGirl, and Gillette. Lewandowski took home $ 34 million in earnings in 2021.

Robert Lewandowski is one of the world’s best strikers. (Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images)

Robert Lewandowski Club Career

Lewandowski began his career at the local Warsaw-based club Partyzant Leszno before moving to MKS Varsovia Warsaw in 1997. He spent seven years at the club before moving to fourth division side Delta Warsaw where he got his first senior break.

He eventually moved to Znicz Pruszkow in 2006 and in his very first season was the top scorer in the Polish third division, leading his side to promotion to division 2. He continued his hot streak and topped the second-division scoring charts in 2007/08.

Sporting Gijon rejected the chance to sign the player in 2008 and he ended up moving to Lech Poznan. He led them to the 2009/10 top division league title and was linked with moves to Blackburn Rovers and Genoa. However, it wasn’t to be and he would go on to join Borussia Dortmund.

Barcelona’s Polish forward Robert Lewandowski has a net worth of $ 85 million. (Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images)

He replaced Lucas Barrios as the club’s ace striker in 2011/12 and has not looked back since. Under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp, Lewandowski continued his development and quickly established himself as one of the top strikers in Europe. Lewandowski led Dortmund to two Bundesliga titles, one DFB Pokal, One DFB SuperCup and the 2012/13 UEFA Champions League final.

The Pole spent four years at the Westfalenstadion before moving to arch-rivals Bayern Munich on a free in 2014. He has since continued to develop and further entrenched his credentials as a world-class striker at the Allianz Arena. Lewandowski has broken a number of records in red and is currently in his eighth year at the club. He has since made 356 appearances for the Bavarian giants, scoring 328 goals and making 68 assists.

Robert Lewandowski, after establishing himself as one of the best players at Bayern Munich, transferred to Barcelona in July 2022 for a fee of €45 million, potentially rising to €50 million. He became Barcelona’s new number 9 and made an impressive start, scoring in pre-season matches and making a significant impact in La Liga and the Champions League. He won the Supercopa de España and La Liga title, while also clinching his first Pichichi Trophy as the league’s top scorer.

Robert Lewandowski International Career

Lewandowski made his senior debut for Poland at the age of 20 in 2008 against San Marino. He announced his arrival with a goal as the Poles swept aside San Marino 2-0 in the FIFA World Cup qualifier.

He has since made 140 appearances for his country, scoring 78 goals. Lewandowski is Poland’s all-time leading goalscorer at the senior level. He represented Poland at the 2012, 2016 and 2020 Euros while also playing in the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Unlike his club career, Lewandowski is yet to win a single major honour for Poland.

Lewandowski was included in the Polish national squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Although he missed a penalty in the first game against Mexico, he scored his first World Cup goal in a 2-0 victory over Saudi Arabia and added another goal from a penalty in a 3-1 loss to France in the round of 16.

Robert Lewandowski Family, Wife, Kids and Personal Life

Robert Lewandowski’s father Krzysztof Lewandowski was a former footballer who represented second division club Hyrnik Warsaw. He was also a Polish judo champion. Lewandowski’s mother Iwona Lewandowska too was into sports and represented AZS Warsaw in volleyball. His sister, Milena, also plays volleyball and has represented the U21 national team.

Lewandowski married Anna Lewandowska on 22 June 2013 and they have since had two daughters, Klara (Born 4 May 2017) and Laura (Born 6 May 2020). Anna too has her share of talents and won the bronze medal at the 2009 Karate World Cup.

Lewandowski finished his Bachelor of Physical Education (BPhEd) with coaching and management at the Academy of Sport Education in Warsaw in 2017.

Robert Lewandowski Endorsements and Sponsorships

Robert Lewandowski is one of the sport’s most recognizable faces and has a number of endorsements with companies from across the world.

He has worked with major brands such as Nike, EA Sports, Huawei, Oshee, CoverGirl and Gillette. Lewandowski featured on the cover of the Polish edition of FIFA 15 alongside Lionel Messi. Lewandowski’s trademark “X” goal celebration appeared for the first time in FIFA 18.

Apart from philanthropy, Lewandowski also invests in startups, e-commerce and websites. This is done mainly through Protos Venture Capital, a company of which he is a shareholder. Lewandowski also owns “Stor9_”, an agency that specialises in marketing communications.

Robert Lewandowski legacy

Despite looking unlikely to hang up his boots any time soon, Lewandowski is already one of the game’s most illustrious strikers. Capable of finding the back of the net with ease, the 33-year-old is a feared striker who can go toe to toe with the best defenders.

Given his incredible strike rate, it is evident that Lewandowski has broken quite a number of records. We take a look at a few of them below.

Poland all-time top goalscorer- 74 goals (20 January 2021) Most goals in European Championships qualifying – 13 (Joint with David Healy) Most number of goals in a European World Cup qualifying campaign-18 First Polish player to score in three European Championships (2012,2016,2020) Fastest time to score four goals in a UEFA Champions League match. (Bayern Munich vs Red Star Belgrade 2019/20) Won the European treble and was the top scorer in all three competitions (2019/20) The first player to score 100 competitive goals at the Allianz Arena. Bundesliga record for the most number of goals in a single campaign- 41 (2020/21) All-time top scorer in German Supercup history Most Bundesliga goals by a foreign player German record for the most consecutive matches with a goal in all competitions-16

Robert Lewandowski’s car collection

The Pole is an avid motorsports fan and envisages a career for him in the high adrenaline sport once he hangs up his boots.

A few of the cards in his collection include a Ferrari F12 Berlinetta, a Porsche 911 Speedster, Two Bentley Continentals, a Mercedes-AMG CL 63, a Maserati GranTurismo Sport and an Audi RS6. It will be interesting to see if he will ever appear in a Fast and Furious movie in the future.

Robert Lewandowski Tattoos

Robert Lewandowski does not appear to have any tattoos on him. The Pole in fact does not need any permanent inking given that his goals have already immortalized his name in the sport.

Robert Lewandowski Social Media

Lewandowski is on social media and has an account on all three popular social media applications, namely Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. He posts pictures of training. Robert Lewandowski also shared pictures of his wife.

Robert Lewandowski FAQs

How many times has Robert Lewandowski won the Bundesliga?

Robert Lewandowski has won the Bundesliga nine times, twice with Borussia Dortmund and seven times at Bayern Munich.

When did Robert Lewandowski get married?

Robert Lewandowski got married to Anna Lewandowska on 22 June 2013.

What is the net worth of Robert Lewandowski?

Robert Lewandowski is worth $85million.

Does Robert Lewandowski have any children?

Tes Robert Lewandowski has two daughters, Klara (Born 4 May 2017) and Laura (Born 6 May 2020).

How many goals does Robert Lewandowski have for Poland?

Robert Lewandowski has scored 74 times for Poland, more than any other player in the country’s history.

What is Robert Lewandowski’s major passion apart from football?

Robert Lewandowski is an avid motorsports fan.