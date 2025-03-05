Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid – Which of these Spanish giants might prove to be tougher for Arsenal in the UCL?

Arsenal are most certainly into the quarterfinals of the ongoing UCL and either Real or Atletico Madrid wait for them

Arsenal put a staggering 7 goals past PSV Eindhoven at the Dutch team’s backyard to almost the seal their spot in the quarterfinals, despite the home leg left to go. After having not scored in 3 of their last 4 games, the onus was on the North London side to return home with at least a draw. However, none expected what the English Premier League side came up with.

The Gunners will now head into the second leg with a whopping 6-goal advantage. An almost certified spot in the next round. However, the tests get tougher after that. In the quarter-finals await either of the Madrid teams. With the first leg ending in favor of home-side Real Madrid (2-1), the tie clearly hangs in the balance.

Here is a look at which Madrid side in the quarter-finals might prove to be a tougher nut to crack for Arsenal.

Real Madrid

It’s been over 19 years since Arsenal last faced Real Madrid in a competitive fixture. The North London side inspired by their talismanic striker, Thierry Henry became the first English side to beat the Los Blancos at the Santiago Bernabeu. In the second leg of their round of 16 fixture of that year’s Champions League, the Gunners held on to their slender 1-0 lead, with the scores level at 0-0 after the final whistle.

Back to 2025, Arsenal and Real Madrid are still two of the best sides in Europe. Although Mikel Arteta’s men have only garnered respect in Europe in recent years, Real Madrid’s status in Europe has pretty much remained the same, in fact they are more looked up currently, winning UCLs for fun.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men are more attack oriented, and the opponent teams always have the chance to hit them on the counter. However, their front three is arguably the best attacking force in football. Comprising of Vinicius Jr., Kylian Mbappe and Rodrygo, the trio take on defenders for fun. Any lapse of concentration in the defense would certainly put the opponent a goal down in a jiffy.

With Arsenal’s lack of strikers a huge cause of concern, hitting the Spanish giants on the counter might prove to be a tall ask as well. Chances of progressing if Arsenal get Real Madrid – 25%.

Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid and Arsenal rarely meet on the big stage as well. It’s been almost 7 years since the two teams met. It was in the semi-finals of the 2017/18 Europa League. Arsenal were handed an early advantage in the first leg after Sime Vrsaljko was sent off only in the 10th minute after two yellow cards. Manager Diego Simeone then brought on his masterclass tactics to the fore. It was orchestrated by their then midfielder Thomas Partey. The Ghanaian put in a stunning shift in Vrsaljko’s position to keep the Gunners at bay.

However, Arsenal did find the back of the net through Alexandre Lacazette, but it was canceled out 20 minutes later by Antoine Griezmann. A crucial away goal to get, going into the second leg. The second leg was a typical Simeone schooling, led by Diego Costa. The regular Arsenal tormentor showed off his physical prowess by holding off Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin to put Atleti 1-0 up. The scores stayed the same, and Atleti advanced to the final, which they eventually won.

Fast forward to 2025, Atletico Madrid are still managed by Simeone, and their tactics and gameplay have pretty much remained the same. However, they do attack more often than back in their mid 2010s.

But Arsenal would have more of a chance should they get Atletico Madrid in the quarterfinals. With an impressive defense in the form of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, and a rich midfield led by Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard, the Gunners could progress if they remain clinical in front of the goal. Chances of progressing if Arsenal get Atletico Madrid – 45%