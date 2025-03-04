Records galore as Arsenal answer all critics with historic 7-1 thumping of PSV Eindhoven in their own backyard

Arsenal handed out Dutch side PSV Eindhoven a proper 7-1 thumping in the first leg of their 2024/25 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash

Not many expected Arsenal to even emerge as winners in the away leg of their 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash. Having failed to score in 3 of their last 4 games, there were a lot of questions as to how the goals would come for the North London side. While a few did feel that Arsenal might come up trumps, none would have expected them to put 7 past the home side. Absolutely none.

The first 15 minutes signified something different

With goals having dried up for Arsenal following their absence of a proper striker, fears began arising that one might be heading to another drab encounter. Another 0-0 or a late dagger from the home team to make it 1-0. However, Jurrien Timber, not known for his height, leapt high to a brilliant Declan Rice chipped cross to put Arsenal ahead in the 18th minute.

The goals began flowing after that, with in-form youngster Ethan Nwaneri banging in to the left-top-corner from close range, just three minutes later. 10 minutes later, Mikel Merino scored a neat finish after scrappy harum-scarum from PSV defenders inside the box. However, a reckless arm over the shoulder for Thomas Partey handed PSV a lifeline.

Arsenal came out even stronger in the second half

Noa Lang converted from the spot to give PSV hope going into the first half break. But Arsenal were more ruthless then ever in the second half. Just two minutes into the half captain Martin Odegaard put Arsenal 4-1 up. A minute later, a brilliant finish from Belgian Leandro Trossard saw the Gunners put 5 past PSV, reminiscent of that evening at San Siro, two decades back.

After 25 minutes, Gunners went 6-1 up following an out-of-the-box strike from Odegaard. 12 minutes later Riccardo Calafiori made it 7-1 to Arsenal.

No team has scored 7 goals away from home in UCL knockouts

Arsenal’s 7 past PSV made them the first club to record 7 goals against a home team in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League.