Real Madrid
Real Madrid Explore Left Back Options as Niamh Charles and Aiara Agirrezabala Emerge as Top Targets Ahead of Summer Transfer Window
Real Madrid Femenino are actively targeting reinforcements at left back ahead of the summer transfer window, with Chelsea’s Niamh Charles and Real Sociedad’s Aiara Agirrezabala among the leading candidates according to ESPN.
The Spanish giants need to replace Olga Carmona following her departure to Paris Saint-Germain last summer.
Charles is viewed as an experienced and reliable option, having established herself as a key figure at Chelsea over the past few years. The 26-year-old England international has won five league titles, four FA Cups, and three League Cups during her time at Stamford Bridge.
Teenage Sensation Agirrezabala Represents Long-Term Investment
In contrast, Agirrezabala represents a long-term investment for Real Madrid. The 17-year-old is enjoying a breakout season in Liga F, already earning a senior Spain call-up and becoming a regular starter for Real Sociedad. Her performances have quickly positioned her as one of the most promising young defenders in Spanish football.
Madrid’s replacements for Carmona, Sara Holmgaard, and Yasmin Ribeiro have yet to fully convince, prompting the club to re-enter the market. Agirrezabala is currently considered the more attainable option, both financially and strategically, while a move for Charles would require significant investment due to her salary and Chelsea’s valuation.
Barcelona Gap Remains Significant
Real Madrid Femenino once again find themselves chasing Barcelona in Liga F, sitting 13 points behind with just six matches remaining. While the title race appears out of reach, the club continues to measure its progress against a Barcelona side that has long set the standard in Spanish women’s football.
In Europe, Madrid face Barcelona in the Champions League quarter finals on April 2, following a damaging 6-2 defeat in the first leg.
Also read: Sonia Bompastor Refuses to Address Sam Kerr Exit Speculation Amid Chelsea Striker’s Uncertain Future
Barcelona
Real Madrid Femenino vs. Barcelona Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Real Madrid Femenino hosts Barcelona Women at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Wednesday evening in what promises to be a one sided Women’s Champions League quarter final first leg. Las Blancas have been utterly dominated by their Catalan rivals this season, losing all three competitive encounters by a staggering combined scoreline of 10-0.
Barcelona waltzed through the league phase unbeaten and are hell bent on reclaiming the European crown they lost to Arsenal in last season’s final. Pere Romeu’s side are chasing an unprecedented quadruple after already securing the Spanish Super Cup, building a commanding 10 point advantage at the summit of Liga F, and booking their spot in the Copa de la Reina final next month.
Kick-off: 17:45 GMT, Wednesday, March 25, 2026
Venue: Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, Madrid
TV: DAZN
Real Madrid Desperate to Avoid Another Hammering
Pau Quesada’s side have managed just one victory in 20 competitive Clasicos against Barcelona, recording that shock 3-1 triumph at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys last March. The nightmare memory of their 8-3 aggregate thrashing in the 2021-22 quarter finals still haunts Las Blancas, who must find a way to remain competitive across both legs.
Real Madrid enters this contest on a seven match winning streak. This includes five straight clean sheets, offering some encouragement despite the awful recent record against Barcelona. Teresa Abelleira and Signe Bruun both remain unavailable through injury.
Barcelona Unstoppable Since November Shock
The Catalan champions have not tasted defeat in 24 matches since losing 1-0 to Real Sociedad back in November. Racking up 22 victories and two draws during that extraordinary run. Saturday’s 7-1 demolition of Athletic Club demonstrated Barcelona remains in ruthless form heading into the business end of the season.
Aitana Bonmati continues recovering from her broken leg sustained in December. Laia Aleixandri and Mapi Leon remain long term casualties.
Predicted Lineups: Real Madrid (4-3-3): Misa; Navarro, Mendez, Lakrar, Holmgaard; Weir, Toletti, Dabritz; Del Castillo, Caicedo, Redondo
Barcelona (4-3-3): Coll; Battle, Paredes, Camara, Brugts; Lopez, Guijarro, Putellas; Graham Hansen, Pina, Pajor
Also read: Leah Williamson Will Miss Arsenal Match Against West Ham United – Here’s Why
Real Madrid
Real Madrid Women vs Paris FC Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Real Madrid Women host Paris FC at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Wednesday evening in the Women’s Champions League round of 16 second leg. Las Blancas hold a slender 1-0 advantage from the first leg in Paris and will be confident of seeing the job through on home soil to reach the quarter finals.
Alberto Toril’s side have been in excellent form domestically, sitting second in Liga F just three points behind leaders Barcelona. Real Madrid thrashed Levante 4-0 at the weekend with goals from Naomie Feller, Linda Caicedo, Caroline Weir, and Signe Bruun, continuing their impressive attacking output.
Kick-off: 17:45 UTC, Wednesday, February 18, 2026
Venue: Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, Madrid
TV: DAZN
Real Madrid Look to Finish the Job
This is a must win situation for Real Madrid if they want to progress to the last eight of Europe’s premier competition. Paris FC will arrive in the Spanish capital knowing they need to score at least twice to have any realistic chance of progressing, which should create an open and entertaining encounter.
Toril remains without Olga Carmona, who is still recovering from a knee injury sustained in January. However, Ivana Andrés has returned to full training and could feature from the bench. Caicedo and Weir have been absolutely sensational in recent weeks and will be key to unlocking the Paris FC defence.
Paris FC Chasing Unlikely Comeback
Paris FC managed to keep the first leg tight despite losing 1-0 at home. Sandrine Soubeyrand’s side have struggled for consistency in Division 1 Féminine this season, sitting sixth in the table after a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Montpellier at the weekend.
The visitors remain without Julie Dufour and Clara Matéo due to injury, while Gaëtane Thiney is a major doubt. Paris FC needs an early goal to have any chance of turning this tie around.
Predicted Lineups
Real Madrid (4-3-3): Misa; Rocío, Kathellen, Olga, Carmona; Teresa, Weir, Zornoza; Feller, Caicedo, Bruun
Paris FC (4-2-3-1): Peyraud-Magnin; Torrent, Samoura, Geyoro, Périsset; Sarr, Bilbault; Baltimore, Katoto, Diani; Le Sommer
Also read: Charlton Athletic Women Launch New Monthly Show as High Flying WSL2 Leaders Sitting Five Points Clear Unveil Dedicated Programme Hosted by Charlotte Richardson
Arsenal
Mesut Ozil Wife Amine Gulse Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Amine Gulse is famous for being the wife of German star Mesut Özil. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Even though Amine had many difficulties growing up, that didn’t stop her from achieving her dream. She has achieved a lot in the acting industry and she is also a famous model. Apart from her professional success, she is also a caring mother and a responsible wife.
Mesut Ozil, the recently retired footballer, is famous for his craftiness in the midfield area and he is a world cup winner. Even though the German star has passed his peak years, his legacy still remains intact. He won the world cup with Germany in 2014 and was one of the top midfielders in the Premier League for several years. His colourful career is full of many ups and downs. However, he always had the support of the love of his life. So, today we are going to reveal everything there is to know about the wife of Mesut Ozil – Amine Gulse.
Amine Gulse Childhood and Family
Amine was born on April 30, 1993, in Gothenburg, Sweden. Her father belongs to Iraqi ancestry and was a Turkmen from Kirkuk; her mother was Turkish. She spent most of her childhood in Sweden. However, to pursue a career in the acting industry, she moved to Turkey. She hasn’t disclosed much information about her father and mother. We are currently uncertain whether she has any siblings. We are still investigating to find the missing pieces, and we will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the wife of Mesut Ozil.
Amine Gulse Education
Amine spent most of her childhood in Sweden. There’s a high chance she completed her education from there. However, she hasn’t shared many details about her education. We guess she finished her high school education in her hometown. However, we believe she didn’t enrol in a university programme as she started her journey to be an actress at a very young age.
Amine Gulse career
Amine moved to Turkey to pursue a career in the acting and modelling industry. She entered the glamour world with high ambitions and worked very hard to achieve her dreams. His stunning beauty and charming attitude earned her the Miss Turkey title in 2014. After winning the title, she got the chance to represent Turkey in Miss World 2014. However, she didn’t manage to win the beauty pageant.
Amine gathered fame through her modelling career and started to grow her network. Her big break in the acting industry came when she was featured in the Turkish TV show Vazgeçmem. She played the leading role in the love drama.
Amine Gulse Net Worth
Amine’s net worth is currently unknown. She is the kind of person who doesn’t like to share a lot of private information in public media. We know that she has accumulated a handsome sum from her successful acting and modelling career. However, we couldn’t calculate the exact number due to the lack of information.
Amine Gulse and Mesut Ozil’s relationship
Mesut Ozil met with her wife in 2017. The German star was playing for Arsenal at that time. Amine was also at a great height in her career at that time. We are uncertain how they met. However, we are sure that the duo instantly knew they had a connection only after their first meeting. The pair dated for a long time before tying the knot on June 7, 2019. Many high-profile guests attended their lavish wedding ceremony on the banks of the Bosphorus. Ozil personally asked the then President of Turkey, Mr Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to be the best man at his wedding. Apart from that, their close family members, friends, and many of Ozil’s Arsenal teammates attended the wedding.
Amine Gulse and Mesut Ozil Children
Amine and Ozil welcomed their first child IN 2021. Amine gave birth to a little daughter named Eda Özil.
Amine Gulse’s Husband Mesut Ozil’s Net Worth and Salary
The former German midfielder maestro Mesut Ozil is known to be one of the most richest and influential persons in Europe. He is expected to have a net worth of $120 million. The player was rumoured to earn around a salary of $24 million.
Amine Gulse’s Husband Mesut Ozil’s Career
The Turkish-German footballer started his career at Schalke 04’s reserve team and was promoted to the main team in 2006. After spending two years with the club, he joined Werder Bremen for a reported fee of €5 million on a 3-year deal.
He became the top young sensation after his performances at the 2010 FIFA World Cup which indeed attracted many top European clubs including Real Madrid who ended up signing him in July 2010 for a reported fee of €15 million. It was at Real Madrid that his career reached its peak which lead to the team ending up winning many trophies. He stayed three years with the club and was the top assist provider of the league in three straight seasons.
He joined Arsenal in September 2013 for a reported fee of €50 million. He quickly adapted to the game style of the team and became one of the commanders of the Gunners. The team along with Ozil ended the team’s trophy drought in 2014 by winning the FA Cup in the final against Hull City. He was loved by every fan and became one of the legends of the team.
Following the squad exclusion and limited game time in the 2020/21 season, he joined the Turkish club Fenerbahce in January 2021. In July 2022, his contract was mutually terminated by the club and ended up signing for İstanbul Başakşehir in July. He announced his retirement from football on 22 March 2023 owing to his recurrent injuries.
In his 18-year footballing journey, he has won many top trophies including the FIFA World Cup with Germany in 2014 and was named the Best Player in the World Cup that year.
Amine Gulse Social media
Amine has earned massive fame on social media. She currently has 3.5 followers on Instagram, and her follower base is continuously growing. Her beauty and positive influence have attracted a lot of fans, and she maintains a positive impact on them. She mostly posts pictures of herself with her daughter, husband and family members. Gulse also posts pictures of her kids and she shares reels as well.
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