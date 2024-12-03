Where are they now: Bench stars from Real Madrid vs. Barcelona from the 2017 El Clasico headlined by Lionel Messi

Here is look at the current status of the players who were on the bench from that iconic Real Madrid vs. Barcelona 2017 ‘El Clasico’

It’s been over seven years since ‘that’ El Clasico. Lionel Messi unleashed a dagger into the hearts of Real Madrid fans at the Santiago Bernabeu with a late, late winner, before giving out an iconic pose with his shirt off. Although it did little to alter Barcelona‘s chances of winning the LaLiga title that year, the game is still remembered by many as one of the best El Clasicos ever.

After Real Madrid took the lead through Casemiro in the 28th minute, Messi waded through a crowded Real Madrid defense to score a sensational goal, five minutes later. The heated match stayed 1-1 until Ivan Rakitic launched a left-footed thunderbolt from outside the box in the 73rd minute. Just when it looked like things couldn’t get worse for the Los Blancos, Sergio Ramos was sent off in the 77th minute.

However, then-manager Zinedine Zidane didn’t back down, as his team still continued attacking. And his tactics paid off just 8 minutes later after substitute James Rodriguez equalized from a brilliant cross. Just when it looked like it would end all square, Messi came up with his magic in the 92nd minute.

However, in this article, we will take a look at the Barcelona bench from that night against Real Madrid, and where those players are now.

Jasper Cillessen

Jasper Cillessen was a backup keeper at Barcelona for 3 years. He made just 5 league appearances for them. Leaving Barcelona in 2019, Cillessen joined Valencia and made over 50 appearances for them in LaLiga for 3 years. Cillessen then joined NEC in Eredivisie. After just two years there, Cillessen returned to LaLiga, and is now the main goalkeeper for UD Las Palmas.

Javier Mascherano

Javier Mascherano is one of the most underrated defenders in the world. After 8 years at Barcelona, Mascherano left for Hebei China Fortune. After a year there, Mascherano joined Argentine club Estudiantes, and hung up his boots in 2020. He is currently the head coach of Inter Miami.

Lucas Digne

LEEDS, ENGLAND – MARCH 10: Lucas Digne of Aston Villa in action during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Aston Villa at Elland Road on March 10, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Lucas Digne was a decent left-back backup at Barcelona. After 2 years at the club, Digne joined Everton in 2018, where he was a regular starter, making over 110 league appearances. He now plays for Aston Villa.

Andre Gomes

Andre Gomes was another valuable backup star at Barcelona. Having joined them in 2016, the Portuguese left for Everton on loan in 2018. After a year there, he joined them on a permanent transfer in 2019. He was a part of the club for five years, a stay marred by brutal injuries. In 2024, Gomes joined Ligue 1 club Lille.

Carles Alena

Carles Alena was touted to make it big. However, his stock never rose after his stay at Barcelona (although he is getting regular game time in LaLiga now). Having come through the ranks of Barcelona youth academy, Alena turned pro in 2016, but was also a part of Barcelona B during the same time. He left the club in 2021, after a couple of loan spells to other LaLiga clubs, viz. Betis and Getafe. In 2021, he joined Getafe on a permanent transfer, and has been quite a regular starter for them .

Arda Turan

Adra Turan

Arda Turan could never replicate his stunning career arc at Atletico Madrid, during his stay at Barcelona. Having joined them in 2015, he made sporadic appearances for the club. After 3 years, he joined Istanbul Basaksehir on loan, and was there at the Turkish club for 2 years. He hung up his boots after 2 years at Galatasaray from 2020 to 2022.

Denis Suarez

Denis Suarez joined Barcelona in 2016. He made a decent 46 appearances in the league for them. And during his stay there, he went on loan to Arsenal for 6 months. Once his tenure at the North London club ended, he joined Celta Vigo in 2019. After four years at Celta, Suarez joined Villarreal in 2023, where he currently plays.