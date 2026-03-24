Real Madrid Femenino vs. Barcelona Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview

Real Madrid Femenino hosts Barcelona Women at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Wednesday evening in what promises to be a one sided Women’s Champions League quarter final first leg. Las Blancas have been utterly dominated by their Catalan rivals this season, losing all three competitive encounters by a staggering combined scoreline of 10-0.

Barça vs Madrid set for Women’s Champions League Clásico at Camp Nou



FC Barcelona Femení will face Real Madrid Femenino in the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals, with the first leg in Madrid (24/25 March) and the return on 2 April at Spotify Camp Nou.



The tie… pic.twitter.com/l68pfbtvWf — BarcaSphere (@BarcaSphereX) February 19, 2026

Barcelona waltzed through the league phase unbeaten and are hell bent on reclaiming the European crown they lost to Arsenal in last season’s final. Pere Romeu’s side are chasing an unprecedented quadruple after already securing the Spanish Super Cup, building a commanding 10 point advantage at the summit of Liga F, and booking their spot in the Copa de la Reina final next month.

Kick-off: 17:45 GMT, Wednesday, March 25, 2026

Venue: Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, Madrid

TV: DAZN

Vuelve el Clásico en la Champions: Real Madrid Femenino vs Barcelona Women, ida de cuartos en el Alfredo Di Stéfano. Bajas, posibles onces y claves tácticas antes del primer asalto. https://t.co/b9x4j8Ekhq pic.twitter.com/eekYYH8dxv — Real Madrid News (@RMadridNN) March 24, 2026

Real Madrid Desperate to Avoid Another Hammering

Pau Quesada’s side have managed just one victory in 20 competitive Clasicos against Barcelona, recording that shock 3-1 triumph at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys last March. The nightmare memory of their 8-3 aggregate thrashing in the 2021-22 quarter finals still haunts Las Blancas, who must find a way to remain competitive across both legs.

🗣️ "𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐬 𝐪𝐮𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐫𝐧𝐨𝐬 𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐫"



📌 El Real Madrid recibe en el Di Stéfano al Barcelona en la ida de los cuartos de la Champions

▪️ Confianza en el equipo blanco para el partido y la eliminatoria https://t.co/txUnTRFR4u — David Menayo (@david_menayo) March 24, 2026

Real Madrid enters this contest on a seven match winning streak. This includes five straight clean sheets, offering some encouragement despite the awful recent record against Barcelona. Teresa Abelleira and Signe Bruun both remain unavailable through injury.

Barcelona Unstoppable Since November Shock

The Catalan champions have not tasted defeat in 24 matches since losing 1-0 to Real Sociedad back in November. Racking up 22 victories and two draws during that extraordinary run. Saturday’s 7-1 demolition of Athletic Club demonstrated Barcelona remains in ruthless form heading into the business end of the season.

The first legs of the UWCL quarter-finals are this week, and they start tonight with Wolfsburg v OL Lyonnes and Arsenal v Chelsea!



Real Madrid vs Barcelona is tomorrow, along with Manchester United vs Bayern Munich.#UWCL pic.twitter.com/a4QkMnFdDF — Women's Football Talk (@WFTalks) March 24, 2026

Aitana Bonmati continues recovering from her broken leg sustained in December. Laia Aleixandri and Mapi Leon remain long term casualties.

Predicted Lineups: Real Madrid (4-3-3): Misa; Navarro, Mendez, Lakrar, Holmgaard; Weir, Toletti, Dabritz; Del Castillo, Caicedo, Redondo

Barcelona (4-3-3): Coll; Battle, Paredes, Camara, Brugts; Lopez, Guijarro, Putellas; Graham Hansen, Pina, Pajor

Also read: Leah Williamson Will Miss Arsenal Match Against West Ham United – Here’s Why



