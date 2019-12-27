Rangers prediction: Probable line-up to face Celtic

The Old Firm derby is set to take place at Celtic Park as Rangers travel to the East end of Glasgow on Sunday.

This will be the second meeting between the two sides this month after Steven Gerrard’s men lost narrowly to their rivals in the Scottish League Cup final. The manager would be hoping to see his team take maximum points from this game and close the gap with the league leaders.

Rangers would be heading into this game on the back of a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Kilmarnock in the Boxing day fixture and the game against their eternal rivals would not be a cakewalk for them.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard celebrates after the final whistle. (Getty Images)

On the other hand, Celtic will be eagerly hoping to extend their lead at the top of the table as they are aiming to add more silverware this season.

However, this would be a strong test for Gerrard and his men, and nothing short of a victory would do them good in this heavy battle, one of the biggest games in the country.

Team News

Steven Davis received a warm welcome at the midweek when he made his return to the squad after an injury lay off that saw him on the sidelines for quite some time.

Filip Helander (Image credit: Google)

Going into this match, Gerrard will be satisfied to see his vital players stay fit except for Filip Helander, who is still recovering from his foot injury and is ruled out.

Rangers prediction: Probable XI to face Celtic

Formation: 4-3-3

Allan McGregor (GK)

The 37-year-old is in fine form and once again showed his brilliance against Kilmarnock in midweek to deny Alan Power. He would retain his spot as he is the first choice.

James Tavernier (RB)

The skipper has been impressive with his forward runs this season and hasn’t been troubled much in defensive situations. A key member of the squad, he would start for sure and lead his side.

Rangers’ right-back James Tavernier celebrates after scoring. (Getty Images)

Nikola Katic (CB)

The Croatian seems to be getting better with each game and has grabbed the opportunity completely whenever the manager has started him. He is expected to retain his spot.

Connor Goldson (CB)

The Englishman has featured in every possible minute in the Premiership so far and as usual, he will be taking charge at the heart of the defence alongside Katic.

Borna Barisic (LB)

His left-footed crosses have been of immense quality and that was evident in the midweek. He would be helping the team whenever they have a chance to attack.

Borna Barisic (Getty Images)

Glen Kamara (LCM)

Though he was not at his best in the last outing, Kamara’s work rate has taken his game to the next level. An ever-present member in the midfield, he would be an undoubted starter.

Ryan Jack (CDM)

He put in a match-winning performance against Kilmarnock and would be expected to continue from where he left. He will be a crucial member on Sunday.

Joe Aribo (RCM)

The Nigerian is yet to return to his best despite teeing up Alfredo Morelos for what proved to be the winning goal last time around. He might return to midfield after playing on the right-wing on Thursday.

Ryan Kent (LW)

The former Liverpool man is expected to retain his spot and an improvement in his game can help the team cross the line against Celtic.

Ryan Kent in action for Rangers. (Getty Images)

Scott Arfield (RW)

The Canadian international has been a regular under Gerrard. He is expected to start on the right wing.

Read more

Alfredo Morelos (ST)

The Colombian talisman came on from the bench to claim the winner against Kilmarnock and is expected to start this high-octane fixture. He would be hoping to add to his tally of 28 goals in all competitions this term.