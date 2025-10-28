Bundesliga
Randal Kolo Muani – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Randal Kolo Muani is a French professional football player who plays as a forward for the Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur, on loan from Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain, and also for the French national team and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Randal Kolo Muani joined the German professional club Eintracht Frankfurt from Ligue 1 club Nantes in 2021. He is a young player and has shown a lot of confidence and has a long way to go in his career.
He was included in the French squad for the 202 FIFA World Cup and played an important role in the team’s campaign. While we know his abilities on the pitch, let us get to know more about the player’s profile in detail in the following paragraphs.
Randal Kolo Muani’s Net Worth and Salary
Randal is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be $3.5 million as of 2026. The market value of the player in 2026 is valued at €40.00m by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value.
He currently earns a salary of €1,500,000 per year playing for the club Tottenham Hotspur. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future. As a youngster, he has many years and he will look to cash in on all the opportunities.
Randal Kolo Muani Club Career
Kolo Muani began footballing at Villepinte FC’s academy in 2005. Later he moved to Tremblay FC in 2010 and stayed there for a year before moving to Torcy. He left the club to join Nantes in 2015. He signed his first professional contract with the club in 2018 after getting promoted to the senior squad.
He made his senior debut for the team on 30 November 2018 against Saint-Etienne which ended in a 3-0 loss. He was loaned out to Boulogne in 2019 for a season. He made 14 league appearances for the club on loan scoring 3 goals.
He was sold to the Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt in 2022 and he signed a long-term deal with the club. He scored his first Champions League goal against Marseille on 26 October 2022 which ended in a 2-1 victory. He scored the winning goal against Sporting CP which made the team qualify for the knockout phase of the Champions League and it was the first time in their history to reach knockouts.
Randal Kolo Muani International Career
Kolo Muani played for the U21 team of the France football team before playing for the senior team. He was included in the France squad for the World Cup replacing Christopher Nkunku after he was ruled out due to injury. He scored his first goal for the country against Morocco in the semifinals of the World Cup after netting the ball from a shot by Kylian Mbappe which was deflected to him.
Randal Kolo Muani Family
Kolo Muani was born on the 5th of December 1998 in Bondy, a commune in Paris, France. His parents were of Congolese descent. However, the names of his parents are not readily available on the internet. He is also believed to have an older brother. He had a tough upbringing, but his family was very supportive of his football career. They struggled a lot to get him into professional football. Other details about the family are not yet known.
Randal Kolo Muani’s Girlfriend
The footballer was single for years, but he is now dating a model. Randal Kolo Muani’s partner is Didistone Olomide and shw is the daughter of the Congolese musician, Papa Wemba. They have been dating more than a year and will get married soon.
Randal Kolo Muani Sponsors and Endorsements
The Defender has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Randal Kolo Muani Cars and Tattoos
Randal Kolo Muani has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Bondy. But in an interview, he mentioned his interest in sports cars. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

Barcelona
Robert Lewandowski – Net Worth, Salary, Contract, Wife, and more
Arguably the best centre-forward in world football today, Robert Lewandowski is a name familiar to football fans the world over and here we reveal more about his net worth, salary, and more. Known for his positioning, technique and finishing, the Pole is one of the greatest strikers to ever play in the Bundesliga and is still going strong.
He has scored over 600 goals for club and country and is still going strong despite his age. He has been the Bundesliga’s top scorer in six seasons and broke the legendary Gerd Muller’s Bundesliga record of 40 goals in a single season. The number stood for 49 years before Lewandowski beat it in 2021.
Robert Lewandowski’s Net Worth, Contract and Salary
Lewandowski is worth a mammoth $ 85 million. One of the best-paid players in the world, the veteran has a base salary of $20 million at Barcelona. The footballer also has a couple of business ventures and his earnings have increased over the years.
The Polish international also has endorsements with the likes of Nike, EA Sports, Huawei, Oshee, CoverGirl, and Gillette. Lewandowski took home $ 34 million in earnings in 2021.
Robert Lewandowski Club Career
Lewandowski began his career at the local Warsaw-based club Partyzant Leszno before moving to MKS Varsovia Warsaw in 1997. He spent seven years at the club before moving to fourth division side Delta Warsaw where he got his first senior break.
He eventually moved to Znicz Pruszkow in 2006 and in his very first season was the top scorer in the Polish third division, leading his side to promotion to division 2. He continued his hot streak and topped the second-division scoring charts in 2007/08.
Sporting Gijon rejected the chance to sign the player in 2008 and he ended up moving to Lech Poznan. He led them to the 2009/10 top division league title and was linked with moves to Blackburn Rovers and Genoa. However, it wasn’t to be and he would go on to join Borussia Dortmund.
He replaced Lucas Barrios as the club’s ace striker in 2011/12 and has not looked back since. Under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp, Lewandowski continued his development and quickly established himself as one of the top strikers in Europe. Lewandowski led Dortmund to two Bundesliga titles, one DFB Pokal, One DFB SuperCup and the 2012/13 UEFA Champions League final.
The Pole spent four years at the Westfalenstadion before moving to arch-rivals Bayern Munich on a free in 2014. He has since continued to develop and further entrenched his credentials as a world-class striker at the Allianz Arena. Lewandowski has broken a number of records in red and is currently in his eighth year at the club. He has since made 356 appearances for the Bavarian giants, scoring 328 goals and making 68 assists.
Robert Lewandowski, after establishing himself as one of the best players at Bayern Munich, transferred to Barcelona in July 2022 for a fee of €45 million, potentially rising to €50 million. He became Barcelona’s new number 9 and made an impressive start, scoring in pre-season matches and making a significant impact in La Liga and the Champions League. He won the Supercopa de España and La Liga title, while also clinching his first Pichichi Trophy as the league’s top scorer.
Robert Lewandowski International Career
Lewandowski made his senior debut for Poland at the age of 20 in 2008 against San Marino. He announced his arrival with a goal as the Poles swept aside San Marino 2-0 in the FIFA World Cup qualifier.
He has since made 140 appearances for his country, scoring 78 goals. Lewandowski is Poland’s all-time leading goalscorer at the senior level. He represented Poland at the 2012, 2016 and 2020 Euros while also playing in the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Unlike his club career, Lewandowski is yet to win a single major honour for Poland.
Lewandowski was included in the Polish national squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Although he missed a penalty in the first game against Mexico, he scored his first World Cup goal in a 2-0 victory over Saudi Arabia and added another goal from a penalty in a 3-1 loss to France in the round of 16.
Robert Lewandowski Family, Wife, Kids and Personal Life
Robert Lewandowski’s father Krzysztof Lewandowski was a former footballer who represented second division club Hyrnik Warsaw. He was also a Polish judo champion. Lewandowski’s mother Iwona Lewandowska too was into sports and represented AZS Warsaw in volleyball. His sister, Milena, also plays volleyball and has represented the U21 national team.
Lewandowski married Anna Lewandowska on 22 June 2013 and they have since had two daughters, Klara (Born 4 May 2017) and Laura (Born 6 May 2020). Anna too has her share of talents and won the bronze medal at the 2009 Karate World Cup.
Lewandowski finished his Bachelor of Physical Education (BPhEd) with coaching and management at the Academy of Sport Education in Warsaw in 2017.
Robert Lewandowski Endorsements and Sponsorships
Robert Lewandowski is one of the sport’s most recognizable faces and has a number of endorsements with companies from across the world.
He has worked with major brands such as Nike, EA Sports, Huawei, Oshee, CoverGirl and Gillette. Lewandowski featured on the cover of the Polish edition of FIFA 15 alongside Lionel Messi. Lewandowski’s trademark “X” goal celebration appeared for the first time in FIFA 18.
Apart from philanthropy, Lewandowski also invests in startups, e-commerce and websites. This is done mainly through Protos Venture Capital, a company of which he is a shareholder. Lewandowski also owns “Stor9_”, an agency that specialises in marketing communications.
Robert Lewandowski legacy
Despite looking unlikely to hang up his boots any time soon, Lewandowski is already one of the game’s most illustrious strikers. Capable of finding the back of the net with ease, the 33-year-old is a feared striker who can go toe to toe with the best defenders.
Given his incredible strike rate, it is evident that Lewandowski has broken quite a number of records. We take a look at a few of them below.
|Poland all-time top goalscorer- 74 goals (20 January 2021)
|Most goals in European Championships qualifying – 13 (Joint with David Healy)
|Most number of goals in a European World Cup qualifying campaign-18
|First Polish player to score in three European Championships (2012,2016,2020)
|Fastest time to score four goals in a UEFA Champions League match. (Bayern Munich vs Red Star Belgrade 2019/20)
|Won the European treble and was the top scorer in all three competitions (2019/20)
|The first player to score 100 competitive goals at the Allianz Arena.
|Bundesliga record for the most number of goals in a single campaign- 41 (2020/21)
|All-time top scorer in German Supercup history
|Most Bundesliga goals by a foreign player
|German record for the most consecutive matches with a goal in all competitions-16
Robert Lewandowski’s car collection
The Pole is an avid motorsports fan and envisages a career for him in the high adrenaline sport once he hangs up his boots.
A few of the cards in his collection include a Ferrari F12 Berlinetta, a Porsche 911 Speedster, Two Bentley Continentals, a Mercedes-AMG CL 63, a Maserati GranTurismo Sport and an Audi RS6. It will be interesting to see if he will ever appear in a Fast and Furious movie in the future.
Robert Lewandowski Tattoos
Robert Lewandowski does not appear to have any tattoos on him. The Pole in fact does not need any permanent inking given that his goals have already immortalized his name in the sport.
Robert Lewandowski Social Media
Lewandowski is on social media and has an account on all three popular social media applications, namely Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. He posts pictures of training. Robert Lewandowski also shared pictures of his wife.

Robert Lewandowski FAQs
How many times has Robert Lewandowski won the Bundesliga?
Robert Lewandowski has won the Bundesliga nine times, twice with Borussia Dortmund and seven times at Bayern Munich.
When did Robert Lewandowski get married?
Robert Lewandowski got married to Anna Lewandowska on 22 June 2013.
What is the net worth of Robert Lewandowski?
Robert Lewandowski is worth $85million.
Does Robert Lewandowski have any children?
Tes Robert Lewandowski has two daughters, Klara (Born 4 May 2017) and Laura (Born 6 May 2020).
How many goals does Robert Lewandowski have for Poland?
Robert Lewandowski has scored 74 times for Poland, more than any other player in the country’s history.
What is Robert Lewandowski’s major passion apart from football?
Robert Lewandowski is an avid motorsports fan.
Bayern Munich
Anika Bissel: Manuel Neuer Girlfriend, net worth, career, kids, and family
Anika Bissel is a professional handball player and is known for being the girlfriend of the greatest goalkeeper of this era Manuel Neuer. Let us see about their beautiful relationship here.
Bissel is also from Germany, and she is known for being the partner of legendary German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. She was a professional handball player, but she decided to opt out of the sport to take care of her son. The couple married in 2023 and welcomed their child in 2024.
Anika Bissel and Manuel Neuer Families
Bissel was born on June 11, 2000, in Erlangen, Germany. She has not disclosed anything about her parents, but she has one sibling, Christopher Bissel, a handball player. She is 14 years younger than the footballer.
Marita and Peter Neuer gave birth to Manuel Neuer, who was raised as a Catholic. Marcel, his younger brother, is a football player as well. Beyond this, not much is known about Neuer’s family because he is a well-known recluse who keeps his private affairs private.
Neuer, however, comes from a close-knit family that values hard work and dedication, as may be assumed from the material that is now accessible. His mother teaches at the same school where his younger sister, Sumona, attends classes, and he is said to have loving and nice parents. Neuer has also cited his grandfather as a significant person in his life who instilled in him the value of discipline and hard work.
Anika Bissel boyfriend Manuel Neuer
Neuer is one of the greatest goalkeepers in the history of sports. He has been described as a “sweeper-keeper” because of his playing style and speed when rushing off his line to anticipate opponents. Anika Bissel did the greatest sacrifice for her husband by giving up on Handball. She supports her husband and takes care of their child.
Manuel started his career at Schalke 04, where he won the DFB-Pokal and DFL-Ligapokal, In 2011, he signed for Bayern Munich, and since then, he has never looked back. He has won 26 trophies, including nine Bundesliga titles and two UEFA Champions League titles in 2013 and 2020, both as a part of the trebles.
Neuer played his international football for Germany and won the 2014 FIFA World Cup with them and the Golden Glove award for being the best goalkeeper in the tournament. He was awarded the UEFA Goalkeeper of the Year and IFFHS Best Goalkeeper from 2011 to 2020 five times each of the World’s Best Goalkeepers. He achieved his 300th Bundesliga win on 23 October 2021, in a match against Hoffenheim. He accomplished this feat in his 447th top-flight game, moving closer to the Bundesliga record held by Oliver Kahn.
Anika and Manuel Neuer Kids
Manuel Neuer was in a relationship with Kathrin Glich until 2014. In 2015 Neuer started a relationship with Nina Weiss. On May 21, 2017, Neuer and Weiss married in Tannheim, Austria, in a church wedding. But the couple separated in early 2020. After only four months of separation from his wife, Neuer started dating Anika Bissel. They have a son named Luca who was born in 2024.
Anika Bissel Profession, Career, Net Worth
Anika is a professional handball player. Her first club was HC Erlangen, where she played for many years. Bissel moved to Bundesliga and now she plays for SG H2Ku Herrenberg as a left winger. She has also enrolled in a university in Fashion Management. Bissel doesn’t have any social media as she is focused on her career and education. There is no estimation of her net worth, but Manuel Neuer has an estimated net worth of $45 million. He earns a lucrative salary at Bayern Munich. He has been one of the greatest goalkeepers ever in football history.

Arsenal
Nathaniel Brown to Arsenal: Scout Report + SWOT Analysis
Arsenal, Manchester City and Real Madrid are leading the race to sign Nathaniel Brown, with the Eintracht Frankfurt left-back also being monitored by Aston Villa, Manchester United and Newcastle. The 22-year-old German-American defender has emerged as one of Europe’s most promising left-backs, currently valued at around £19m (€22m) by Transfermarkt.
Player Profile
Name: Nathaniel Brown
Age: 22 years old
Position: Left-Back
Current Club: Eintracht Frankfurt
Height: 178cm
Preferred Foot: Left
Market Value: €22.00m
Contract Status: Under contract at Frankfurt
Nationality: Germany U21 international

Current Season Performance
Brown joined Eintracht Frankfurt in January 2024, initially on loan before securing a permanent transfer. He has made 28 appearances this term while contributing three goals and five assists, establishing himself as Frankfurt’s first-choice left-back under Dino Toppmöller.
His impressive displays earned him the Bundesliga’s November Rookie of the Month award, highlighting his rapid adaptation to top-flight football. This season, he has recorded 46 passes into the box, 7 assists, 143 tackles won, and 55 interceptions, demonstrating both defensive solidity and attacking threat.
SWOT Analysis
Strengths
Attacking Output from Defense Brown’s three goals and five assists in 26 appearances, combined with 46 passes into the box, showcase exceptional attacking productivity for a defender. His ability to contribute meaningfully in the final third addresses Arsenal’s need for width and creativity from full-back positions.
Defensive Reliability With 143 tackles won and 55 interceptions this season, Brown demonstrates the defensive work rate and positional awareness required for Premier League football. His statistics suggest a player capable of handling both defensive phases and transition moments.
Age and Development Potential At 22 years old, Brown represents excellent long-term value with significant room for improvement. His current €22m valuation offers reasonable investment risk compared to established Premier League full-backs commanding higher fees.
Bundesliga Experience Having progressed through Nürnberg’s system before establishing himself at Frankfurt, Brown has proven adaptability and resilience. His experience competing in Germany’s top flight provides tactical foundation for Premier League adjustment.
Read More: Arsenal Fans in Shock As Ex-Player in Induced Coma After Suffering Significant Brain Injury During Match
International Recognition His Germany U21 status indicates recognition at international level, suggesting technical ability and mentality suited to high-pressure situations that Arsenal regularly face.
Physical Profile His height and athletic build suit the Premier League’s physical demands. The combination of pace and strength allows him to compete effectively in aerial duels while maintaining recovery speed in defensive transitions.
Weaknesses
Limited High-Level Experience Brown only began his senior career with Nürnberg’s reserves in 2022, indicating relatively limited experience at elite level. This could impact his ability to handle Arsenal’s immediate expectations and pressure.
Premier League Adaptation Unknown Having spent his entire professional career in Germany, questions remain about his adjustment to Premier League intensity, physicality, and tactical demands. The transition period could affect immediate contributions.
Read More: How things looked in the English Premier League when Arsenal last faced Bolton Wanderers?
Defensive Partnership Questions Arsenal’s current defensive system requires specific understanding with center-backs. Brown’s integration with players like Gabriel and William Saliba would need development time that may not align with short-term objectives.
Competition Pressure Interest from Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle, and Aston Villa creates competitive pressure that could inflate transfer costs beyond reasonable valuations for a relatively unproven player.
Consistency Across Full Season While his statistics appear impressive, questions remain about maintaining performance levels across a full Premier League campaign’s physical and mental demands.
Opportunities
Arsenal’s Left-Back Requirements Arsenal’s current left-back situation with Oleksandr Zinchenko’s inconsistent form and injury concerns creates immediate opportunity for Brown to establish himself as first-choice option.
Mikel Arteta’s Development Record Arteta’s proven track record developing young defenders, demonstrated with players like William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu, suggests Brown could flourish under his tactical guidance and defensive coaching methods.
Premier League Platform The Premier League’s global exposure would accelerate Brown’s development while potentially increasing his international prospects with Germany’s senior national team.
Tactical Flexibility Benefits Arsenal’s tactical system could benefit from Brown’s attacking attributes, providing width and creativity that complements their possession-based approach and high defensive line.
Long-term Investment Value At €22m and 22 years old, Brown represents excellent potential return on investment, with significant resale value protection should he develop as expected.
German Market Appeal Signing a promising German international could expand Arsenal’s commercial presence in German markets while appealing to German supporters globally.
Threats
Intense Transfer Competition Manchester City and other Premier League rivals’ interest creates bidding war scenarios that could inflate costs beyond reasonable valuations for Arsenal’s transfer budget constraints.
Frankfurt Reluctance As an established first-team player contributing significantly to Frankfurt’s campaign, the German club will be reluctant to lose a key asset mid-season or without substantial compensation.
Adaptation Period Requirements The transition from Bundesliga to Premier League could require extended adjustment time that Arsenal’s immediate title ambitions may not accommodate without guaranteed short-term contributions.
Financial Fair Play Considerations Arsenal’s recent transfer activity and FFP monitoring could limit their ability to compete financially with rivals offering higher wages or transfer fees for Brown’s signature.
Alternative Target Priority Arsenal may prioritize other positions or more established players, reducing their commitment to meeting Frankfurt’s valuation demands in competitive transfer scenarios.
Injury Risk Concerns Any injury concerns or fitness issues could derail transfer negotiations while impacting his immediate availability for Arsenal’s demanding fixture schedule across multiple competitions.
Verdict
Nathaniel Brown represents excellent value and potential for Arsenal’s left-back requirements. His impressive statistical output of 7 assists, 143 tackles won, and 55 interceptions demonstrates the complete full-back profile Mikel Arteta seeks.
His Bundesliga Rookie of the Month award indicates consistent high-level performance and adaptability that could translate effectively to Premier League demands. The combination of defensive reliability and attacking threat addresses Arsenal’s tactical needs.
However, competition from Manchester City, Manchester United, and other Premier League rivals poses significant challenges to Arsenal’s pursuit. The lack of Premier League experience represents the primary risk factor.
At €22m valuation, Brown offers reasonable financial risk compared to established Premier League alternatives. His age profile aligns perfectly with Arsenal’s long-term squad planning and development philosophy.
The German international’s attacking output and defensive statistics suggest he could provide immediate upgrade on current options while offering significant long-term potential under Arteta’s guidance.
Rating: 8/10 – An excellent signing opportunity that addresses immediate needs while providing long-term value, justified by his statistical output, age profile, and development potential despite Premier League adaptation risks.
