Do you know about Reece James Profile? You’ve got to find out more about his wife, personal life, net worth, and family
Reece James is a professional football player who plays as a right-back for Premier League club Chelsea, which he captains, and the England national team. Let us see about his net worth, wife, records, and more.
Reece James is rapidly rising to the top of the football world. His versatility as a fullback, who can quickly transform into an attacking threat, makes him a nightmare for opposing teams. James has been on fire lately, showcasing his incredible talent and solidifying his position as a crucial leader for the Blues.
However, not many are aware of his incredible journey from being a rookie in the academy to becoming the captain of one of the most dominant teams in the Premier League, leaving behind an incredible legacy.
This article delves into the key aspects of the English talent’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.
Reece James | Early Life
Reece James started honing his skills at a very early age, thanks to his family background. Most of his family members are involved with the sport in some way or another. James’ training began at the grassroots level with the Epsom Eagles and Kew Park Rangers. Soon, he signed with Chelsea when he was just six years old.
Early in his teens, Reece played as a striker, idolizing Chelsea legend Didier Drogba; however, he turned into a midfielder. Later on, he was handed the role of playing as a wingback, and although he struggled in that position at first, he made sure to master it.
Reece James | Family
Reece James was born in Redbridge, England, to a Grenadian father and an English mother. He is the second-born child in his family and has an older brother and a younger sister.
Most of Reece’s family is involved in football, his father Nigel is a football coach, while his younger sister Lauren is also a professional footballer who is currently signed with Chelsea Women. His older brother Joshua also had great talent as a footballer but chose not to go professional. As for his mother, not much is known about her, as Reece rarely mentions her in his interviews or on social media.
Reece James | Club Career
Chelsea U-18
Reece James is a star wingback that Chelsea raised themselves. As mentioned earlier, James was signed with the Blues when he was six. He went through proper academy training and spent some time at Fulham when he was seven. He decided to go professional in March 2017 as the captain of the U-18 Chelsea team. In the 2017-18 season, he guided the U-18 team towards championship glory by winning the FA Youth Cup as their captain.
Wigan Athletic
After that season, Reece was sent on loan to Wigan Athletic to gain some valuable experience. He made his debut for the EFL team on August 4, 2018 and helped his team secure victory in their first game of the season against Sheffield on Wednesday. His stint with Wigan was quite successful, as he won three awards, including Player of the Year.
Chelsea
Reece James made his debut for the Blues in September 2019 after returning from an injury that he suffered on international duty. A week after his debut, he was featured on the squad listed to compete against Lille in the UEFA Champions League, the grandest stage of world football. He looked very confident and did not show signs of nervousness at all.
A few months later, he established a club record by becoming the youngest-ever goalscorer in the history of the UEFA Champions League by scoring against Ajax and starting a comeback for the Blues. Reece James made his debut in the Premier League, coming off the bench in a match against Newcastle United. He scored his first goal in the Premier League against Brighton in September 2020. The following year, in May 2021, he won his first-ever Champions League title as the Blues beat Manchester City.
After the 2020–21 season ended, the following season was a mixed bag for Reece James. His performances were still at an elite level, but injuries held him back. He signed a five-year contract extension with the Blues on September 5, 2022, but suffered a knee injury a month later. He returned to the pitch on December 12, 2022, but unfortunately got injured again on December 27, 2022, and was subbed in the 53rd minute. He was ruled out for five weeks. However, it did not stop there, as injuries have followed him to date, forcing him to miss around 37 matches.
Meanwhile, James returned to the field in August 2023 and was assigned as the captain of the team. However, the hamstring continued to trouble him, so he had to undergo a surgery to fix it in late December of 2023.
Reece James | International Career
Reece James has played for the U-18 and U-20 teams for England, and during his time in the youth teams, he won the 2017 UEFA European Under-19 Championship. His career for the senior team started when he received his first call-up from Garry Southgate on October 5, 2020. He made his national debut on October 8, 2021, at Wembley against Wales, coming off the bench to substitute Kieran Trippier.
In 2021, James was in the best form of his career and had hoped to become the first choice right back for the national team. However, the knee injury he suffered at Chelsea in the same year shattered his dreams of playing for his nation in the FIFA World Cup as he was left out of the squad. After recovering from the injuries, James has shown his desire to play for his national team again, but England’s manager Garry Southgate has said that his position in the national team is at risk.
Reece James | Sponsors and Endorsements
Reece James is currently endorsed by the footwear brand Crocs, as he posted a reel endorsing the brand on his Instagram account. He is quickly rising to fame, and we can see him with some sports brands in the future.
Reece James | Philanthropic Activities
Reece James’ most notable philanthropic activity was alongside his fellow English footballers Marcus Rashford and Mason Mount. The three professional athletes helped underprivileged schoolchildren get the means they deserved and needed.
Reece James | In Popular Culture
Reece James has a huge 3.2 million following on Instagram, his fame skyrocketed after he won the Champions League with the Blues. However, he is still far away from starting or impacting trends in popular culture.
Reece James | Records and Statistics
The records and statistics of Reece James are listed below in the table
|Teams
|Appearance
|Goals
|Assists
|Chelsea
|156
|11
|21
|Wigan Athletic
|46
|3
|3
|Chelsea U18
|42
|2
|8
|Chelsea U23
|29
|4
|3
|Chelsea YL
|8
|0
|3
|England
|16
|0
|3
Reece James | Net Worth and Health
The current net worth of Reece James is 48 million euros, which is equivalent to $55 million. He has significant value considering he has just started his career in professional football. With a weekly wage of £250,000, the defender earns a hefty £13 million a year playing for Chelsea.
Reece James made his last appearance on December 10 against Everton, when the Blues faced a disappointing 2-0 loss against Everton in an away match. James was in the starting lineup, only to see himself substituted after 27 minutes of the game. He has been dealing with a recurring hamstring injury for the past few years, which has kept him out of action for nearly 50 matches and cast a shadow over his promising career.
Reece James | Cars and Tattoos
James’ love for cars shines through in his impressive collection, which includes a powerful Range Rover, a luxurious Mercedes with all the bells and whistles, and a practical Audi that’s perfect for everyday riding.
James has a love for getting his body inked, he has quite a few tattoos on his body, representing different things. He has two tattoos on his right leg, one on the front side and one on the backside. The front side tattoo is simple calligraphy that says “I didn’t quit,” while the backside features the Champions League trophy, paying tribute to the fullback’s 2021 championship run.
Who Is Lucia Araya? Meet The Wife Of Willy Caballero
Lucia Araya is famous for being the wife of former Southampton star Willy Caballero. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Apart from being beautiful from the outside, Lucia also possesses a caring heart. She has been loyal to the former Southampton star Willy Caballero for more than 2 decades. The couple live in their beautiful house in London. In this article, we are going to reveal everything about their love story. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Willy Caballero.
Willy Caballero has played with several high-profile clubs including Chelsea and Manchester City. The Argentinian star failed to grab up the no. 1 role, resulting in demotions on several occasions. His blunders in the world cup for Argentina hurt his chances of representing his nation again.
Despite all the career lows, he is lucky enough to have a supportive family. So let’s find out more about his loved ones.
Lucia Araya is famous for being the wife of Southampton star Willy Caballero.
Lucia Araya Childhood and Family
Lucia was born on December 31, 1981 in Argentina. She has kept herself away from all the stardom and media attraction over the years. The Argentinian beauty enjoys quality time with her family and doesn’t want to be interrupted by excessive public attention. She hasn’t revealed much about her parents. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings.
We believe she was born and raised in a middle-class family, but she didn’t let her background define her ambitions. We are looking for more information about her family and childhood details. So, stay tuned to learn more about the stunning wife of Willy Caballero.
Lucia Araya Education
Lucia hasn’t revealed much about her educational journey either. However, as she spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in Argentina, we believe she completed her education in her home country. We know that she went to a local high school where she met her husband. However, whether she enrolled in a university is a complete mystery to us.
Lucia Araya career
Lucia’s career is under review. The beautiful Argentinian woman hasn’t shared much about her professional life. Hence we don’t know whether she worked any regular job. Nowadays, she mostly spends her time with her family at home. Based on her Instagram, she doesn’t have any ventures. She is a proud mother who also loves dogs.
That’s why we believe she is a full-time housewife. She has been raising two beautiful girls at home. Being a football star, Caballero couldn’t afford to spend time at home and looking after their children. So, Lucia stepped up and became a responsible mother and wife. She supported Caballero throughout his career and often went to the stadium to watch his matches.
Lucia Araya Net Worth
Lucia hasn’t shared any fixed number of her wages as we don’t have any information about her professional life, finding her earnings have become challenging. We believe she is a full-time mother and housewife currently. So our guess is that she doesn’t have any income source and relies on her husband.
Willy Caballero has played with some affluent European clubs. Naturally, he has secured a handsome amount from his professional contract. His current net worth is believed to be around $14 Million.
Lucia Araya and Willy Caballero relationship
Willy Caballero met with his wife in high school. The Argentinian goalkeeper used to feel special whenever around Lucia. Finally, he expressed his feelings, and it was an instant match. The duo has been inseparable since then.
Their relationship stood firm for more than 20 years. It wasn’t possible with the commitment and love between the pair. The duo tied the knot at a lavish wedding ceremony in the 2000s. They have supported each other in any way possible and still maintain a healthy communication channel between them. The birth of their children has only made their relationship even stronger.
Lucia Araya and Willy Caballero Children
The duo is proud parents of two beautiful daughters. Their first child, Guillermina Caballero, was born on April 12, 2002. The couple welcomed their youngest daughter Aitana Caballero on July 20, 2010.
Lucia Araya Social media
Lucia has an Instagram account. She mostly shares pictures of herself and with her family. The Argentinian beauty loves travelling, and her social media feed suggests that she has been to several famous places. She doesn’t have a verified account. Lucia Araya has an account with 7k followers where she posts her pictures and modeling candids.
Mykhailo Mudryk – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Mykhailo Mudryk is a Ukrainian professional football player who plays as a winger for the Premier League club Chelsea and for the Ukrainian national team and in this article, Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Mykhailo Petrovych Mudryk famously called Mykhailo Mudryk joined the Premier League club Chelsea from the Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023. The player was linked with Arsenal and later with Chelsea’s updated offer to the club, he joined the club. He has been with Chelsea for more than 2 years scoring 5 goals ok 50+ matches.
The young player looks sharp and has impressed the fans and the staff in his Premier League debut against Liverpool despite being an expensive signing. He represented Ukraine’s youth team before playing for the senior team of the nation. Let us get to know about the player’s profile in the coming paragraphs.
Mykhailo Mudryk’s Net Worth and Salary
Mykhailo Mudryk is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be $10 million as of 2026. The market value of the player in 2025 is valued at €40.00m by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value.
He currently earns a salary of £100,000 per week playing for the English club Chelsea. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future. He earns a salary of £5.2 million at Chelsea every year.
Mykhailo Mudryk Club Career
Mudryk began his career at Metalist Kharkiv in 2010. He then moved to Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk’s academy in 2014, where he quickly rose through the ranks and attracted the interest of Shakhtar Donetsk. He joined their academy in 2016. In the 2018-19 season, he played for Shakhtar in the U21 category and later that year, he was promoted to the first team.
He made his senior debut in October 2018, aged 17. After limited first-team minutes, he was loaned to Ukrainian Premier League side Arsenal Kyiv, Desna Chernihiv and returned to Shakhtar. In the 2021-22 season, he found more space as a starter under Roberto De Zerbi’s management who considered him one of the best young players.
He played in the UEFA Champions League and was named the club’s Player of the Year and attracted the attention of Sevilla and Arsenal. In the 2022-23 season, he was named the Ukrainian Footballer of the Year and Shakhtar’s Player of the Year. On 15 January 2023, he was signed by Chelsea on a permanent deal for an initial fee of €70 million rising to €100 million in add-ons. He recorded his first goal against Fulham and continued his good performances.
Mykhailo Mudryk International Career
He played for the national under-17 and under-19 teams from 2017-2019, scoring 5 and 3 goals respectively. In 2019 he was included in the under-21 team and scored the winning goal in a match against Armenia in September 2021.
He was called up to the senior national team in April 2022 and made his debut in a friendly match against Borussia Mönchengladbach, scoring his first goal. He also played in the 2022 World Cup qualifying semi-finals, helping Ukraine secure a 3-1 victory against Scotland.
Mykhailo Mudryk Family
Mykhailo Mudryk was born on 5 January 2001 in Krasnohrad, Ukraine. His parents Petrovych Mudryk and Inna Nikolaevna Mudrik struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.
Mykhailo Mudryk’s Girlfriend
The Winger prefers to spend time on training grounds to improve himself in the game rather than dating as he knows that he is young. He has not been seen sharing pictures of any girls on his social media account and as per reports, he is currently single and not dating anyone.
Mykhailo Mudryk Sponsors and Endorsements
Mykhailo Mudryk has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Mykhailo Mudryk Cars and Tattoos
Mudryk owns some cool and fancy cars including an Audi rs q7, Audi R8, Lamborghini Urus SUV, and BMW 8th series. The young winger has a decent collection and might buy some more cars to fill up his garage. Mudryk has tattooed his neck, left hand, left arm and his chest.
Who Is Isabelle da Silva? Meet The Wife Of Thiago Silva
Isabelle da Silva is famous for being the wife Of Chelsea star Thiago Silva. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Isabelle da Silva has been with Thiago for a long time. All these years, she has played the role of a fierce supporter and a responsible wife. Their relationship has matured over the years. It all started in Brazil when Silva wasn’t even the superstar figure that we know today. Well, things have worked out extensively for the Brazilian defender. After serving PSG for 8 years, he moved to Chelsea in 2020. He became an instant hit at Stamford Bridge and has already gathered a strong fanbase. Even though his career is worth knowing, we are not here to discuss that today. Many don’t know anything about the stunning wife of Thiago Silva. So, today we will reveal many interesting facts about Isabelle da Silva. Without further ado, let’s begin.
Isabelle da Silva Childhood and Family
Isabelle came to the earth on March 11, 1987. Her mother’s name is Laninha Mendes. Even though Isabelle is an extrovert and likes to give public appearances, she has maintained secrecy regarding her parents and childhood details. We couldn’t fetch her father’s name and what his occupation was. She hasn’t disclosed whether she has a sibling. We are still investigating to find the missing details and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the wife of Thiago Silva.
Isabelle da Silva Education
Isabelle completed her high school graduation from a local institution in Brazil. Whether she went to university after that is still unknown. She hasn’t disclosed any information regarding the course she took. We believe she was very ambitious from the beginning and had a strong mindset. Coming from a humble family, she fought for her dreams.
Isabelle da Silva career
Isabelle has earned massive fame on social media. Her Instagram account – @bellesilva, currently has 469k followers. She has a positive influence on her audience. We believe she has started to monetize her Instagram presence by promoting different products through her handle. The influencer industry has seen significant growth in the last few years, and there is massive potential. Isabelle is already trying to take advantage of social media power.
Isabelle is also a model. Being a wife of a Chelsea star and an influential social media personality, she has attracted the attention of a lot of big fashion houses. Furthermore, She has done some photoshoots for London based brands.
Isabelle da Silva Net Worth
Isabelle’s net worth is currently unknown. She hasn’t disclosed any details about her earnings, and that’s why tracking her net worth has been difficult for us. We believe her primary source of income is her Instagram collaborations. She also earns a considerable amount from her modelling career.
On the other hand, Thiago Silva’s net worth is pretty significant. The Brazilian defender has been playing at the top level for quite some years now, and his value has increased over the years. Currently, he earns over $17 Million per year in salary, and his net worth is believed to be $45 Million.
Isabelle da Silva husband Thiago Silva
Thiago Silva started his football journey in Brazil. His strong defensive abilities and top-notch attitude helped him rapidly rise to his country’s top charts. After making the breakthrough with local teams, he spent spells at FC Porto, Dinamo Moscow. But his name was relatively unknown in the European scenario until he joined AC Milan in 2009. He won the Italian Scudetto and Italian Super Cup with Rossoneri. PSG signed him in 2012, and he became a team leader after a few years. He won multiple titles for the French team before moving to Chelsea in 2020. Currently, he is an integral part of Thomas Tuchel’s side and has already helped the team win the Champions League.
Isabelle da Silva and Thiago Silva relationship
Thiago and Isabelle have been together since the 2000s. You can say the duo has known each other for ages. They are from the same neighbourhood. So finding the love of his life wasn’t very difficult for the central defender. They dated for a long time before moving into a live-in relationship. The couple got married in 2015. They kept their wedding ceremony private, and only a few family members and close friends were allowed. Isabelle has followed her husband wherever he has gone. Currently, the Silva family is staying in London. Their family size has increased with the arrival of children.
Isabelle da Silva and Thiago Silva Children
Isabelle gave birth to Thiago Silva’s first son, Isago da Silva On November 12, 2010. Their second son, Iago de Silva, came to earth on April 4, 2011.
Isabelle da Silva Social media
Isabelle is very active on Instagram. She has 700k followers currently who show support for her content. She mostly posts pictures of herself with her husband and son. She likes to visit Stamford Bridge to cheer for Thiago, and she shares updates of her journey on social media. From her activities, it’s evident that she likes to shop a lot. Isabella has posted more than 2000 pictures which include her family, partner, kids, and collaborations.
