Arsenal Dragon
Renee Slegers Vows Arsenal Will Do “Absolutely Everything” to Secure Champions League Spot as WSL Season Reaches Its Climax
Arsenal head into the final stretch of the WSL season with Champions League qualification firmly in their sights, and Renee Slegers has made clear her squad will leave nothing on the table in pursuit of that goal.
The Gunners currently sit third in the table, holding a two-point and two-game advantage over Manchester United in fourth. The fate of their European future is entirely in their own hands.
Slegers Sets the Target Clearly
Speaking ahead of Saturday’s trip to Aston Villa, Slegers was unambiguous about what Arsenal are chasing. Securing a Champions League berth for next season is the stated objective, but she also urged her players to stay present and enjoy what remains of the campaign.
She acknowledged that this particular group of players and staff will not be together in the same form again, with departures expected at the end of the season.
Respect for Villa but Focus on Arsenal’s Own Game
Slegers was measured in her assessment of Saturday’s opponents. She expects Villa to come out with energy given it is their final home fixture of the season, but the Arsenal boss made clear that her team’s approach will be driven by their own standards rather than the opposition’s setup. The emphasis, she said, is on executing the basics at a high level regardless of what Villa present tactically.
Reflecting on a Season of Growth
Looking back on 2025/26, Slegers pointed to the development of the squad’s collective identity as one of the defining features of the campaign. She highlighted the flexibility within the group, noting that different players can slot into different partnerships without the team’s style suffering. She also referenced making history by becoming the first side to win the Champions Cup as a landmark result from a memorable season.
Also read: Arsenal Boss Renee Slegers Impressed by In-Form Brighton as Gunners Head Coach Says They’re a Hard Team to Play Against Ahead of Wednesday Night Fixture
Arsenal Dragon
Steph Catley, Olivia Smith and Victoria Pelova Star in Sobha Realty’s Art of the Detail Series Alongside Arsenal Legend Alex Scott
Arsenal Women have given fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at life away from the pitch, with Steph Catley, Olivia Smith and Victoria Pelova the latest trio to feature in Sobha Realty’s Art of the Detail series.
Club legend Alex Scott returned to the training ground to host the feature, following earlier episodes with Renée Slegers and Mikel Arteta.
Catley and Smith Open Up on Life Off the Pitch
Scott first linked up with the Australian defender and the New Zealand forward, who were joined by club mascot Win the dog. The conversation ranged from their homelands to photography, and it was also revealed which of the two harbours a serious coffee obsession — with the video making clear it is not a casual habit.
The setting gave both players a relaxed platform to speak candidly about who they are beyond matchday, something supporters rarely get a window into during a busy season.
Pelova Discusses Chess, Family and Training
In the second segment, Scott sat down with Dutch midfielder Victoria Pelova for a more intimate conversation covering chess, her family background and the training routines that keep her sharp throughout the campaign.
Pelova has been a consistent presence in Slegers’ side this season, and the feature offers a glimpse into the discipline and personality that drives her on the pitch.
A Season Still With Something to Play For
The feature drops at a significant moment for Arsenal Women. The Gunners drew 1-1 with Brighton on May 6 and still have the WSL title race alive, with a trip to Aston Villa to come. Katie McCabe also picked up April’s Women’s Player of the Month award, adding to the positive mood around the squad heading into the final stretch.
Also read: Renee Slegers Stars in Sobha Realty’s Art of the Detail as Arsenal Boss Discusses Passion for Gardening and Teamwork With Gunners Legend Alex Scott
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal Women Set Piece Coach to Leave Club at End of Season After Two Years as Renee Slegers Confirms Departure
Arsenal Women set piece coach Chris Bradley will leave the club at the end of the season after two years in the role. Bradley replaced previous set piece coach Patrik Winqvist in summer 2024 and oversaw significant improvements in the Gunners’ conversion rates from dead ball situations during his time at the club.
Arsenal recently advertised for a new set piece coach and manager Renee Slegers confirmed Bradley’s departure in her pre match press conference ahead of Sunday’s trip to Brighton. The club have just a couple of weeks remaining in their season as they chase second place in the WSL and prepare for the Champions League final.
Slegers Grateful for Bradley Contribution
Speaking about the coaching staff change, Slegers expressed her gratitude for Bradley’s work during his spell at Arsenal. “Chris Bradley is going to leave us at the end of the season. He will be with us for the last couple of weeks of the season and then he will move on to new opportunities,” the Dutch manager explained.
She added praise for the impact Bradley made during his tenure. “We are very grateful for everything he has brought, he has brought a lot of new ideas and has done amazing work with a high work ethic.”
Arsenal to Appoint Replacement Soon
The Gunners will now look to appoint a successor before the start of next season, with the recruitment process already underway. Set pieces have become increasingly important in the modern game and Arsenal will want continuity in this area as they look to challenge for major honours next campaign.
Bradley departs with Arsenal still competing on multiple fronts, having reached the Champions League final where they will defend their crown against either Lyon or Bayern Munich.
Also read: Steph Catley hails special club connection as Arsenal secures new contract for the Australian defender amid recent squad renewals
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal Boss Renee Slegers Impressed by In Form Brighton as Gunners Head Coach Says They’re a Hard Team to Play Against Ahead of Wednesday Night Fixture
Renee Slegers says she has been impressed by latest opponents Brighton and Hove Albion. The Arsenal head coach spoke about the Seagulls ahead of Wednesday night’s Barclays Women’s Super League fixture at Broadfield Stadium which kicks off at 7:45pm.
Brighton dumped Arsenal out of this season’s Adobe Women’s FA Cup and have backed that up with a win against Manchester City plus a draw at Manchester United. The Sussex side have enjoyed an excellent run of form under their current management this campaign.
Very Brave and Convinced Says Slegers
When speaking in the pre match press conference Slegers praised Brighton’s approach. The Gunners boss explained her admiration for how the Seagulls play both in and out of possession which demonstrates their tactical versatility throughout matches.
Slegers highlighted Brighton’s ability to adjust to opposition and circumstances. The Arsenal manager said they have versatility and can do things in different ways which has clearly caught her attention during her preparation for the fixture.
Set Pieces Will Be Key Area
Arsenal were punished from set plays in their recent defeat to Brighton and Slegers says defending dead balls will be key in the upcoming game. The Gunners conceded both goals from a throw in and from a corner at Borehamwood which is frankly an area that needs addressing.
Slegers confirmed her team are very aware of the threat Brighton pose from set pieces. The visitors have some really tall players and strong headers of the ball which makes dead ball situations dangerous for any opponent facing them.
Happy With Busy Schedule
As a result of Arsenal’s extended run in the UEFA Women’s Champions League which ended at the weekend the Gunners have been contesting two games a week. Slegers is comfortable with her side’s schedule and wants to play games which shows the squad’s confidence.
Also read: Steph Catley Signs New Arsenal Deal in the Most Heartwarming Announcement Women’s Football Has Ever Seen
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