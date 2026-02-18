Renee Slegers Responds to Arsenal Women’s Growing Fixture Backlog

Renee Slegers has insisted Arsenal Women will not allow a growing fixture backlog to distract from their objectives. The Gunners boss made clear her side must stay focused on maintaining their excellent form and winning the games directly in front of them rather than worrying about postponed matches.

Arsenal take a commanding 4-0 advantage into Wednesday’s second leg against OH Leuven at Meadow Park, with Chelsea awaiting the winners in the Champions League quarter finals. However, attention has also turned to the mounting fixture pile up following two WSL postponements against Brighton and Leicester.

Unfortunate for Supporters Who Had Travelled

Arsenal’s scheduled fixture against Brighton this weekend was called off due to a waterlogged pitch. Combined with the earlier Leicester postponement because of the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup, the Gunners now have two league matches to catch up on during an already packed calendar.

“For me, that was out of our hands. Unfortunately, that game was postponed. When I say unfortunately, I think about the supporters as well who had already travelled over there,” Slegers explained. “It is one of these scenarios in the season. All we know is that we need to stay in form and keep on winning games whenever those games come.”

Focus Remains on Eight Games Left

Slegers was keen to emphasize that Arsenal cannot control external factors like weather or scheduling. “Two games in hand, but for me it’s really clear we have eight games left to play, and we know what we have to do and want to do in those games,” the Dutch manager stated.

The enforced break does offer a small silver lining. Beth Mead is out with a hairline shin fracture, while Stina Blackstenius, Taylor Hinds, and Anneke Borbe could potentially return when the postponed fixtures are eventually replayed. Arsenal host OH Leuven on Wednesday evening before facing Bristol City in the FA Cup at the weekend.

