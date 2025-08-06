Arsenal
12 Years Ago Arsenal Signed One of Their Worst Strikers Ever: Ranking the Last 10 Arsenal Strikers
Twelve years ago, Arsenal announced the signing of French youth international Yaya Sanogo on a long-term contract as a free agent from Auxerre. What followed was one of the most forgettable striker signings in the club’s modern history.
With Viktor Gyokeres recently completing his £63.5m move from Sporting, it’s the perfect time to examine how Arsenal’s striker acquisitions over the past decade rank, from the sublime to the utterly ridiculous.
10. Yaya Sanogo (2013) – 2/10
The Frenchman spent four years on Arsenal’s books but scored just one goal for the club. Despite joining with promise after a successful spell at Auxerre, his lack of pace, finishing ability, and tactical awareness made him completely unsuitable for Premier League football. A free transfer that proved expensive in terms of wasted time and expectations.
9. Park Chu-young (2011) – 3/10
Arsenal’s South Korean signing remains one of their most puzzling transfers. Limited appearances and minimal impact made this feel like a commercial rather than sporting decision. Never looked close to Premier League standard during his brief spell.
8. Lucas Pérez (2016) – 5/10
The Spanish striker’s £17.1m signing promised goals but delivered frustration. Limited opportunities under Wenger meant he never settled, managing just seven goals in 21 appearances. His talent was evident, but poor integration made this a failed experiment.
7. Marouane Chamakh (2010) – 4/10
The Moroccan’s free transfer arrival created initial excitement, but his Premier League adaptation proved difficult. Started brightly before fading dramatically, struggling with the physical demands and tactical requirements of English football. His early promise quickly turned to disappointment.
Read More: 3 Ways Mikel Arteta Can Use Eberechi Eze at Arsenal
6. Danny Welbeck (2014) – 5.5/10
Injury-plagued but committed, the Englishman’s £16m move never quite delivered the goals Arsenal needed. His work rate and professionalism were exemplary, but chronic fitness issues meant he never established sustained form as Arsenal’s leading striker.
6. Eddie Nketiah (2017) – 5.5/10
The homegrown striker showed flashes of his finishing ability but never quite established himself as Arsenal’s leading man.
His pace and movement in the box were promising, but inconsistency and limited overall play prevented him from becoming the long-term solution Arsenal needed.
5. Gabriel Jesus (2022) – 6/10
The Brazilian’s £45m move from Manchester City brought technical excellence and tactical intelligence. His injury problems have frustrated fans, but when fit, his movement and link-up play have elevated Arsenal’s attack. More creator than finisher, but suits Arteta’s system perfectly.
4. Kai Havertz (2023) – 6.5/10
Initially deployed as a false nine, the German’s £65m price tag created enormous pressure. His performances have been inconsistent – moments of class mixed with frustrating anonymity. Shows promise but needs more consistency to justify the investment.
3. Alexandre Lacazette (2017) – 7/10
Arsenal’s club-record £46.5m signing delivered consistently without reaching the heights many expected. His partnership with Aubameyang showed flashes of brilliance, including memorable strikes in European competition.
Workmanlike rather than spectacular, but a dependable goalscorer who understood the Arsenal way.
2. Olivier Giroud (2012) – 7.5/10
The Frenchman scored 105 goals in 253 appearances across six seasons, becoming Arsenal’s seventh-highest goalscorer in club history.
His aerial ability, hold-up play and spectacular goals – including that scorpion kick against Crystal Palace – made him a fan favorite. Won three FA Cups and provided consistent goalscoring when Arsenal needed it most.
1. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (2018) – 8.5/10
Arsenal’s best striker signing since Robin van Persie. The Gabonese striker hit the ground running, scoring 92 goals in 163 appearances and delivering the FA Cup with that Wembley brace against Chelsea.
His messy exit tarnished the legacy, but his peak years were genuinely world-class. Despite how it ended, no Arsenal striker signing in the last decade comes close to matching his impact and consistency during his peak years.
Viktor Gyokeres’ recent £63.5m arrival represents Arsenal’s latest attempt to find their next great striker, but he’ll need to go some way to match what Aubameyang delivered during his golden period in North London.
Read More: Viktor Gyokeres Could Be the Key to Gabriel Martinelli’s Revival and Could Finally Balance Arsenal’s Attack
Arsenal
Viktor Gyokeres Could Be the Key to Gabriel Martinelli’s Revival and Could Finally Balance Arsenal’s Attack
Viktor Gyokeres’ £63.5m arrival at Arsenal represents more than just signing a prolific striker – it could be the tactical catalyst needed to unlock Gabriel Martinelli’s full potential and restore balance to the Gunners‘ attack.
Read More: Arsenal’s €85M Nightmare: Why Losing Gabriel Martinelli Would Be Catastrophic
The Gabriel Martinelli Conundrum
With supporters still unconvinced by Gabriel Martinelli’s output, the Brazilian winger has struggled to recapture the explosive form that made him one of Europe’s most promising talents. Martinelli has netted in 37 league games for Arsenal, winning 30 and drawing seven of those, but consistency has been his biggest challenge.
The issue isn’t ability – it’s positioning and tactical freedom. Under Mikel Arteta’s system, Martinelli has often been deployed as a wide forward who drifts centrally, creating congestion in the final third without a natural focal point.
Read More: 3 Ways Mikel Arteta Can Use Eberechi Eze at Arsenal
How Viktor Gyokeres Changes Everything
Gyokeres scored 39 league goals last season – more than any other player in Europe’s top eight divisions, but his impact extends beyond pure goalscoring. The Swedish striker’s physical presence and intelligent movement will create space for Martinelli to exploit.
Gyokeres excels at occupying central defenders, creating pockets of space in wide areas where Martinelli thrives. His ability to hold up play and bring others into the game should allow the Brazilian to make those devastating runs from wide positions that terrorized Premier League defenses during his breakthrough seasons.
Read More: Why Advise from Failed Prospect Once Dubbed ‘Next Frenkie de Jong’ could Define Max Dowman’s Arsenal career
Tactical Renaissance
The partnership promises to restore Arsenal’s attacking width. With Gyokeres commanding central attention, Martinelli can operate with more freedom on the left flank, utilizing his pace and dribbling ability without being forced into crowded central areas.
The 27-year-old has signed a five-year contract, giving Arsenal long-term stability in their attacking structure. This consistency should benefit Martinelli’s development, providing him with a reliable focal point to work around.
The Swedish striker’s work rate and pressing intensity align perfectly with Arteta’s high-energy system, while his clinical finishing should reduce the burden on Martinelli to be Arsenal’s primary goal threat from wide areas.
Gyokeres’ arrival could prove the missing piece in Arsenal’s tactical puzzle – transforming Martinelli from a promising talent searching for consistency into the devastating wide forward who once looked destined for greatness.
Read More: This ‘OG Starboy’ is the Only Man Standing From the Arsene Wenger Era at Arsenal
Arsenal
3 Ways Mikel Arteta Can Use Eberechi Eze at Arsenal
With Arsenal confident of reaching a full agreement for Eberechi Eze this summer, Mikel Arteta gains tactical flexibility that could transform the Gunners’ attacking patterns. Here’s how the Crystal Palace star fits into Arsenal’s system.
Left-Wing Creator
Eze’s natural position on the left flank would provide competition for Gabriel Martinelli while offering different qualities. Where Martinelli relies on pace and directness, Eze brings technical precision and set-piece delivery. His ability to drift inside creates space for Jurrien Timber’s overlapping runs, replicating the inverted winger role that made Bukayo Saka so effective on the right.
The England international’s close control in tight spaces would suit Arteta’s patient build-up philosophy, allowing Arsenal to unlock low blocks through intricate passing combinations rather than relying purely on pace.
Read More: A Better Deal Than Viktor Gyokeres: Why Arsenal Players Will Love This £67.5m Star in the Line-Up
False Nine Alternative
Eze’s goalscoring record – 11 Premier League goals last season – demonstrates his finishing ability from deeper positions. As a false nine, he could drop between the lines to link play while creating space for Saka and Martinelli to exploit behind defenders.
This tactical variation would give Arsenal unpredictability against teams that prepare specifically to nullify Viktor Gyökeres’ physical presence. Eze’s movement patterns and passing range from central areas would stretch defensive lines differently.
Advanced Playmaker
In Arsenal’s 4-2-3-1 formation, Eze could operate as the number ten behind the striker. His progressive passing and ability to carry the ball forward would complement Martin Ødegaard’s orchestration from deeper positions.
This deployment maximizes Eze’s creative output while maintaining defensive stability through Declan Rice’s anchoring role in midfield. His set-piece expertise adds another dimension to Arsenal’s dead-ball situations, particularly important in tight Champions League encounters.
Sky Sports reports Eze is open to joining Arsenal, recognizing the tactical opportunities Arteta’s system provides for his continued development.
Read More: Why Advise from Failed Prospect Once Dubbed ‘Next Frenkie de Jong’ could Define Max Dowman’s Arsenal career
Arsenal
Why Advise from Failed Prospect Once Dubbed ‘Next Frenkie de Jong’ could Define Max Dowman’s Arsenal career
The youngest player to shine in Arsenal’s pre-season has received crucial guidance from someone who knows exactly how quickly dreams can derail. Charlie Patino’s warning to Max Dowman carries the weight of hard-earned experience.
The Voice of Experience from Charlie Patino
Patino once occupied the exact position Dowman finds himself in today. Arsenal’s former academy star, now plying his trade with Deportivo La Coruña, understands the intoxicating rush of first-team recognition. “I’d say to him to keep your head down, be grounded, be humble,” Patino told The Sun. “Listen to the people around you. Listen to the players who’ve got a lot more experience.”
The advice comes at the perfect moment. Dowman’s performances against established European opposition during Arsenal’s Asian tour have generated inevitable comparisons to Bukayo Saka’s breakthrough trajectory. Yet Patino’s journey serves as a sobering reminder that talent alone doesn’t guarantee success at the Emirates.
Read More: Can Max Dowman Realize the Potential Jack Wilshere Was Supposed to at Arsenal?
Tactical Maturity of Max Dowman
What separates Dowman from typical teenage prospects is his positional intelligence. Where many young attackers rely purely on pace or flair, Dowman demonstrates the spatial awareness that Mikel Arteta demands from his wide players. His ability to drift inside while maintaining width mirrors the tactical sophistication Arsenal require.
The teenager’s integration into first-team training suggests Arteta sees genuine potential rather than mere novelty. However, the pathway from academy standout to Premier League regular remains treacherous, as Patino told The Sun: “At an age like that, we don’t want to put too much pressure on him. It’s all about timing.”
Read More: Is Max Dowman the Next Lamine Yamal? Arsenal’s Wonderkid Shows Promise but Faces Different Path
Measured Expectations
Arsenal’s approach with Dowman reflects lessons learned from previous academy management. Rather than fast-tracking him into competitive action, the club appears committed to gradual development. Patino’s counsel reinforces this philosophy.
The remaining pre-season fixtures against Villarreal and Athletic Club represent crucial stepping stones. Success isn’t measured by immediate impact but by sustained progression through football’s most demanding developmental phase.
Patino’s warning isn’t pessimistic – it’s protective. Arsenal’s newest sensation has the talent. Whether he has the temperament remains the defining question.
Read More: Ranked: 10 Best Arsenal Home Kits in the Premier League Era, Fans Want to Bring Back #3
