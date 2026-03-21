Renee Slegers Praises ‘This’ 21-Year-Old for Taking Arsenal to Next Level as Boss Hails Canadian’s Brilliant Impact Since £1 Million Summer Move From Liverpool

Renee Slegers has heaped praise on Olivia Smith, claiming the young Canadian forward is taking Arsenal to the next level. The 21 year old joined the Gunners last summer from Liverpool, becoming the first £1 million player in women’s football.

Asked Renee Slegers about Olivia Smith and her integration. ‘You might be a lot in thinking mode and then at some point there’s not so much thinking anymore there’s actions without thinking and I think that’s where I think Liv is at at the moment.’ 👇🏻🔴⚪️https://t.co/8QuVp5TcJn — Tim Stillman ⭐️⭐️ (@timstillman_) March 20, 2026

Smith has impressed with her versatility up front and her work rate both on and off the ball. Slegers spoke glowingly about the forward ahead of Saturday’s WSL clash with West Ham United at Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal v West Ham | LIVE on https://t.co/tK9rcmLS6V and The Arsenal app 🤩



🎙️ Live stream with commentary

🤔 Half-time and full-time analysis



Our matchday show kicks off at 11:55am (UK) tomorrow! — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) March 20, 2026

So Happy She Joined Us

Slegers was full of praise when asked about Smith’s impact this season. “I think if you look at Olivia Smith, we’re so happy she joined us because she’s taking us to the next level,” the Arsenal boss said, which is absolutely brilliant to hear.

💬 "I'm really happy with how we found a way to win today in difficult circumstances."



Renée Slegers on her team's professional performance 👇 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) March 15, 2026

She continued, “We knew it was going to take some time for new players to adjust to our environment, but if you look at the impact that she’s had from the start of the season, it was there from the start. I think she’s really finding her feet now,” Slegers explained.

Willing to Put in Hard Work

The Dutch coach highlighted Smith’s versatility as a key strength. “We have seen different sides of her as well. We’ve asked her to play in different roles, also in the nine, on the left and right. She’s been brilliant, and I’m happy that she’s performing well,” Slegers said.

With graphics from @matterofarsenal analysis of Olivia Smith’s performance v LCL



🔴Ability to quickly spin markers with back to goal

⚪️Outstanding pressing- led both teams for interceptions & regains

🔴Bravery on the ball- drew 5 fouls and 2 yellows 👇🏻 https://t.co/uDR62Buete — Tim Stillman ⭐️⭐️ (@timstillman_) March 17, 2026

She emphasized Smith’s work ethic off the ball. “It’s not only the qualities that she has on the ball and her athleticism, it’s also the hard work that she’s willing to put in, out of possession work,” Slegers concluded, which is frankly what separates good players from great ones.

▶️ Now playing: Renée Slegers' pre-West Ham press conference



Watch LIVE here 📺 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) March 20, 2026

Slegers also confirmed that Frida Maanum remains ill while Leah Williamson continues managing her hamstring problem. Both will miss the West Ham fixture.

Also read: Former Lincoln City Midfielder Neil Redfearn Takes Over Relegation Haunted Durham Women as 60 Year Old Returns to Management for Final Six Matches of WSL2 Season



