Barcelona
Real Madrid Femenino vs. Barcelona Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Real Madrid Femenino hosts Barcelona Women at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Wednesday evening in what promises to be a one sided Women’s Champions League quarter final first leg. Las Blancas have been utterly dominated by their Catalan rivals this season, losing all three competitive encounters by a staggering combined scoreline of 10-0.
Barcelona waltzed through the league phase unbeaten and are hell bent on reclaiming the European crown they lost to Arsenal in last season’s final. Pere Romeu’s side are chasing an unprecedented quadruple after already securing the Spanish Super Cup, building a commanding 10 point advantage at the summit of Liga F, and booking their spot in the Copa de la Reina final next month.
Kick-off: 17:45 GMT, Wednesday, March 25, 2026
Venue: Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, Madrid
TV: DAZN
Real Madrid Desperate to Avoid Another Hammering
Pau Quesada’s side have managed just one victory in 20 competitive Clasicos against Barcelona, recording that shock 3-1 triumph at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys last March. The nightmare memory of their 8-3 aggregate thrashing in the 2021-22 quarter finals still haunts Las Blancas, who must find a way to remain competitive across both legs.
Real Madrid enters this contest on a seven match winning streak. This includes five straight clean sheets, offering some encouragement despite the awful recent record against Barcelona. Teresa Abelleira and Signe Bruun both remain unavailable through injury.
Barcelona Unstoppable Since November Shock
The Catalan champions have not tasted defeat in 24 matches since losing 1-0 to Real Sociedad back in November. Racking up 22 victories and two draws during that extraordinary run. Saturday’s 7-1 demolition of Athletic Club demonstrated Barcelona remains in ruthless form heading into the business end of the season.
Aitana Bonmati continues recovering from her broken leg sustained in December. Laia Aleixandri and Mapi Leon remain long term casualties.
Predicted Lineups: Real Madrid (4-3-3): Misa; Navarro, Mendez, Lakrar, Holmgaard; Weir, Toletti, Dabritz; Del Castillo, Caicedo, Redondo
Barcelona (4-3-3): Coll; Battle, Paredes, Camara, Brugts; Lopez, Guijarro, Putellas; Graham Hansen, Pina, Pajor
Also read: Leah Williamson Will Miss Arsenal Match Against West Ham United – Here’s Why
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal WFC Legend Anita Asante Reveals How She Found Her People at Gunners as 2007 Champions League Winner Opens Up on Career Journey
Anita Asante has opened up about her deep connection to Arsenal and how the club made her into the player she became during a glittering career that included winning the 2007 UEFA Women’s Cup. The former defender, now a prominent TV pundit covering the WSL, came through the Arsenal ranks as a teenager before becoming a key part of the 2006/07 quadruple winning team.
Asante’s love affair with football started on the estate where she grew up in Edgware, playing with boys of all ages on the green behind her flat. The local community accepted her without treating her differently because she was a girl, giving Asante the sense of belonging that would define her career path.
Fax Machine Changed Everything
At age 13, a fax came through to Asante’s school about local trials being held by Clare Wheatley and Rachel Yankey. Her father’s reaction when she mentioned Yankey’s name proved significant. “My parents are very familiar with common Ghanaian last names,” Asante explained. “We found out that Rachel was mixed heritage and partly Ghanaian, and that was when I realised this was a real opportunity to play for this team.”
Asante trained twice weekly at Hackney Leisure Centre and the JVC Centre behind Highbury’s Clock End, working her way into a star studded squad alongside legends like Kelly Smith, Jayne Ludlow, and Emma Byrne.
2007 Final Against Marta’s Umea Defined Career
The young defender got her big chance when captain Faye White ruptured her ACL, earning starts in both legs of the 2007 UEFA Cup final against Umea just before turning 22. “I relished the challenge of going up against Marta,” Asante admitted. “I knew she was the best player in the world and this was how I was going to measure myself.”
Arsenal were underdogs but had belief embedded in their DNA, a quality Asante saw repeated when watching the Gunners beat Barcelona in Lisbon last May.
Also read: West Ham Star Pinpoints Obvious Worrying Trend After FA Cup Exit as She Demands Stronger Starts Following Brighton Defeat
Barcelona
Aitana Bonmati Collects Spain’s Top Sports Honor While Lamine Yamal Skips Ceremony
Barcelona’s golden generation struck again at the Palacio Real de El Pardo. Aitana Bonmatí walked away with Spain’s National Prize for Sports on February 11, 2026, adding yet another accolade to her already overflowing trophy cabinet. The three time Ballon d’Or winner is collecting awards faster than most players collect caps.
Royal Treatment for Football Royalty
King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia personally handed Bonmatí the Queen Letizia Award for Best Female Athlete of 2023. This wasn’t some corporate sponsorship gig or influencer photo op. The National Prize for Sports represents genuine athletic excellence, and having Spanish royalty present it makes the statement even louder. The Barça midfielder shared the stage with José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes and Minister Milagros Tolón, proving her impact extends beyond the pitch.
Yamal Gets His Trophy Without Showing Up
Lamine Yamal bagged the King Juan Carlos Prize for 2024 but couldn’t bother making the trip to Madrid. The teenage sensation had other priorities, so Bojan Krkić grabbed it for him. Vice president Josep Cubells also represented the club, ensuring Barcelona’s presence remained strong even with their star forward absent.
Dominance During Chaos
These honors arrive while Barcelona navigates presidential elections set for March 15, 2026. Joan Laporta and his board resigned to seek reelection, throwing the club into political uncertainty. Yet here are Bonmatí and Yamal, reminding everyone what actually matters: winning. The off field drama means nothing when your players keep stacking silverware and national recognition. Barcelona’s talent machine keeps churning out legends regardless of boardroom theatrics.
Also read: Lip Reader Sheds Light on What Simon Jordan Told Eni Aluko During Furious Ad Break Exchange on TalkSport
Barcelona
Barcelona Recall Young Polish Defender From Liverpool on Loan
Barcelona have recalled 19 year old Polish international Emilia Szymczak from her loan spell at Liverpool.
The defender was originally set to spend the entire season at Anfield but will now return to Spain early due to an injury sustained during international duty over the winter break.
Liverpool confirmed the news through an official announcement on their club website. Szymczak will continue her rehabilitation at Barcelona rather than complete her temporary stint on Merseyside.
The young defender made limited impact during her time at the club, appearing just once as a substitute against Sheffield United in the Subway Women’s League Cup group stage.
Journey to the Reds
Szymczak began her career with Polish club Górnik Łęczna before Barcelona signed her in 2023. She progressed through their B team ranks and was part of the squad that won the Spanish Primera Federación in 2023/2024.
Despite her development in the Barcelona academy system, the forward-thinking club sent her to Liverpool to gain top level experience in the Barclays Women’s Super League. The loan was designed to accelerate her progression before potentially breaking into Barcelona’s first team.
Impact on Liverpool’s Season
Liverpool will continue their campaign without Szymczak as they travel to The Hive to face London Bees in the Adobe Women’s FA Cup fourth round on Sunday. The Reds are considered heavy favourites against their lower ranked opponents and will be looking to progress further in the competition. Her departure leaves Liverpool to focus on their remaining squad members for the second half of the season.
The recall demonstrates Barcelona’s commitment to monitoring their young talent and prioritising their rehabilitation when injuries occur during loan spells.
Also read: Liverpool Women Sign Swedish International Alice Bergstrom From BK Häcken as First January Addition to Aid Relegation Battle
Home » Real Madrid »
Trending
- Liverpool14 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”