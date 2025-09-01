Ranking Arsenal’s 5 previous London signings: Sol Campbell, Eberechi Eze and Declan Rice

Arsenal have consistently tapped into London’s rich football talent pool throughout their history, securing some of their most important players from across the capital. Here’s how their five major London-born English signings rank from worst to best.

5. Noni Madueke

The Chelsea winger’s move to Arsenal represents potential rather than proven success at this stage.

Noni Madueke (Via Arsenal.com)

While his pace and direct running offer tactical flexibility, Noni Madueke hasn’t yet established himself as a guaranteed starter under Arteta. His development trajectory remains promising, but he sits bottom until delivering consistent Premier League performances.

4. Eberechi Eze

Arsenal’s £67.5m summer acquisition from Crystal Palace arrives with established Premier League credentials and creative flair that immediately strengthens their attacking options.

Eberechi Eze (via ESPN)

The Greenwich-born playmaker’s ability to unlock defenses through precise passing and set-piece delivery addresses a genuine tactical need under Arteta.

3. Declan Rice

West Ham’s former captain transformed Arsenal’s midfield structure, providing the defensive stability and leadership qualities they desperately needed.

Declan Rice (via Hayters)

Rice’s £105m fee reflected his Premier League-proven quality and England international status. His partnership with Martin Odegaard has elevated Arsenal’s title credentials significantly.

2. Nigel Winterburn

The pre-Premier League era stalwart proved his worth over 13 seasons, making 440 appearances and forming part of Arsenal’s legendary back four.

Winterburn’s consistency and crossing ability from left-back helped secure two league titles and multiple cup victories. His longevity and trophy haul command serious respect among Arsenal’s London signings.

1. Sol Campbell

The ultimate London signing remains untouchable at the summit. Campbell’s controversial move from Tottenham delivered immediate success – two Premier League titles and two FA Cups during his five-year stay.

Beyond trophies, he provided the defensive leadership that defined Arsenal’s greatest era under Arsene Wenger.

