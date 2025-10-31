Net Worth
Rebeca Tavares: Fabinho wife, net worth, career, kids, and family
Rebeca Tavares is a former professional footballer, and She is the wife of one of the most versatile defensive midfielders, Fabinho.
Rebeca comes from Spain, and She is known for being the wife of Al-Ittihad midfielder and ex-Liverpool player Fabinho. Rebeca Tavares is a retired footballer who played the game at the domestic level. She is also an influencer and model. Let us see more about their relationship here.
Rebeca and Fabinho Families
Tavares was born on December 2, 1994, in Brazil, but they moved to Spain when she was just 6 years old. So she spends all her childhood there. Rebeca has two siblings, but she is the youngest. She comes from a Christian family. Fabinho was born on October 23, 1993, in Campinas, Brazil to his father Joao Roberto Tavares and mother Rosangela Tavares. His father passed away a few years back.
Rebeca Tavares husband Fabinho
Fabinho was one of the key players for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool team, which won the first Premier League title in 30 years. In a group of star-studded lineup consisting of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Firmino. Fabinho has made a name for himself with his versatility as a defensive midfielder.
He started off his professional career at Fluminense, then he was transferred to Rio Ave in 2012. He spent his entire time there out on loan at Real Madrid Castilla. Fabinho played for Monaco and won the Ligue 1 in 2016-17 before finally playing for Liverpool, wherein in his debut season, he won the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Super Cup in 2019.
He made his international debut for Brazil in 2015 and was part of the Liverpool team that won the premier league for the first time in 30 years. He left the club in July 2023 to join Al-Ittihad in the Saudi League on a three-year deal. After moving to Al-Ittihad, Rebeca Tavares shared an emotional tribute to her husband.
Rebeca and Fabinho Kids
Fabinho and Rebeca dated for 2 years before finally marrying the Brazilian in 2015, attended by all their family and friends. The couple are proud parents of two kids and have been blessed with both daughter and son. Their son named Israel was born in December 2022 and daughter Alicia Tavares da Silva was born in August 2024. Alicia and Israel are happy kids as their parents take them to new places every month.
Rebeca Tavares Profession, Career, Net Worth
Tavares is a huge supporter of football, and her biggest idol is Ronaldinho, and he was the main reason she started playing football in the first place. She began her football career at an early age in Spain and played as an attacker. Rebeca played professional football for AS Monaco Women.
But after Fabinho joined Liverpool, they had to relocate, and she retired from football. Rebeca has a good fan following on social media with 119K followers on Instagram and 137k on Twitter.
Read More on Football:
Blackburn Rovers
Taylor Harwood-Bellis – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Taylor Jay Harwood-Bellis, born on January 30, 2002, is a talented English professional footballer known for his skills as a centre-back and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Harwood-Bellis’s impressive performances and consistent growth have earned him recognition, and in June 2023, he was named to the England squad for the UEFA European Under-21 Championship. As a young and promising talent, Harwood-Bellis has a bright future ahead in both club and international football.
He currently plays for Southampton one of the top clubs in English football. Harwood-Bellis began his football journey at the age of six with Manchester City and progressed through their youth academy.
Taylor Harwood Bellis’s Net Worth and Salary
Taylor Harwood-Bellis, a gifted football player for Southampton earns £27,000 per week, or £1,404,000 per year. With a solid net worth of £4 million Taylor has clearly benefited financially from his performance on the pitch. His market value is €22.00m. His new contract will be available for another 2 seasons.
Taylor Harwood-Bellis Club Career
In 2019, Harwood-Bellis formed a strong partnership with Eric Garcia at the heart of Manchester City’s youth team defence, which reached the final of the FA Youth Cup. He was called up to the senior team as a result of his strong performances, and on September 24, 2019, he faced Preston North End in his first-ever professional game.
Later on in the year, on December 11, Harwood-Bellis made his debut in a European competition when he entered the game against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League group stage as a substitute. In a 4-1 FA Cup victory over Port Vale on January 4, 2020, he also netted his first goal for Manchester City. He extended his contract by four years in December 2020, ensuring his employment with the team through the year 2024. He moved to the Southampton club in 2014.
Additionally, Harwood-Bellis has benefited from stints on loans. He joined Blackburn Rovers on loan in February 2021 for the balance of the campaign. In June 2021, he made a season-long loan to Belgian First Division A team Anderlecht. Harwood-Bellis signed a loan agreement with Stoke City in January 2022, staying there for the 2021–2022 campaign. He made 24 appearances while playing frequently for Stoke City, who finished the season in the 14th spot.
Harwood-Bellis joined Burnley on loan for the 2022–23 campaign as he continued to progress. He scored his first goal for the team during his loan period in a draw with Preston North End. He returned to Manchester City after the loan was over.
Taylor Harwood-Bellis International Career
Harwood-Bellis has represented England. He not only led the under-17 squad to victory in the 2019 UEFA European Under-17 Championship, but he also scored a goal. In October 2020, he made his under-20 debut, and in August 2021, he got his first call-up to the England under-21 squad. He made his under-21 team debut against Kosovo U21s in a 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualification game.
Taylor Harwood-Bellis Family
On January 30, 2002, in Stockport, England, the gifted football player Taylor Harwood-Bellis entered the world. His parents’ identities are unknown, but he had a close relationship with his late grandfather, who surely had a significant impact on his life. Remarkably, Taylor has a basketball-proficient twin sister named Rebecca Harwood-Bellis. Despite the age difference, Rebecca bravely handled the stress of competing against colleagues who were considerably older than her, displaying her tenacity and fortitude.
Taylor Harwood Bellis’s Girlfriend
Taylor is rumoured to be single and is currently not dating anyone and has his focus completely on developing his skills in the field. Also, no evidence of his past relationship is available. William will certainly be hoping to take a step ahead in his life by being in a relationship soon.
Taylor Harwood-Bellis Sponsors and Endorsements
The outstanding football player Taylor Harwood-Bellis is a sponsor for the illustrious apparel company Nike. He wears Nike clothing and accessories on the pitch, demonstrating their better performance and quality.
Taylor Harwood-Bellis Cars and Tattoos
The talented football player Taylor Harwood-Bellis presents a blank canvas without any tattoos, allowing his performance on the field to take center stage. Fans are curious about the attractive vehicle that this excellent athlete drives off the pitch because little information is available about his choice of wheels.
Read More:
Juventus
Maria Zulay Pogba: Paul Pogba wife, net worth, career, kids, house, and family
Maria Zulay Pogba is a model with a substantial social media following. In addition, she is the wife of one of the superstar footballers, Paul Pogba. Let us explore their relationship history.
Maria Zulay Pogba comes from Bolivia’s isolated South American country, and She is known for being the partner of 2018 World Cup winner Paul Pogba. Paul Pogba is one of the all-time greats of football and he is lucky to have Maria Zulay as his wife.
Maria Zulay Salaues and Paul Pogba Families
In Roger, Bolivia, Maria Zulay Salaues was born on November 16, 1994, to father Ricardo Salaries and mother, Karla Antelo. She also has two older sisters named Gabriela and Carla.
Paul Pogba was born in Lagny-Sur Marne, France on 15 March 1993 to Guinean parents. He is Muslim by origin and has two twin older brothers Florentin and Mathias. They are also footballers and play for the Guinean national team.
Maria Zulay Pogba’s husband, Paul Pogba
Pogba began his football career at the age of six, playing for US Roissy-en Brie. He started his senior career with Manchester United for two years before appearing at the Italian side Juventus. He helped the club to four consecutive Series A titles.
He established himself as one of the most promising young talents in world football. He received the Golden Boy Award in 2013. He helped Juventus reach the 2015 UEFA Champions League Final for the first time in 12 years.
Pogba was brought by Manchester United for a world-record transfer fee, and he didn’t disappoint as the club won the Europa League and League Cup. Pogba returned back to Juventus in June 2022 after having an unsuccessful time at Old Trafford. He was mainly injured and couldn’t feature in many matches for Juve. Recently, he has been tested positive for the usage of drugs and could be banned from playing for a few years.
He played internationally for France, captained the team at the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup, and even won it. He even won the 2018 FIFA World Cup with the senior men’s team and scored in the final.
Maria Zulay and Paul Pogba Kids
Maria Zulay Salaries and Pogba met each other in the United States of America. It was the time when United came for a pre-season tour, and Pogba was recovering from a hamstring injury.
Since then, Zulay has made several trips to Manchester to see Pogba. It is believed that the two have already tied the knot. The couple had two kids together during their first child’s birth. Labile Shakur, Pogba did some special celebration against Brighton and Hove Albion.
They have another son whose name has not been disclosed yet as Pogba keeps his personal life really private.
Maria Zulay Pogba Career, Profession, Net Worth
Maria Zulay is known on her Instagram as a model. She moved to Miami in the mid-2010s to pursue her modeling career after working at Real State agencies and as a product model back in her native country.
Currently, she has a substantial social media following. Her personal net worth is estimated to be around $1-2 million, which includes Pogba. They have a combined net worth of $125 million. Pogba is of richest football players of all time and he earns more than $20 million every year through football and endorsements.
Read more:
French Ligue1
Ismaila Sarr – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Ismaila Sarr is a Senegalese professional footballer who plays as an attacking midfielder or forward for Premier League club Crystal and for the Senegal national team and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Ismala Sarr, a Senegalese professional football player known for his winger ability, was born on February 25, 1998. Ismaela Sarr continues to play a crucial role for both his club and country thanks to a combination of talent, pace, and goal-scoring prowess. He is one of Senegal’s most promising football exports because of his perseverance and talent, as seen by his journey from Génération Foot to Marseille.
He joined Marseille in July 2023 from Watford. In 2021, Sarr played a crucial role in helping Senegal win the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in their history. His contributions were recognized by the nation’s President, Macky Sall, who appointed him as a Grand Officer of the National Order of the Lion.
Ismaila Sarr’s Net Worth and Salary
The gifted player Ismaila Sarr has amassed impressive financial success during his career. He plays as both an attacking midfielder and a striker earning an amazing £81,000 per week, or £4,212,000 annually. His net worth is an astounding £29 million, and his current contract is slated to end in 2026. Additionally, his market value of €20.00 million, which reflects his influence and demand in the football industry, is a result of his remarkable performances.
Ismaila Sarr Club Career
Sarr began his football journey with Senegalese club Génération Foot before joining FC Metz in 2016. He moved to Rennes in 2017 after a standout run, where he displayed his skills in Ligue 1. Sarr completed a substantial move to the Premier League team Watford in August 2019. During his time at Watford, he left a lasting impression by contributing to victories by scoring significant goals. Notably, he was crucial in Liverpool’s 2019–20 season-ending league-winning streak.
Sarr’s football prowess drew Marseille’s eye, and he signed for the French club in July 2023, further confirming his status as a top-tier winger. He joined the club for a reported transfer fee of €13m plus add-ons for a contract of 5 years. He moved to the Crystal Palace club in 2024 and received the no. 7 Jersey. It was his return to the EPL after a hiatus.
Ismaila Sarr International Career
Sarr showcased his abilities at an early age by playing for Senegal’s U23 national squad. Later, in 2016, he made his national team debut for Senegal. In 2017, he scored his first goal for his country against Libya in a friendly match. He also travelled with the Senegal team to both the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2018 FIFA World Cup, where they made the final.
Ismaila Sarr Family
The importance of Ismaila Sarr’s family to his life and career cannot be overstated. He was adored by his parents, Abdoulaye Sarr Naar Gaad and Marieme Ba, and was born on February 25, 1998, in Saint-Louis, Senegal. His close relationship with his four siblings—two brothers Papis and Badara Sarr, two sisters Kiné and Ndèye Ami—reflects the love and encouragement that have fostered his talent and enthusiasm for football. Their close-knit family has been a source of support for him throughout his sports career.
Ismaila Sarr’s wife – Fatou Sarr
Ismaila Sarr and his wife Fatou Sarr live a happy and loving personal life together. The pair cherishes their time together and doesn’t overshare it on social media, preferring to embrace it in private. Many people wish them the joy of motherhood in the near future as they continue to lead a content and fulfilled life together because of their obvious tight links and happiness.
Ismaila Sarr Sponsors and Endorsements
There is yet no information available regarding Ismaila Sarr’s sponsors. The specifics of any sponsorship or endorsement deals he may have been not made public. In professional football, confidentiality agreements between the player and the sponsoring brands are frequently a part of sponsorship negotiations.
Ismaila Sarr Cars and Tattoos
Ismaila Sarr embraces a natural and uncluttered appearance by refraining from getting any tattoos on his body. His attention is still on his performance on the football pitch, and details about his car are kept to himself. Sarr’s commitment to the game dominates the canvas, demonstrating his dedication and talent in the football world, with no information about his car and no tattoos.
Read More:
