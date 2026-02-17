Real Madrid
Real Madrid Women vs Paris FC Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Real Madrid Women host Paris FC at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Wednesday evening in the Women’s Champions League round of 16 second leg. Las Blancas hold a slender 1-0 advantage from the first leg in Paris and will be confident of seeing the job through on home soil to reach the quarter finals.
Alberto Toril’s side have been in excellent form domestically, sitting second in Liga F just three points behind leaders Barcelona. Real Madrid thrashed Levante 4-0 at the weekend with goals from Naomie Feller, Linda Caicedo, Caroline Weir, and Signe Bruun, continuing their impressive attacking output.
Kick-off: 17:45 UTC, Wednesday, February 18, 2026
Venue: Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, Madrid
TV: DAZN
Real Madrid Look to Finish the Job
This is a must win situation for Real Madrid if they want to progress to the last eight of Europe’s premier competition. Paris FC will arrive in the Spanish capital knowing they need to score at least twice to have any realistic chance of progressing, which should create an open and entertaining encounter.
Toril remains without Olga Carmona, who is still recovering from a knee injury sustained in January. However, Ivana Andrés has returned to full training and could feature from the bench. Caicedo and Weir have been absolutely sensational in recent weeks and will be key to unlocking the Paris FC defence.
Paris FC Chasing Unlikely Comeback
Paris FC managed to keep the first leg tight despite losing 1-0 at home. Sandrine Soubeyrand’s side have struggled for consistency in Division 1 Féminine this season, sitting sixth in the table after a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Montpellier at the weekend.
The visitors remain without Julie Dufour and Clara Matéo due to injury, while Gaëtane Thiney is a major doubt. Paris FC needs an early goal to have any chance of turning this tie around.
Predicted Lineups
Real Madrid (4-3-3): Misa; Rocío, Kathellen, Olga, Carmona; Teresa, Weir, Zornoza; Feller, Caicedo, Bruun
Paris FC (4-2-3-1): Peyraud-Magnin; Torrent, Samoura, Geyoro, Périsset; Sarr, Bilbault; Baltimore, Katoto, Diani; Le Sommer
Also read: Charlton Athletic Women Launch New Monthly Show as High Flying WSL2 Leaders Sitting Five Points Clear Unveil Dedicated Programme Hosted by Charlotte Richardson
Arsenal
Mesut Ozil Wife Amine Gulse Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Amine Gulse is famous for being the wife of German star Mesut Özil. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Even though Amine had many difficulties growing up, that didn’t stop her from achieving her dream. She has achieved a lot in the acting industry and she is also a famous model. Apart from her professional success, she is also a caring mother and a responsible wife.
Mesut Ozil, the recently retired footballer, is famous for his craftiness in the midfield area and he is a world cup winner. Even though the German star has passed his peak years, his legacy still remains intact. He won the world cup with Germany in 2014 and was one of the top midfielders in the Premier League for several years. His colourful career is full of many ups and downs. However, he always had the support of the love of his life. So, today we are going to reveal everything there is to know about the wife of Mesut Ozil – Amine Gulse.
Amine Gulse Childhood and Family
Amine was born on April 30, 1993, in Gothenburg, Sweden. Her father belongs to Iraqi ancestry and was a Turkmen from Kirkuk; her mother was Turkish. She spent most of her childhood in Sweden. However, to pursue a career in the acting industry, she moved to Turkey. She hasn’t disclosed much information about her father and mother. We are currently uncertain whether she has any siblings. We are still investigating to find the missing pieces, and we will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the wife of Mesut Ozil.
Amine Gulse Education
Amine spent most of her childhood in Sweden. There’s a high chance she completed her education from there. However, she hasn’t shared many details about her education. We guess she finished her high school education in her hometown. However, we believe she didn’t enrol in a university programme as she started her journey to be an actress at a very young age.
Amine Gulse career
Amine moved to Turkey to pursue a career in the acting and modelling industry. She entered the glamour world with high ambitions and worked very hard to achieve her dreams. His stunning beauty and charming attitude earned her the Miss Turkey title in 2014. After winning the title, she got the chance to represent Turkey in Miss World 2014. However, she didn’t manage to win the beauty pageant.
Amine gathered fame through her modelling career and started to grow her network. Her big break in the acting industry came when she was featured in the Turkish TV show Vazgeçmem. She played the leading role in the love drama.
Amine Gulse Net Worth
Amine’s net worth is currently unknown. She is the kind of person who doesn’t like to share a lot of private information in public media. We know that she has accumulated a handsome sum from her successful acting and modelling career. However, we couldn’t calculate the exact number due to the lack of information.
Amine Gulse and Mesut Ozil’s relationship
Mesut Ozil met with her wife in 2017. The German star was playing for Arsenal at that time. Amine was also at a great height in her career at that time. We are uncertain how they met. However, we are sure that the duo instantly knew they had a connection only after their first meeting. The pair dated for a long time before tying the knot on June 7, 2019. Many high-profile guests attended their lavish wedding ceremony on the banks of the Bosphorus. Ozil personally asked the then President of Turkey, Mr Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to be the best man at his wedding. Apart from that, their close family members, friends, and many of Ozil’s Arsenal teammates attended the wedding.
Amine Gulse and Mesut Ozil Children
Amine and Ozil welcomed their first child IN 2021. Amine gave birth to a little daughter named Eda Özil.
Amine Gulse’s Husband Mesut Ozil’s Net Worth and Salary
The former German midfielder maestro Mesut Ozil is known to be one of the most richest and influential persons in Europe. He is expected to have a net worth of $120 million. The player was rumoured to earn around a salary of $24 million.
Amine Gulse’s Husband Mesut Ozil’s Career
The Turkish-German footballer started his career at Schalke 04’s reserve team and was promoted to the main team in 2006. After spending two years with the club, he joined Werder Bremen for a reported fee of €5 million on a 3-year deal.
He became the top young sensation after his performances at the 2010 FIFA World Cup which indeed attracted many top European clubs including Real Madrid who ended up signing him in July 2010 for a reported fee of €15 million. It was at Real Madrid that his career reached its peak which lead to the team ending up winning many trophies. He stayed three years with the club and was the top assist provider of the league in three straight seasons.
He joined Arsenal in September 2013 for a reported fee of €50 million. He quickly adapted to the game style of the team and became one of the commanders of the Gunners. The team along with Ozil ended the team’s trophy drought in 2014 by winning the FA Cup in the final against Hull City. He was loved by every fan and became one of the legends of the team.
Following the squad exclusion and limited game time in the 2020/21 season, he joined the Turkish club Fenerbahce in January 2021. In July 2022, his contract was mutually terminated by the club and ended up signing for İstanbul Başakşehir in July. He announced his retirement from football on 22 March 2023 owing to his recurrent injuries.
In his 18-year footballing journey, he has won many top trophies including the FIFA World Cup with Germany in 2014 and was named the Best Player in the World Cup that year.
Amine Gulse Social media
Amine has earned massive fame on social media. She currently has 3.5 followers on Instagram, and her follower base is continuously growing. Her beauty and positive influence have attracted a lot of fans, and she maintains a positive impact on them. She mostly posts pictures of herself with her daughter, husband and family members. Gulse also posts pictures of her kids and she shares reels as well.
Read More:
Off The Pitch
Who Is Jessica Kroos? Meet The Wife Of Toni Kroos
Here is everything about Germany football player Toni Kroos and his wife Jessica Kroos.
Jessica Kroos Biography
Jessica Kroos is the incredible wife of Toni Kroos. Their love story started in their teenage years and slowly emerged into a full-fledged relationship over the years. Toni wasn’t the glamorous footballer that we know today when he met with his wife, so Jessica didn’t know what would happen. But she had faith in her man, and she stuck together, supporting Toni for all these years.
Jessica is a successful businesswoman, but she maintains a fine gap between her work life and her love life. Toni is a global superstar for his football career; he has played with some of the world’s best clubs; therefore, there isn’t any shortage of admirers for the Real Madrid superstar. However, very few people actually know his wife. So, today we’re going to unfold all the information out there on the childhood life, career and family details of Jessica Kroos. Without further ado, let’s get started!
Jessica Kroos husband, Toni Kroos
Toni Kroos is known as one of the greatest midfielders of this generation. He played in the midfield position, and his incredible passing abilities and game awareness provided him with the edge to control the vital area of the pitch. He also has a unique shooting ability from a great distance; for this exact reason, he is known as the ‘German sniper.’
Toni started his career in Germany and went on to play for one of the best clubs in the country, Bayern Munich, where he won many titles. His abilities were tracked down by Real Madrid, who signed him in 2014. Since then, the German midfielder has been a loyal servant of Los Blancos. He formed one of the greatest midfield partnerships with Luca Modric and Casemiro, and together, they helped the Spanish team win everything there is to win.
Toni also has an outstanding CV with the national team. He helped Germany win the world cup in 2014 and became one of the best players for the team.
Jessica Kroos Childhood and Family
Jessica was brought into the world on June 5, 1988, by her German parents. The stunning German lady likes to keep a shallow profile and certainly doesn’t enjoy all the glamour and stardom that comes her way. She hasn’t disclosed any information about her family and childhood to the media for similar reasons. Therefore, we could not extract the names of his father and mother and whether she has any siblings is also unknown.
Jessica Kroos Education
Jessica completed high school graduation from a local institution. However, we don’t have any information about her further studies. So whether she went to university after that and what subjects she studied is also unknown. She is yet to share information about her alma mater to the public.
Jessica Kroos career
Jessica is a unique personality when compared to other football stars’ WAGs. One noteworthy piece of information about her career is that she made a massive success in the clothing business. She currently owns a clothing line that generates handsome revenue. Her company primarily operates online; however, she has also established physical stores in several locations in Germany.
Due to her business, she has a lucrative net worth of around $1 Million. But, this is nowhere near what Toni earns from his football career. The Real Madrid star’s current weekly wages are $290,836. We have done the match, and his annual salary stands at a whopping $13 Million. By the looks of it, the Kroos family has solid financial backing, and both of them are doing a fabulous job professionally.
Jessica Kroos and Toni Kroos relationship
The couple first met in Fuerteventura, Canary Islands, when they were still teenagers. However, Jessica suggested that their first meeting wasn’t when they found love. But it was destiny that again reunited them in Germany. After the second meeting, the pair found the attraction and started seeing each other. Soon, they found love and stayed together for a long time before tying the knot in 2015. It was a luxury wedding, and some famous personalities attended the function.
Jessica Kroos and Toni Kroos Children
Jessica and Toni welcomed their first child On August 14, 2013. It was a beautiful baby boy that they named Leon. Their second child was a girl born on July 20, 2016, the year after their marriage and Jessia gave birth to their third child – a baby boy named Fin in 2019. They spend their time with their three kids and travel to new places.
Read More:
Arsenal
“Not Good Enough”: Renee Slegers Admits Arsenal Women’s Bayern Collapse Was Unacceptable
Renee Slegers delivered a scathing self-assessment after Arsenal Women surrendered a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 at Bayern Munich, admitting her side failed to handle the German champions’ second-half tactical adjustments.
First-Half Dominance Counted for Nothing
Arsenal established complete control through the opening 45 minutes, with Emily Fox and Mariona Caldentey goals reflecting their superiority. Slegers acknowledged her team’s excellent pressing game forced Bayern into repeated mistakes while Arsenal dominated possession in the attacking third.
“We do a lot of things really well in the first half and our pressing game and how we force them into mistakes and they don’t get out of their half and we play really, really well on the ball,” Slegers explained. “I think we maybe could have even scored one more in the first half and that’s of course, really strong going away against Bayern.”
However, the Arsenal boss recognized Bayern’s second-half transformation exposed her team’s tactical inadequacies. “The second half is another half. I think we dominate the first half, second half is Bayern.”
Tactical Naivety Exposed
Slegers identified Bayern’s strategic shift as the turning point. “What they start to do, especially after they make it 2-1, they start to play in behind and they start to play a long, second ball game and they stack numbers high and we don’t deal with it well enough.”
This admission reveals Arsenal’s inability to adjust defensively when Bayern altered their approach. The high defensive line that worked brilliantly during the first half became a liability once Bayern committed bodies forward and targeted space in behind.
Slegers’ honest assessment pulled no punches about the collapse. “So we’re not happy, it’s not good enough to give away three goals so late in the game against Bayern.”
The defeat leaves Arsenal with two losses from three Champions League matches, placing significant pressure on their title defense. Slegers must quickly solve the defensive fragility that allowed Bayern’s comeback or risk elimination from Europe’s premier competition.
Read More: Dramatic Turn of Events That Led to Arsenal’s Underrated 2013 Signing, and how Fans Reacted to it Back Then
Home » Real Madrid »
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”