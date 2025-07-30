Ranked: 10 Best Arsenal Home Kits in the Premier League Era, Fans Want to Bring Back #3

Arsenal‘s home kits have embodied the club’s identity through three decades of Premier League football. From iconic championship-winning jerseys to modern masterpieces, these ten designs represent the finest examples of red and white excellence since 1992.

Read More: Ranked: 10 Worst Arsenal Away/Third Kits, Fans wanted a Refund for #3

10. 2019-20 Adidas Home Kit

The return to Adidas marked a fresh chapter with clean lines and traditional aesthetics that pleased purists after years of Puma experimentation.

9. 1998-99 Nike Home Kit

Double-winning perfection. This kit carried Arsenal to Premier League and FA Cup glory, with its bold red body and classic white sleeves epitomizing late-90s simplicity.

8. 2013-14 Nike Home Kit

The FA Cup-winning jersey that ended Arsenal’s nine-year trophy drought, featuring refined Nike craftsmanship and memorable moments from Wembley.

Arsenal 2013-14 kit (Via X/Classicshirts)

7. 1994-95 Nike Home Kit

An early Premier League classic that showcased Nike’s initial Arsenal partnership, worn during the club’s transition into modern football’s elite tier.

6. 2001-02 Nike Home Kit

The Double season masterpiece. Clean, traditional, and victorious, this kit represents Arsenal’s tactical evolution under Arsène Wenger’s guidance.

5. 2020-21 Adidas Home Kit

Modern design meeting heritage craftsmanship. The subtle pattern work and premium feel made this an instant fan favorite despite a challenging season.

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 26: Bukayo Saka of Arsenal celebrates after scoring his team’s third goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Emirates Stadium on December 26, 2020 in London, England. The match will be played without fans, behind closed doors as a Covid-19 precaution. (Photo by Andrew Boyers – Pool/Getty Images)

4. 2005-06 Nike Commemorative Kit

Highbury’s farewell deserved something special. The redcurrant coloring and gold detailing created a fitting tribute to Arsenal’s legendary home ground.

3. 2010-11 Nike Home Kit

The People’s Champion. Arsenal’s return to traditional white sleeves after years of experimentation struck gold with supporters. The superb Nike design was “traditional, simple and yet modern at the same time” with players like Alex Song praising it as “traditional, red and white which the fans love, and it shows the history of the Club.”

The 2010-11 jersey represents everything Arsenal fans want from a home kit – no unnecessary additions, just pure red and white perfection. Social media campaigns regularly call for this design’s return, with supporters citing its timeless appeal and connection to Arsenal’s heritage. The subtle fabric variations and classic cuffs elevated what could have been ordinary into something extraordinary.

Read More: How One Single Interview Ruined This Arrogant Arsenal Star’s Career

2. 2022-23 Adidas Home Kit

Title-chasing brilliance in modern form. The cannon detailing and contemporary cut with a collar (although it was polarizing among fans) made this season’s championship pursuit even more memorable.

Arsenal’s French defender William Saliba celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal during the UEFA Europa League last 16 first leg football match between Sporting CP and Arsenal at Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon on March 9, 2023. (Photo by FILIPE AMORIM / AFP) (Photo by FILIPE AMORIM/AFP via Getty Images)

1. 2003-04 O2 Home Kit

The Invincibles’ immortal jersey. The O2-sponsored home kit remains “the most iconic in Arsenal’s Premier League history, worn throughout the unbeaten league season” with Wenger’s side “going down in history as The Invincibles.”

No Arsenal kit can match this jersey’s legacy. Thierry Henry’s brilliance, Patrick Vieira’s leadership, and an entire season without defeat – all wrapped in red and white perfection. The simple O2 sponsorship and clean Nike design created football immortality.

Thierry Henry rocking the 2003-04 home kit (Via France 24)

These rankings reflect both aesthetic excellence and historical significance, with the 2010-11 kit’s enduring popularity proving that sometimes, the most beloved designs are simply about getting the basics absolutely right.

Read More: 5 times Arsenal players were harshly treated by English referees and VAR officials