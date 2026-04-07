Renee Slegers Admits Arsenal Energy Not High Enough After Shock 2-0 FA Cup Quarter Final Defeat to Brighton Ends Trophy Hopes

Arsenal manager Renee Slegers has admitted the energy in her side wasn’t as high as it should have been during their shock 2-0 defeat to Brighton in the Women’s FA Cup quarter finals on Sunday.

The loss brings to an end Arsenal’s hopes of winning domestic silverware this season, though they remain in the Champions League semi-finals.

The defeat came at the end of a very intense run of fixtures that saw Arsenal play six games in just 15 days.

The Gunners advanced to the Champions League semi-finals after beating Chelsea and also moved up to third in the WSL table during this period, but the packed schedule ultimately took its toll.

Slegers Acknowledges Fixture Congestion Impact

“We always wanted to bring the energy, to have the urgency to win all of the margins on the pitch because there was a lot of reading the flights of the balls, and trying to win those second balls,” Slegers explained after the match. “I think at times we did that ok, and other times we did not do it well enough.”

The Arsenal boss admitted the fixture congestion was a factor. “If you look at the games that we have played, the two quarter finals against Chelsea in the Champions League, the North London Derby, we have had a lot of short turnarounds, so it has been a very intense block.”

💬 “That’s why we’re very disappointed today, because we want to be competing in the FA Cup as well.”



Renée reflects on today's result 👇 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) April 5, 2026

Focus Shifts to What Lies Ahead

Despite the disappointment, Slegers insisted the squad must move forward quickly. “We were aware of that, though, and we didn’t want to focus on the negative effect that it could have on our performance, so now it is important to focus on what is ahead.”

Watch the Full Match Replay of our FA Cup clash against Brighton & Hove Albion 📺 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) April 6, 2026

Arsenal will now concentrate on securing a top-three WSL finish and defending their Champions League crown against Lyon in the semi-finals.

💬 “We are in a really good place, we know that, and one result doesn't determine or change that.”



Kim on our FA Cup exit 👇 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) April 5, 2026

Also read: Renee Slegers Laments Katie McCabe Hair Pull Incident Taking Attention Away From Arsenal Champions League Victory Over Chelsea