Ranking the 10 Best Inter Milan Players of all time
Inter Milan is one of the biggest clubs in Italy, and here we learn more about the 10 Best Inter Milan Players of all time.
Inter Milan have the highest home game attendance in Italian football and the sixth highest in Europe. They have been fortunate enough to see some of the greatest footballers perform their skills at the San Siro stadium.
One of the three most successful teams in Italy, Inter Milan has a rich history and tradition which have reached a global level due to some of the greatest players who featured for the club. So, let’s find out the top 10 of them.
10. Diego Milito (2009–2014)
Nicknamed ‘El Príncipe’ (“The Prince” in Spanish), Diego Milito was a sensational striker who dominated Italian football during his peak time. The Italian star was dynamic, fast, intelligent and had the perfect mixture of technical skills and shooting ability. In his five-year career with the Nerazzurri, Milito scored 75 goals and assisted 29 more, helping the team win 1 Champions League, 1 Italian championship, 2 Italian Cups, 1 Italian Super Cup and 1 Club World Cup.
9. Roberto Boninsegna (1969–1976)
After a few decent spells with Italian clubs, Boninsegna joined Inter in 1969. When he arrived, he wasn’t the fanciest striker, but he gave a spell worth remembering while at the club. He developed crucial skills like athleticism, agility, finishing acrobatics and great game awareness in the penalty box.
Even though he didn’t have much height, he was impressive in the air. Boninsegna bagged 173 goals and four assists in 283 matches, making him one of the finest goalscorers in the club’s history. He lifted 3 Italian championships, 1 Italian cup and 1 Uefa Cup.
8. Alessandro Altobelli (1977–1988)
Another prolific goalscorer who left a lasting legacy in Inter Milan’s history, Alessandro Altobelli, dominated Italian football during his time with Inter. His unique abilities were agility, finishing, power, athleticism and an eye for goal.
Apart from being a skilful player, he was one of the most hard-working players in his team. Scoring 209 goals and six assists in 465 matches, Alessandro Altobelli helped Inter secure 1 Italian Championship and 2 Italian cups.
7. Walter Zenga (1978–1994)
Considered one of the greatest goalkeepers in Inter Milan’s history, Walter Zenga featured 473 times for the club, making him one of the top appearance makers of the club. Nicknamed Deltaplano (“Hang glider”), Zenga was athletic, physically strong and a consistent performer. The Italian team won 1 Italian championship, 1 Italian Super Cup, and 2 Uefa Cups during his spell.
6. Ronaldo (1997–2002)
Considered one of the most fantastic no. 9 strikers, if not the greatest, Ronaldo‘s spell at Inter was full of sparkling performances. Nicknamed O Fenomeno (the phenomenon), Ronaldo’s technical skills, coupled with his extreme pace, power and accuracy, made him a lethal weapon. During his time at Inter, he scored 59 goals and gave 12 assists in 99 appearances, helping them win 1 uefa Cup.
5. Giuseppe Bergomi (1979–1999)
A one-club man, Giuseppe Bergomi, has been involved with the club since childhood. The fast, athletic and hard-working player mainly operated from the right-back but was capable of playing any position in the defence line. Playing 754 matches in the Nerazzurri jersey, he became the second-highest appearance maker for Inter Milan.
4. Sandro Mazzola (1963–1974)
Sandro Mazzola is considered one of the greatest Italian footballers of all time. During his time at Inter, he operated in several positions like attacking midfield, forward, winger etc. The Italian had the perfect mixture of defensive aggressiveness and attacking skill set. He is the son of Valentino Mazzola who played for the club.
He was hard-working, athletic, superior in the air and an excellent passer. Playing 565 matches, he scored 162 goals and gave 10 assists, helping the team win 2 European Champion Clubs’ Cups, 4 Italian Championships, and 2 Intercontinental Cups.
3. Giacinto Facchetti (1960–1978)
Giacinto Facchetti was a part of the “Grande Inter” team under manager Helenio Herrera which brought significant success to the team during the 60s and 70s. For his stamina, pace, strength, and technical skills, Facchetti became one of the best left-back of his time. He inspired many players and was at his best during his peak days.
Despite operating from the defensive zone, he often used to make forward runs. He also had an eye for goal, making him a crucial asset for the team. By scoring 75 goals in 636 matches, he helped the team win 2 European Champion Clubs’ Cups, 4 Italian championships, 1 Italian Cup and 2 Intercontinental Cups.
2. Giuseppe Meazza (1924–1927)
Giuseppe Meazza joined Inter Milan from Gloria in 1924 and quickly became one of the most exciting players to watch. Apart from lethal scoring techniques, the Italian was known for his elegance and acrobatic skills. Scoring 284 goals in 409 matches, Meazza became the club’s top scorer, and the record remains unbroken. He won 3 Italian championships as an Inter Milan star.
1. Javier Zanetti (1995–2014)
Considered one of the greatest defenders of all time, Javier Zanetti is the longest-serving player in Inter Milan’s history. Nicknamed El Tractor, the former Inter captain was known for his stamina and tireless running on the pitch. Zanetti was fast, physically strong, technically skilful and an intelligent defender.
Zanetti started his career as a right offensive winger but later adapted to the role of a midfielder. Even though he was proficient in the midfield, his physical abilities and stamina made him perfect for defence. He played as a full-back and central defender during his peak years.
Zanetti’s extended spell spanned over 858 matches, and he helped the team lift 5 Italian Championships, 1 Champions League, 4 Italian Cups, 4 Italian Super Cups and 1 UEFA Cup. He represented the Argentina national football team for more than 15 years.
Bournemouth
Who Is Kaylee Ramman? Meet The Girlfriend Of Nathan Ake
Kaylee Ramman is famous for being the girlfriend of Manchester City star Nathan Ake. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Coming from a humble background Kaylee has achieved greater feats in his life. However, having Nathan Ake by his side from a very young age has been her greatest triumph. The duo doesn’t make a lot of public appearances together. In fact, they kept their relationship a secret for many years before going public. Nathan has gained popularity in the Premier League for his incredible defensive qualities. Visionary manager Pep Guardiola even took a bet on the Dutchman.
After his move to Manchester City, his career has attracted heavy attention from the English media. However, many fans are unaware of his love life. That’s why today we have decided to focus more on the beautiful girlfriend of Nathan Ake. Follow along to know more!
Kaylee Ramman Childhood and Family
Kaylee was born on December 27, 1994. Despite being very famous on the internet, she hasn’t shared much about her parents. We currently don’t know the names of her father and mother. Whether she has any siblings is still unknown. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t gather much information about her childhood and early life. However, our report suggests that she is from the same neighbourhood as Nathan. So if our claim is valid, then her birthplace might be The Hague in the Netherlands. We are still trying to gather more information on the matter and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the girlfriend of Nathan Ake.
Kaylee Ramman Education
Kaylee’s educational background is currently unknown. She hasn’t shared a lot of information about her early education. However, we believe she attended high school in her hometown. But, we are not sure whether she attended college after that. Even if she did join a university, we currently don’t know her major.
Kaylee Ramman career
Kaylee is working as a fashion designer for a sustainable clothing brand named JUA June. The brand mainly focuses on producing sustainable swimwear from ocean plastic. Well, they are making a big name for their stance against pollution. Considering her Instagram activities, the Dutch beauty certainly has excellent knowledge about fashion.
Kaylee is also an entrepreneur and owns a jewellery brand named Status Medal. We don’t have much information about her business venture. However, our data indicate that her brand is seeing rapid growth.
Kaylee is also a blogger and Instagram star. She maintains her blog, “Vivacious by Kaylee”, where she writes about vegan food, travel and fitness. She has excellent knowledge about the topics and uses her reach to educate other enthusiasts.
Kaylee Ramman Net Worth
Kaylee’s net worth is currently under review. She hadn’t shared much about her earnings. We know that she has accumulated a significant amount through her fashion designing role and business ventures. However, as we currently don’t know her actual wages, we couldn’t calculate her net worth.
Kaylee Ramman and Nathan Ake relationship
Nathan Ake started dating his girlfriend when he was 18 years of age. The duo knew each other from a very young age as they are from the same neighbourhood. It took some time for them to develop trust. However, when they started spending time with each other, they knew they had several things in common. They fell in love soon after that and have remained inseparable. However, they managed to keep their love life out of the public eye for a very long time. On February 27, 2011, they finally made their relationship public. Nathan recently took the big step of proposing to her girlfriend when they were on vacation. Nathan proposed to her with a beautiful ring, and she said ‘yes.’ Well, we are not sure when they are planning to get married. However, the news is about to come very soon.
Kaylee Ramman and Nathan Ake Children
The couple hasn’t yet welcomed any children. They are very young at the moment and have a long life ahead. Both of them are very active in their professional life. So they might take some time to take the big step.
Kaylee Ramman Social media
Kaylee has earned a lot of fame on social media after her relationship with Nathan became public. She currently has 57k followers on her Instagram page and posts stuff every week. Kaylee Ramman shares her travel vlogs and posts pictures of her sweetheart. She is a fashion designer, and she certainly knows how to show off. Her feed is full of alluring pictures of herself. Sometimes she posts photos with her boyfriend and friends. She likes to go to beaches and flaunt her stunning bikini body.
Who is Karina Grippaldi? Meet the wife of Mauricio Pochettino
Karina Grippaldi is a homemaker, and She is known for being the wife of one of the best head coaches in the world Mauricio Pochettino.
Grippaldi comes from Argentina, and she is known for being the partner of the former Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Karina Grippaldi Facts
Karina Grippaldi and Mauricio Pochettino Families
Karina was born in 1973 in Argentina. There is not much information regarding her parents as she is a really private person and hasn’t disclosed any of it. Therefore, it is not known whether she has a sibling or not.
On March 2nd 1972, Mauricio was born in Murphy, Argentina to his father, to his father, Hector Pochettino and his mother, Amalia Pochettino. His family is of Italian descent from Piedmont. He also has a sibling named Javier.
Karina Grippaldi husband, Mauricio Pochettino
Mauricio is the former Argentine player and currently the head coach for Paris Saint-Germain. He started off as a central defender and began his career in 1989 with Primera Division club Newell’s Old Boys winning the league title.
He was transferred to the newly-promoted La Liga club Espanyol and helped win the 2000 Copa Del Rey, their first trophy in 60 years. After that, he joined Paris Saint Germain but returned to Espanyol in 2004 to win another Copa del Rey in 2006.
After retiring as a player, Pochettino began his managerial career at Espanyol in 2009. However, he left the club due to financial disputes. In 2013 he was appointed at the Premier League club Southampton and led them to an eighth-place finish in the 2013-14 season.
He was signed by Tottenham Hotspur in 2014 and led them as league runner-up in the 2016-17 season and UEFA Champions League finalist in 2019. In 2021 he joined Paris Saint Germain as head coach. He is now the head coach of the United States men’s national team. Under his tenure the team finished as the runners-up of the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup.
Karina Grippaldi and Mauricio Pochettino Kids
Mauricio and Karina first met in a nightclub called Arrow, and it was love at first sight. They started dating each other back in 1991 when he was still playing for Newell’s Old Boys. After three years of dating, Mauricio and Karina tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in 1994. Their marriage has been going since then through all the ups and downs.
The couple has two children together. In 1996 Karina gave birth to their first son Sebastino Pochettino, the fitness coach at Paris Saint Germain.
In 2002 the couple welcomed their second son Maurizio Pochettino who is currently playing for Watford.
Karina Grippaldi Profession, Career, Net Worth
Karina Grippaldi is a devoted mother and wife. However, she is mainly known for being the wife of Paris Saint Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino.
She was a good student and graduated in pharmacy from National University. Karina even used to work as a pharmacist. However, her current job is unknown as she is very private.
Karina doesn’t have a social media account, but it is estimated that she has a net worth of $5 million from all the endorsements and deals.
Jose Mourinho Wife Matilde Faria Wiki : Age, Net Worth, Family, Kids and more
Matilde Faria is a philanthropist known for being the wife of one of the most excellent managers of all time Jose Mourinho. Let us see more about their relationship here.
Matilde comes from Portugal, and she is known for being the partner of one of the best managers in the world and a man who needs no introduction, Jose Mourinho. He is the Special One and has been part of many title wins. Mourinho has been married to Matilde Farina. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Matilde Mourinho and Jose Mourinho Families
On August 14, 1965, Matilde Faria was born in Angola, Portugal. However, there is no information regarding her parents as she has not disclosed any. She grew up in Setubal near Lisbon, Portugal.
Jose Mario do Santon Mourinho was born on January 26, 1963, in Setubal, Portugal, to father Jose Manuel Mourinho Felix and mother, Maria Julia Carrajola dos Santos. His father has played football professionally, and his mother was a primary school teacher.
Matilde Mourinho husband, Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho is the current head coach of Serie A club Roma and is widely considered as one of the greatest managers of all time and mostly a decorated one ever.
Mourinho didn’t have a promising career as a player, making him move into coaching first as an interpreter for Sir Bobby Robson at Sporting CP and Porto.
After a brief amount of success as an assistant at Barcelona under both Robson and Louis Van Gaal, Mourinho returned to Porto in 2002. He won the Primeira Liga twice, UEFA Cup and UEFA Champions League.
Then he moved to England with Chelsea in 2004, where he won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and two League Cups in his three-season at the club. After that, Jose joined Inter Milan, winning Serie A twice and the European treble of Serie A, Coppa Italia and UEFA Champions League in 2010.
Mourinho then moved to Real Madrid, where he won La Liga in 2011-12 with a record points tally, becoming the fifth coach to have won league titles in four countries. He then went on to join Chelsea again, and then Manchester United; Tottenham Hotspur reached the final of the League cup.
He was named the Portuguese Coach of the Century by the Portuguese Football Federation in 2015 and became the first coach to spend more than 1 billion on transfers.
Matilde and Jose Mourinho Kids
Mourinho met his wife when they were teenagers in Setubal, Portugal and the couple married in 1989. Their first child, daughter Matilde, was born in 1996, and they had their first son Jose Mario Jr four years later.
She raised her daughter to be an entrepreneur, and her son has taken his dad’s roots and is looking to make it in football.
Matilde Mourinho Profession, Career, Net Worth
Matilde is a philanthropist involved with the United Nations’ World Food Programme. She is a cancer survivor. She has been known for her charity work.
She has an estimated net worth of around $3 million but is not very active on social media. Not very much is known about her profession, but Matilde has done a great job as a mother and a wife. We don’t if she has an account on Instagram.
