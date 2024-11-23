‘Legones!’ Only 5 of the Real Madrid stars who started against Leganes last time remain in the squad

The lineup of Real Madrid looked very very different the last time they faced Leganes in the LaLiga, albeit, only 4 years ago.

It’s been over 4 years since Leganes and Real Madrid faced off. It was the last matchday of the extended COVID-19 footballing season. On the 20th of July, 2020, Los Blancos visited the Estadio Municipal de Butarque.

The match ended 2-2, after Roger Assale equalized 12 minutes before the 90th minute. However, the Real Madrid lineup that started against Leganes, now just has 5 players remaining in the squad.

Here is a look at Real Madrid’s team against Leganes, the last time the two teams faced off in the LaLiga.

GK – Alphonse Areola

This was one of Areola’s four appearances for Real Madrid. He was on loan from PSG, for the 2019-20 season. He left PSG in 2022, and joined West Ham United, where he currently plays.

CB – Sergio Ramos

Spanish defender Sergio Ramos celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Club legend Sergio Ramos left Real Madrid in 2021 to join PSG. After two years at the Ligue 1 club, Ramos joined boyhood club Sevilla. He is now a free-agent after playing at Sevilla for a year.

CDM – Casemiro

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 01: Casemiro of Manchester United looks on during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on November 01, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

After almost a decade at Real Madrid, Casemiro joined Manchester United in 2022. Since then he has been a regular starter for the Red Devils.

CAM – Isco

The magical Isco left Real Madrid in 2022 and joined Sevilla. After a year at Sevilla, Isco joined Real Betis, and is one of their key stars now.

RW – Marco Asensio

Another Real Madrid player with a PSG connection. After almost 10 years at Real Madrid, Asensio joined PSG in 2023. He currently plays for the French side.

ST – Karim Benzema

TOPSHOT – French forward Karim Benzema greets the crowd during his unveiling at King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah, on June 8, 2023. Benzema was unveiled as an Al-Ittihad player in front of thousands of fans in Saudi Arabia on June 8, a day after the oil-rich kingdom just failed to reel in Lionel Messi. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

The phoneomenal Karim Benzema, despite already being in his 11th season, had his glory years still ahead of him. His 2021/22 exploits earned him the Ballon d’Or. Finally in 2023, Benzema left Madrid to join Al-Ittihad in the Saudi League.

The rest of the lineup are still at the club, and in fact are the main starters at the club. The LW was Vinicius Jr, who is one of the most integral stars of Los Blancos. The midfield still has Fede Valverde. And it was the defense that remains almost intact – Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao and Lucas Vazquez.