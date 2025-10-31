Rebeca Tavares: Fabinho wife, net worth, career, kids, and family

Rebeca Tavares is a former professional footballer, and She is the wife of one of the most versatile defensive midfielders, Fabinho.

Rebeca comes from Spain, and She is known for being the wife of Al-Ittihad midfielder and ex-Liverpool player Fabinho. Rebeca Tavares is a retired footballer who played the game at the domestic level. She is also an influencer and model. Let us see more about their relationship here.

Fabinho with his wife Rebeca and kid. (Credits: Instagram)

Rebeca and Fabinho Families

Tavares was born on December 2, 1994, in Brazil, but they moved to Spain when she was just 6 years old. So she spends all her childhood there. Rebeca has two siblings, but she is the youngest. She comes from a Christian family. Fabinho was born on October 23, 1993, in Campinas, Brazil to his father Joao Roberto Tavares and mother Rosangela Tavares. His father passed away a few years back.

Rebeca Tavares husband Fabinho

Fabinho was one of the key players for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool team, which won the first Premier League title in 30 years. In a group of star-studded lineup consisting of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Firmino. Fabinho has made a name for himself with his versatility as a defensive midfielder.

He started off his professional career at Fluminense, then he was transferred to Rio Ave in 2012. He spent his entire time there out on loan at Real Madrid Castilla. Fabinho played for Monaco and won the Ligue 1 in 2016-17 before finally playing for Liverpool, wherein in his debut season, he won the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Super Cup in 2019.

Fabinho of Liverpool lifts the Champions League Trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League Final against Tottenham Hotspur on June 01, 2019. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

He made his international debut for Brazil in 2015 and was part of the Liverpool team that won the premier league for the first time in 30 years. He left the club in July 2023 to join Al-Ittihad in the Saudi League on a three-year deal. After moving to Al-Ittihad, Rebeca Tavares shared an emotional tribute to her husband.

Rebeca and Fabinho Kids

Fabinho and Rebeca dated for 2 years before finally marrying the Brazilian in 2015, attended by all their family and friends. The couple are proud parents of two kids and have been blessed with both daughter and son. Their son named Israel was born in December 2022 and daughter Alicia Tavares da Silva was born in August 2024. Alicia and Israel are happy kids as their parents take them to new places every month.

Rebeca Tavares Profession, Career, Net Worth

Tavares is a huge supporter of football, and her biggest idol is Ronaldinho, and he was the main reason she started playing football in the first place. She began her football career at an early age in Spain and played as an attacker. Rebeca played professional football for AS Monaco Women.

But after Fabinho joined Liverpool, they had to relocate, and she retired from football. Rebeca has a good fan following on social media with 119K followers on Instagram and 137k on Twitter.

Rebeca is a former professional football player (Instagram)

