Renee Slegers Vows Arsenal Will Do “Absolutely Everything” to Secure Champions League Spot as WSL Season Reaches Its Climax

Arsenal head into the final stretch of the WSL season with Champions League qualification firmly in their sights, and Renee Slegers has made clear her squad will leave nothing on the table in pursuit of that goal.

The Gunners currently sit third in the table, holding a two-point and two-game advantage over Manchester United in fourth. The fate of their European future is entirely in their own hands.

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🧠 Maintaining our mindset

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Every word of Renée’s pre-Aston Villa presser 👇 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) May 8, 2026

Slegers Sets the Target Clearly

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s trip to Aston Villa, Slegers was unambiguous about what Arsenal are chasing. Securing a Champions League berth for next season is the stated objective, but she also urged her players to stay present and enjoy what remains of the campaign.

She acknowledged that this particular group of players and staff will not be together in the same form again, with departures expected at the end of the season.

Respect for Villa but Focus on Arsenal’s Own Game

Slegers was measured in her assessment of Saturday’s opponents. She expects Villa to come out with energy given it is their final home fixture of the season, but the Arsenal boss made clear that her team’s approach will be driven by their own standards rather than the opposition’s setup. The emphasis, she said, is on executing the basics at a high level regardless of what Villa present tactically.

🎙️ Renée’s pre-Aston Villa press conference is now playing ▶️



Watch LIVE now on https://t.co/tK9rcmLS6V 👇 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) May 8, 2026

Reflecting on a Season of Growth

Looking back on 2025/26, Slegers pointed to the development of the squad’s collective identity as one of the defining features of the campaign. She highlighted the flexibility within the group, noting that different players can slot into different partnerships without the team’s style suffering. She also referenced making history by becoming the first side to win the Champions Cup as a landmark result from a memorable season.

Victory at Villa Park.



Check out today’s match report from our win against Aston Villa 👇 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) May 9, 2026

Also read: Arsenal Boss Renee Slegers Impressed by In-Form Brighton as Gunners Head Coach Says They’re a Hard Team to Play Against Ahead of Wednesday Night Fixture