Revealed: Why Paul Green Left Chelsea Women in Shock Exit as Emma Hayes Departure Exposed Perceived Lack of Leadership at WSL Powerhouse
Paul Green left Chelsea Women after the departure of legendary manager Emma Hayes exposed a perceived lack of leadership at the WSL powerhouse, Daily Mail Sport understands. Women’s football was left stunned on Monday when the club announced their head of football had departed following 13 years’ service in an era that saw the team lift 19 trophies.
The move came just a week after Hayes’ replacement, Sonia Bompastor, signed a new contract. In the days previous, Bompastor had voiced her frustration at recruitment during the summer, highlighting a lack of squad depth as one of the reasons Chelsea found themselves nine points behind leaders Manchester City. This criticism clearly struck a nerve with senior figures at Stamford Bridge.
Green Held Responsible for Leadership Gaps
It is understood that Bompastor’s views reflected a wider view already held by key figures in the club’s hierarchy, and that Green appears to have been held responsible. A review into Chelsea’s disappointing season so far has been carried out and concluded that a fresh structure was needed to best support the staff and players.
Following Hayes’ departure, Chelsea shifted from a manager led model to a head coach model. Hayes was known to have been heavily involved across all areas and took on the vast majority of major decision making. Bompastor’s remit is more that of a pure coach, with a focus on performance and technical style rather than overall running of the club and recruitment.
Transfer Window Identified as Problem Area
Decision makers have put many issues down to gaps that gradually emerged and widened in the club’s leadership post Hayes. The transfer window was one of the areas identified as needing improvement. Chelsea will now seek a replacement as part of a new leadership structure with the aim of ensuring consistency and accountability going forward.
NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Becomes Part of Chelsea Women Ownership Group as Two Time MVP Joins Reddit Co Founder Alexis Ohanian in Latest Investment
Two time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has become a part of Chelsea Women’s Football Club’s ownership group. The Milwaukee Bucks star confirmed his new stake acquisition on the Women’s Super League club on February 8 in a post via social media, joining Reddit Co Founder Alexis Ohanian as the latest investor in Chelsea Women after he acquired a 10% stake in the club in May 2025.
“I’m proud and honoured to partner with my friend Alexis Ohanian, joining the ownership group of Chelsea FC Women, a historic club built on passion, excellence, and a winning culture,” said Antetokounmpo. This is a significant coup for Chelsea Women, bringing in one of basketball’s biggest global stars at a time when they need fresh investment and ideas.
Latest Football Investment for Greek Freak
Chelsea Women becomes the latest football team the Greek Freak has invested in recent years. Antetokounmpo, alongside his three brothers Thanasis, Alex, and Kostas, acquired an undisclosed stake in Major League Soccer franchise Nashville SC in March 2023.
Prior to this in August 2021, following his NBA Championship victory with the Milwaukee Bucks, Antetokounmpo became a minority owner of the Milwaukee Brewers, acquiring an undisclosed stake in the Major League Baseball franchise. The NBA star clearly has a passion for sports ownership beyond basketball.
Controversial Kalshi Deal Sparks Criticism
In addition to his investment in Chelsea Women, Antetokounmpo also announced he has become an investor in the prediction markets company Kalshi. The announcement was met with widespread criticism, given potential conflicts of interest with an active NBA player investing in a betting related company.
Kalshi allows users to buy and sell event contracts to make predictions on sports outcomes. While Kalshi stated Antetokounmpo would be forbidden from trading on NBA related markets, serious questions remain about the appropriateness of this investment.
Chelsea WFC Head of Football Departs After 13 Year Tenure as Long Serving Executive Leaves Following Downturn in Form and Nine Point Gap to Manchester City
Paul Green has left his role as Chelsea’s head of women’s football after 13 years. The long serving executive was responsible primarily for player recruitment, working alongside Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, and was an instrumental figure in developing Chelsea women into the dominant force they became.
Green helped deliver their first WSL title, among myriad other honors, and his departure signals the end of an era for the Blues. Chelsea confirmed the move in a brief statement, which read in part: “His commitment, experience, and professionalism have been valued across the club, and his work has helped support a sustained period of success and progress for Chelsea Women during which we won 19 trophies.”
Unsung Hero Behind Decade of Dominance
Green is widely regarded as the unsung hero behind Chelsea’s decade of domestic dominance. Under his guidance, the Blues assembled one of Europe’s most impressive squads, winning six consecutive WSL titles and establishing themselves as the dominant force in English women’s football.
This is a massive loss for Chelsea, who are losing the architect of their success. Green’s ability to identify and recruit top talent transformed the club from also rans into serial winners. His departure could not come at a worse time, given their current struggles.
Departure Follows Recent Slump
Green’s departure follows a recent downturn in form, which has seen the Blues fall nine points off the pace in the WSL after winning six consecutive titles. Chelsea currently sits second behind runaway leaders Manchester City, who are threatening to end their stranglehold on the domestic game.
In spite of Chelsea’s slipping results, head coach Sonia Bompastor, whose recruitment was led by Green, was recently rewarded with a new four year deal. The timing of Green’s exit raises serious questions about whether he was pushed or jumped, given the poor form this season.
Martin Ho Highlights What Tottenham Hotspur WFC Lack After Another Big Game Collapse Against Chelsea
Martin Ho offered a brutally honest assessment of Tottenham’s 2-0 defeat to Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, admitting his side should have scored three or four goals in the first half alone. The Norwegian boss watched his team dominate proceedings early on with 1.83 expected goals compared to Chelsea’s 1.86, only to crumble once Keira Walsh delivered a sucker punch near halftime.
Goals from Walsh and Alyssa Thompson condemned Spurs to another heartbreaking defeat against the Big Four, leaving them in 5th place and four points behind Chelsea in the race for Champions League qualification. This represented yet another missed opportunity for Tottenham to finally break their duck against elite opposition after drawing with Arsenal and Manchester United earlier this season.
Ho Makes Excuses for Latest Failure
The Spurs boss blamed lack of experience for his team’s inability to capitalize on their dominance, pointing out that the club has rarely been in these positions before. This frankly sounds like damage limitation after watching his side botch another massive opportunity to move above Chelsea in the table.
Ho insisted that getting that first win against top opposition will change everything, but you have to question when exactly that breakthrough moment will arrive. Tottenham have now failed to beat any of the Big Four this season despite creating enough chances to win several matches.
Record Breaking Season Still Not Good Enough
Despite being on the verge of a record breaking points total for Spurs in the WSL, Ho was quick to temper expectations by reminding everyone that you cannot transform a team that finished 11th into Champions League contenders in just seven months. This is realistic, but also conveniently ignores the fact that his players keep freezing when it matters most.
The second goal completely deflated Tottenham, with Ho admitting they huffed and puffed without truly threatening Chelsea’s goal again. Another big game, another disappointing result for Spurs.
