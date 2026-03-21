Arsenal Dragon
Renee Slegers Praises ‘This’ 21-Year-Old for Taking Arsenal to Next Level as Boss Hails Canadian’s Brilliant Impact Since £1 Million Summer Move From Liverpool
Renee Slegers has heaped praise on Olivia Smith, claiming the young Canadian forward is taking Arsenal to the next level. The 21 year old joined the Gunners last summer from Liverpool, becoming the first £1 million player in women’s football.
Smith has impressed with her versatility up front and her work rate both on and off the ball. Slegers spoke glowingly about the forward ahead of Saturday’s WSL clash with West Ham United at Emirates Stadium.
So Happy She Joined Us
Slegers was full of praise when asked about Smith’s impact this season. “I think if you look at Olivia Smith, we’re so happy she joined us because she’s taking us to the next level,” the Arsenal boss said, which is absolutely brilliant to hear.
She continued, “We knew it was going to take some time for new players to adjust to our environment, but if you look at the impact that she’s had from the start of the season, it was there from the start. I think she’s really finding her feet now,” Slegers explained.
Willing to Put in Hard Work
The Dutch coach highlighted Smith’s versatility as a key strength. “We have seen different sides of her as well. We’ve asked her to play in different roles, also in the nine, on the left and right. She’s been brilliant, and I’m happy that she’s performing well,” Slegers said.
She emphasized Smith’s work ethic off the ball. “It’s not only the qualities that she has on the ball and her athleticism, it’s also the hard work that she’s willing to put in, out of possession work,” Slegers concluded, which is frankly what separates good players from great ones.
Slegers also confirmed that Frida Maanum remains ill while Leah Williamson continues managing her hamstring problem. Both will miss the West Ham fixture.
Also read: Former Lincoln City Midfielder Neil Redfearn Takes Over Relegation Haunted Durham Women as 60 Year Old Returns to Management for Final Six Matches of WSL2 Season
Arsenal Dragon
Former Arsenal Midfielder Linked With Move Back to WSL Less Than A Year After Juventus Switch
Lia Walti could be set for a return to the Women’s Super League less than a year after leaving Arsenal for Juventus. The Switzerland international departed the Gunners on September 4, 2025, in a move that supporters had long expected, though it did little to soften the emotional impact.
She signed a deal with Juventus running until 2027, beginning a new chapter in Italy. However, according to Soccerdonna, Walti has now been linked with a potential return to England’s top flight, which is absolutely surprising given how recently she departed.
Made 12 Appearances for Juventus
Since joining Juventus, Walti has made 12 appearances in all competitions with nine starts. She has accumulated 717 minutes, contributed two assists, and earned Team of the Week recognition on two occasions, which demonstrates she remains an influential midfielder.
While her performances in Italy have been solid, speculation around her future suggests a possible early return to familiar surroundings. The 32 year old won the WSL title, lifted the Continental Cup twice, and played a crucial role in Arsenal’s Champions League triumph in her final season.
London City Could Emerge as Destination
A player of Walti’s quality and experience would be an asset to any Women’s Super League side. London City Lionesses have built a reputation for recruiting experienced internationals and could emerge as a potential destination, which would be a smart move from Michele Kang.
However, given Walti’s pedigree, she would strengthen virtually any midfield in the league. The Swiss captain has earned over 130 international caps and led her country at three major tournaments, including Euro 2025 on home soil.
A return to the WSL would bring experience and leadership back to one of Europe’s most competitive leagues, which is frankly what the division thrives on.
Also read: Why the League Cup Win Is A Big Boost for Chelsea Going Into Next Block According to Sonia Bompastor
Arsenal Dragon
Alessia Russo Dedicates Goal to Young Gunner Cara Jo as Arsenal Striker Forms C With Hands During Celebration in 5-0 West Ham Thrashing
Alessia Russo dedicated her goal to a young Arsenal supporter who sadly passed away on Thursday. The England striker scored Arsenal’s second in a 5-0 thrashing of West Ham United at Emirates Stadium, forming a C with her hands during the celebration.
Russo explained the deeper meaning behind the hand gesture after the match. The forward had visited the young fan a couple of weeks ago before her passing, which demonstrates the close bond between players and supporters at the club.
Was for Cara Jo and Her Family
Russo spoke about the dedication in her post match interview. “It was nice to get on the scoresheet. The C was for a young girl called Cara Jo. She sadly passed away on Thursday, but I went to see her a couple of weeks ago,” the striker said.
She continued, “She unfortunately had cancer, but she was a proper fighter and a proper gooner. So yes, that was for her and her family,” which is absolutely heartbreaking but shows the incredible spirit of young supporters battling illness.
Really Professional Performance
Russo was pleased with Arsenal’s composed display against the Hammers. “Really professional. Scoring early as well was great. And then we were very clinical in and around the box. Probably could have been a little bit more ruthless as well if we’d been tough on ourselves,” she explained.
The 27 year old is looking forward to playing at Emirates Stadium again this week. “We’re really excited today to be back at the Emirates and then knowing that we’re here Tuesday and then Saturday as well. This is our home. We love playing here,” Russo said.
Arsenal hosts Chelsea in the Champions League quarter final first leg on Tuesday before welcoming Tottenham in the North London derby on Saturday, which promises to be a massive week.
Also read: Khiara Keating Might Have to Make Most of Rare Man City Opportunity to Prove Her England Lionesses Credentials Due To ‘This’
Arsenal Dragon
Leah Williamson Will Miss Arsenal Match Against West Ham United – Here’s Why
Leah Williamson will sit out Arsenal‘s Women’s Super League fixture against West Ham United on Saturday afternoon. The England captain has been managing a hamstring problem and will not be risked ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League quarter final first leg against Chelsea at Emirates Stadium.
Renee Slegers confirmed the news in her pre match press conference on Friday. The Dutch coach also revealed that Frida Maanum is unavailable due to illness. Arsenal face a hectic period with four consecutive London derbies, including two legs against the Blues in Europe.
Managing Problems With Her Hamstring
Slegers provided an update on her squad ahead of the lunchtime kickoff. “Leah has been managing some problems with her hamstring, so don’t expect her to be ready for tomorrow,” the Arsenal boss explained. This is frankly the sensible call given the magnitude of the Chelsea tie just three days later.
Williamson’s absence means Lotte Wubben Moy will likely partner Laia Codina in central defence. The backline has coped well without the captain in recent weeks. Steph Catley remains unavailable following Australia’s run to the Asian Cup final.
Maanum Ruled Out Through Illness
Frida Maanum has been ill this week, which rules the Norwegian midfielder out of contention. “We don’t expect her to be able to play tomorrow,” Slegers confirmed. The midfield will need reshuffling, with Kim Little and Victoria Pelova expected to start.
Arsenal sits fourth with two games in hand on third placed Manchester United. Slegers remains focused on finishing the season strongly. “The games we have left in the league, they’re so important. It starts tomorrow with West Ham,” she said, which demonstrates the right priorities despite the Champions League distraction looming large.
Also read: Chelsea Double Injury Blow Revealed Following Sunday Triumph
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