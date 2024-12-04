Remembering Steven Gerrard Dragging Liverpool to the Champions  League Final

The UEFA Champions League is the biggest stage in European club football, where players etch their names into the history books with iconic performances. This season, the tournament has been somewhat revamped, with the initial phase of eight groups of four replaced by an elongated 36-team league stage instead. But while the competition looks very different, the magic remains the same.

This term, we have seen underdogs rise. The likes of Monaco, Lille, and Sporting CP are all flying high at present, gunning for a spot in the top eight which will guarantee a spot in the Round of 16. Elsewhere, however, heavyweights have faltered. Both Paris Saint-Germain and reigning champions Real Madrid are teetering on the brink, while Manchester City and Juventus can’t afford too many more slip-ups.

Over the years, certain unheralded teams have managed to make deep runs in the tournament, and usually, their progress has been down to one player. Let’s take a look at three such instances.

The Liverpool of Old and New

It’s almost criminal that Steven Gerrard never got to play in the current Liverpool team we have come to know and fear. Firstly under Jürgen Klopp and now under Arne Slot, the Reds have become arguably a top-three team in the whole of Europe. They are currently top of the table and the latest Champions League betting odds make them a short-priced 1/4 favourite to finish where they are and win the initial league phase.

Not only that, but those same bookies also make Liverpool a 9/2 favourite in their Champions League winner odds list. Back in 2005, the Merseysiders were priced much longer than that. But a certain Steven Gerrard didn’t care one bit.

The talismanic midfielder’s impact during the Anfield club’s 2004-05 campaign is nothing short of legendary. Under Rafa Benítez, Liverpool faced an uphill battle from the start; they were far from favourites and even struggled in the group stages. But it was their captain who ensured they wouldn’t fade into obscurity.

Gerrard’s Heroics

With his side needing a victory over Olympiakos by two goals in their final group game to qualify for the knockout stages, the Reds led by two goals to one, a result that would have sent them crashing out. Step up Captain Fantastic. Gerrard rifled home an absolute thunderbolt of a strike from the edge of the box to make it 3-1 and secure progression.

Into the knockout stages, Gerrard’s presence was equally pivotal. Against Juventus in the quarter-finals, his midfield dominance helped Liverpool secure a sturdy 2-1 win at Anfield, before holding on for a draw in Turin to advance. Then came Chelsea in the semi-finals. While he didn’t score, Gerrard’s tireless work rate, vision, and leadership helped his side edge the tie over two gruelling legs thanks to Luis Garcia’s ghost goal.

Onto the final in Istanbul against a heavily favoured AC Milan team consisting of the likes of Kaka, Andriy Shevchenko, and Clarence Seedorf. The Rossoneri raced into a three-goal half-time lead courtesy of goals from Paolo Maldini and a brace from Hernán Crespo. With the tie looking dead and buried, Gerrard managed to pull a goal back, before two more goals followed in the next four minutes through Vladimir Smicer and Xabi Alonso. Liverpool would go on to win on penalties, and had it not been for Gerrard, they would have surely been destroyed.