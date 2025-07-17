Ranked: 10 Worst Arsenal Away/Third Kits, Fans wanted a Refund for #3

Top 10 Worst Arsenal Third and Away Kits: Fashion Disasters That Still Haunt the Emirates

Arsenal‘s kit history reads like a tale of triumph and tragedy. While the Gunners have produced some iconic strips over the decades, certain designs have left supporters wincing in horror.

In the wake of Arsenal’s clean third kit for 2025/26 season, here is look at some bizarre color combinations to questionable patterns, these disasters serve as cautionary tales in football fashion.

The Hall of Shame

10. Third Kit 2007/08 – The Dark Confusion

Arsenal third kit 2007-08 (via Rare Football Shirts)

The navy base with burgundy horizontal stripes and metallic gold elements created a kit where colors were sometimes difficult to distinguish. While the gold was attractive, the two dark base colors shouldn’t have been used together.

9. Away Kit 2020/21 – The Blood Splatter Special

Adidas’ marble-effect away kit became notorious for resembling blood splatter more than elegant stone patterns. The red veins across the white base created an unsettling visual that had fans comparing it to horror movie costumes rather than football attire.

8. Away Kit 2012/13 – The Striped Catastrophe

Nike’s attempt at stripes went horribly wrong, creating a mess of navy and sky blue that looked like a training ground accident. The pattern was neither retro nor modern, just confused, making it one of the most forgettable kits in Arsenal’s recent history.

7. Third Kit 2018/19 – The Mint Mistake

RENNES, FRANCE – MARCH 07: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal and his team-mates show their dejection after conceding a second goal during the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 First Leg match between Stade Rennais and Arsenal at Roazhon Park on March 07, 2019 in Rennes, France. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Puma’s farewell season produced this mint green aberration with navy accents. The button-up collar was a nice touch, but the color choice was baffling, while the kit’s heat-absorption properties made sweat embarrassingly visible during matches.

6. Away Kit 2010/11 – The Mustard Mishap

The yellow and burgundy combination should have worked in theory, but the mustard shade chosen by Nike was deeply unflattering. The colors clashed rather than complemented, creating a kit that looked more like a fashion accident than a football shirt.

5. Away Kit 2007/08 – The White Mistake Nike’s decision to make white the primary color for a club whose biggest rivals are Tottenham showed questionable judgment. The darker red elements couldn’t save a kit that fundamentally misunderstood Arsenal’s identity, despite memorable moments like the victory at San Siro.

4. Away Kit 2017/18 – The Gradient Failure

This Puma effort featured a light-to-dark blue gradient that felt completely un-Arsenal. The color transition looked more like a printing error than intentional design, with the Gunners managing just two wins in twelve outings while wearing this forgettable strip.

3. Away Kit 2023/24 – The Fluorescent Failure

LUTON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 05: Kai Havertz of Arsenal celebrates their teams last minute winner during the Premier League match between Luton Town and Arsenal FC at Kenilworth Road on December 05, 2023 in Luton, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Adidas’ latest effort combined fluorescent yellow with unnecessary tire track patterns in a design that seemed more suitable for high-visibility workwear than football.

Can you get a refund from Adidas? They really screwed up here — Chris Smith (@ChrisSmith521) July 18, 2023

Coming after their excellent all-black strip, this represented a significant step backwards, with fans even wanting a refund for this kit.

2. Third Kit 2014/15 – The Lime Green Nightmare

Arsenal third kit 2014-15 (Via Robdes)

Puma’s first Arsenal effort remains their most catastrophic. The navy base wasn’t problematic, but the lime green elements scattered across the shirt created a design that looked more suited to a radioactive waste facility than a football pitch. The bizarre diagonal stripes and garish highlights made this kit an instant candidate for worst ever.

1. Third Kit 2015/16 – The Diagonal Disaster

Another Puma monstrosity featuring dark grey as the base color with metallic gold accents. The kit’s downfall came from the bizarre diagonal stripes on the lower half, combining white, gold, and turquoise blocks in a pattern that defied logic. It was football kit design at its most confused.

The Lasting Impact

These kit disasters serve as reminders that even the biggest brands can stumble spectacularly. Each represents a moment when creativity went too far, when manufacturers prioritized novelty over Arsenal’s rich visual heritage. Fortunately, the club’s recent partnership with Adidas has largely returned to form, suggesting these fashion nightmares will remain confined to history’s dustbin where they belong.

