Renee Slegers on Her Belief in Arsenal and Special Kim Little After Champions League Win as Gunners Boss Praises Squad Following 4-0 Victory Over OH Leuven

Renee Slegers insists that she has full belief in her Arsenal squad after they have come back into form following a tough start to the season. At the start of the campaign Arsenal only won two of their first matches in all competitions and lost two of their opening three Champions League matches.

However, more recently Slegers’ side have recorded big wins over Chelsea and Manchester City in the Women’s Super League and won the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie against OH Leuven 4-0 away from home. This is a remarkable turnaround from the Arsenal boss, who has transformed the Gunners from a team struggling for form into genuine contenders on all fronts.

High Buy In and Shared Purpose

Slegers was full of praise and belief for her squad after the match. “I believe in this squad. I believe in the players and I think what we’re doing at the moment is that high buy in, there’s a shared purpose that we have. We’re going after the same thing. Everyone has their individual purpose. You’re playing your role for the team and that’s really strong at the moment.”

The Arsenal manager added: “I think we have a lot of clarity on how we want to play our football. So even if we make changes, if you look at tonight, I don’t think you notice it as much.”

Kim Little is Special

Kim Little made her 400th Arsenal appearance during the win, and Slegers was quick to praise the midfielder. “It’s a pleasure working with her. Kim is special. She’s the type of leader that role models all the right behaviour and sets the standards, takes care of herself so well, prepares so well.”

The Arsenal boss continued, “Everything she does is 100% and she’s so humble and that’s a big part of who we are right now.”

