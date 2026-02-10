Revealed: Why Paul Green Left Chelsea Women in Shock Exit as Emma Hayes Departure Exposed Perceived Lack of Leadership at WSL Powerhouse

Paul Green left Chelsea Women after the departure of legendary manager Emma Hayes exposed a perceived lack of leadership at the WSL powerhouse, Daily Mail Sport understands. Women’s football was left stunned on Monday when the club announced their head of football had departed following 13 years’ service in an era that saw the team lift 19 trophies.

The move came just a week after Hayes’ replacement, Sonia Bompastor, signed a new contract. In the days previous, Bompastor had voiced her frustration at recruitment during the summer, highlighting a lack of squad depth as one of the reasons Chelsea found themselves nine points behind leaders Manchester City. This criticism clearly struck a nerve with senior figures at Stamford Bridge.

Green Held Responsible for Leadership Gaps

It is understood that Bompastor’s views reflected a wider view already held by key figures in the club’s hierarchy, and that Green appears to have been held responsible. A review into Chelsea’s disappointing season so far has been carried out and concluded that a fresh structure was needed to best support the staff and players.

‼️ Paul Green was informed of the decision to let him go on Monday afternoon. Green called Bompastor, with whom he is said to have had a good working relationship, to let her know of the club’s decision.



Following Hayes’ departure, Chelsea shifted from a manager led model to a head coach model. Hayes was known to have been heavily involved across all areas and took on the vast majority of major decision making. Bompastor’s remit is more that of a pure coach, with a focus on performance and technical style rather than overall running of the club and recruitment.

Transfer Window Identified as Problem Area

Decision makers have put many issues down to gaps that gradually emerged and widened in the club’s leadership post Hayes. The transfer window was one of the areas identified as needing improvement. Chelsea will now seek a replacement as part of a new leadership structure with the aim of ensuring consistency and accountability going forward.

