Renee Slegers Stars in Sobha Realty’s Art of the Detail as Arsenal Boss Discusses Passion for Gardening and Teamwork With Gunners Legend Alex Scott

Renee Slegers was the latest guest to appear on Sobha Realty’s Art of the Detail series. The Arsenal head coach walked around the Training Centre with Gunners legend Alex Scott discussing her passion for gardening, teamwork, connection and more which provides fascinating insight into her thinking and philosophy.

💬 “It’s not only about football, it’s how you connect and do things together.”



Our Head Coach, Renée Slegers, stars in The Art of Detail, presented by Sobha Realty 🤝 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) April 24, 2026

The video gives fans a greater understanding of Slegers’ approach to management.

The Dutch coach has enjoyed an excellent season guiding Arsenal to success both domestically and in Europe with the Gunners still competing for silverware on multiple fronts.

Walking Around Training Centre

Slegers took Scott on a tour of the facilities at the Arsenal Training Centre. The conversation covered various aspects of her life beyond football including her interests and hobbies which demonstrates there is more to successful management than just tactics and training sessions.

The gardening passion revealed during the interview showcases Slegers’ appreciation for patience and growth. These qualities have been evident in her work with Arsenal where she has carefully developed the team throughout the campaign which is absolutely brilliant to see from a coach who understands long term planning.

[Image via Arsenal]

Discusses Teamwork and Connection

The Arsenal boss emphasized the importance of teamwork and connection within the squad. Slegers has built a strong culture at Arsenal since taking charge with players clearly buying into her methods and philosophy which has translated into results on the pitch.

Scott provided the perfect interviewer given her legendary status at Arsenal and deep understanding of the club. The episode offers supporters a rare glimpse behind the scenes at how Slegers operates away from matchdays which is frankly fascinating for anyone interested in the inner workings of elite level management.

Arsenal fans can watch the full video to hear everything Slegers had to say about her approach to coaching and life.

Renee Slegers

Arsenal Training Session

APRIL 24, 2026 pic.twitter.com/qndAeGkB0U — HQ pics (@WomensSportsPic) April 24, 2026

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