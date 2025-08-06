12 Years Ago Arsenal Signed One of Their Worst Strikers Ever: Ranking the Last 10 Arsenal Strikers

Twelve years ago, Arsenal announced the signing of French youth international Yaya Sanogo on a long-term contract as a free agent from Auxerre. What followed was one of the most forgettable striker signings in the club’s modern history.

With Viktor Gyokeres recently completing his £63.5m move from Sporting, it’s the perfect time to examine how Arsenal’s striker acquisitions over the past decade rank, from the sublime to the utterly ridiculous.

10. Yaya Sanogo (2013) – 2/10

The Frenchman spent four years on Arsenal’s books but scored just one goal for the club. Despite joining with promise after a successful spell at Auxerre, his lack of pace, finishing ability, and tactical awareness made him completely unsuitable for Premier League football. A free transfer that proved expensive in terms of wasted time and expectations.

Yaya Sanogo (via Goal.com)

9. Park Chu-young (2011) – 3/10

Arsenal’s South Korean signing remains one of their most puzzling transfers. Limited appearances and minimal impact made this feel like a commercial rather than sporting decision. Never looked close to Premier League standard during his brief spell.

8. Lucas Pérez (2016) – 5/10

The Spanish striker’s £17.1m signing promised goals but delivered frustration. Limited opportunities under Wenger meant he never settled, managing just seven goals in 21 appearances. His talent was evident, but poor integration made this a failed experiment.

Lucas Perez

7. Marouane Chamakh (2010) – 4/10

The Moroccan’s free transfer arrival created initial excitement, but his Premier League adaptation proved difficult. Started brightly before fading dramatically, struggling with the physical demands and tactical requirements of English football. His early promise quickly turned to disappointment.

Read More: 3 Ways Mikel Arteta Can Use Eberechi Eze at Arsenal

6. Danny Welbeck (2014) – 5.5/10

Danny Welbeck

Injury-plagued but committed, the Englishman’s £16m move never quite delivered the goals Arsenal needed. His work rate and professionalism were exemplary, but chronic fitness issues meant he never established sustained form as Arsenal’s leading striker.

6. Eddie Nketiah (2017) – 5.5/10

The homegrown striker showed flashes of his finishing ability but never quite established himself as Arsenal’s leading man.

Eddie Nketiah grabbed a hattrick that evening against Sunderland

His pace and movement in the box were promising, but inconsistency and limited overall play prevented him from becoming the long-term solution Arsenal needed.

5. Gabriel Jesus (2022) – 6/10

The Brazilian’s £45m move from Manchester City brought technical excellence and tactical intelligence. His injury problems have frustrated fans, but when fit, his movement and link-up play have elevated Arsenal’s attack. More creator than finisher, but suits Arteta’s system perfectly.

4. Kai Havertz (2023) – 6.5/10

Initially deployed as a false nine, the German’s £65m price tag created enormous pressure. His performances have been inconsistent – moments of class mixed with frustrating anonymity. Shows promise but needs more consistency to justify the investment.

LUTON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 05: Kai Havertz of Arsenal celebrates their teams last minute winner during the Premier League match between Luton Town and Arsenal FC at Kenilworth Road on December 05, 2023 in Luton, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

3. Alexandre Lacazette (2017) – 7/10

Arsenal’s club-record £46.5m signing delivered consistently without reaching the heights many expected. His partnership with Aubameyang showed flashes of brilliance, including memorable strikes in European competition.

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring. (Getty Images)

Workmanlike rather than spectacular, but a dependable goalscorer who understood the Arsenal way.

2. Olivier Giroud (2012) – 7.5/10

The Frenchman scored 105 goals in 253 appearances across six seasons, becoming Arsenal’s seventh-highest goalscorer in club history.

Olivier Giroud during his Arsenal days

His aerial ability, hold-up play and spectacular goals – including that scorpion kick against Crystal Palace – made him a fan favorite. Won three FA Cups and provided consistent goalscoring when Arsenal needed it most.

1. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (2018) – 8.5/10

Arsenal’s best striker signing since Robin van Persie. The Gabonese striker hit the ground running, scoring 92 goals in 163 appearances and delivering the FA Cup with that Wembley brace against Chelsea.

His messy exit tarnished the legacy, but his peak years were genuinely world-class. Despite how it ended, no Arsenal striker signing in the last decade comes close to matching his impact and consistency during his peak years.

Viktor Gyokeres’ recent £63.5m arrival represents Arsenal’s latest attempt to find their next great striker, but he’ll need to go some way to match what Aubameyang delivered during his golden period in North London.

Read More: Viktor Gyokeres Could Be the Key to Gabriel Martinelli’s Revival and Could Finally Balance Arsenal’s Attack