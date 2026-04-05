Renee Slegers Laments Katie McCabe Hair Pull Incident Taking Attention Away From Arsenal Champions League Victory Over Chelsea

Arsenal manager Renee Slegers has bemoaned Katie McCabe’s hair pull incident overshadowing their two leg Women’s Champions League victory over domestic champions Chelsea.

Ireland’s captain was lucky to avoid being sent off at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday having tugged the hair of Alyssa Thompson as the American sped away towards goal.

Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor was livid at the lack of action taken by referee Alina Pesu or the failure of VAR to intervene. She was eventually sent off, citing the moment as the turning point of the tie they were chasing a two goal deficit in from the first leg.

Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor showed a clip in her post-match interview, claiming Katie McCabe should have been sent off for a hair pull on Alyssa Thompson.



Sonia herself was shown a red card during the game for dissent after reacting towards the referee for not stopping play. pic.twitter.com/BoGHE2tCPs — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) April 2, 2026

McCabe Apologetic After Discussion With Slegers

McCabe’s incident has dominated the aftermath of the tie and while Slegers claimed there was no intent by the Dubliner, she admitted a discussion with the 30 year old was arranged the following day. “Yeah, I’ve seen it and have spoken to Katie today as well,” the Dutch coach explained. “She’s very apologetic about the situation and it’s unfortunate that it’s happened.”

"I don't think it's deliberate" 🙅



Renee Slegers defends Arsenal's Katie McCabe and claims that the player attempted to 'pull the shirt' of Chelsea's Alyssa Thompson 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/C2ynMRhJtY — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 2, 2026

Slegers is absolutely right to be frustrated that the incident took attention away from what was an excellent Champions League quarter final between two top WSL sides. Arsenal progressed 3-2 on aggregate and will now face Lyon in the semi finals.

"I've spoken to Katie and she's very apologetic." 🤝



Renee Slegers on Katie McCabe pulling Alyssa Thompson's hair in the UWCL 👇 pic.twitter.com/8rdf2NYQFZ — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) April 3, 2026

McCabe Reports for Ireland Duty After Brighton Clash

McCabe responded to the controversy by providing her input on social media. “I just want to clarify that I was genuinely reaching for the shirt. I wouldn’t ever want to pull someone’s hair. Full respect to Thompson.”

Katie McCabe speaks out after her challenge on Alyssa Thompson in the Champions League clash, offering an apology and trying to clear the air 🤝 pic.twitter.com/YWukrX2n5Z — Arsenal Radar (@ArsenalRadar) April 2, 2026

The Ireland captain is due to report for international duty on Monday following Sunday’s FA Cup quarter final against Brighton. Ireland have a World Cup qualification double header against Poland, firstly in Gdansk on Tuesday week followed by the rematch at Lansdowne Road on April 18.

🤕 —• Arsenal’s Katie McCabe even apologized for that Cucurella’sque hair pull-back on Alyssa Thompson — but somehow the entire officiation team flagged it as a fair act!#CHEARS | #UWCL pic.twitter.com/sus4UTnPiH — Magyezi 🫆 (@gyezi_) April 2, 2026

Also read: UEFA Backs Champions League Officials After Sonia Bompastor Slams VAR Following Chelsea Exit to Arsenal as Katie McCabe Hair Pull Goes Unpunished