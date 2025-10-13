€45 Million Arsenal Star’s Defensive Masterclass: 5 Clearances, 8 Duels Won as Gunners Man Dominates During International Break

Arsenal‘s Riccardo Calafiori delivered a commanding performance as Italy secured a crucial 3-1 World Cup qualifying victory over Estonia, showcasing exactly why the Gunners invested heavily in the versatile defender during the summer transfer window.

Defensive Dominance in Italy’s Back Three

Operating as the left-sided centre-back in a back three, Calafiori was imperious in the air, winning seven of his eight aerial duels while making five clearances, five recoveries, and three interceptions. But what truly set the 23-year-old apart was his ability to influence proceedings at both ends of the pitch.

The Italian international completed the most passes in the match with 76 successful balls, while also winning the most duels with eight. His comfort on the ball was evident throughout, dictating play from the back with the confidence of a seasoned veteran.

Riccardo Calafiori – The Modern Defender Arsenal Needed

What caught the eye, however, was Calafiori’s attacking contribution from his defensive position. He created two chances for the Azzurri and had four attempts on goal, constantly making forward runs from central defence. While none of his efforts found the target, his willingness to push forward and create overloads demonstrated the modern defender’s complete skill set.

Riccardo Calafiori (via Daily Mail)

Italian media outlet Football Italia praised Calafiori as a “dominant force,” with Sky Italia describing him as a “pendulum” for his ability to shuttle up and down the pitch. This versatility has become his trademark, whether deployed at left-back, centre-back, or even pushing into midfield areas.

For Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, Calafiori’s international form is a welcome boost as the Gunners prepare for the run-in. His ability to seamlessly transition between defensive duties and progressive play makes him a perfect fit for Arsenal’s possession-based system. If he maintains this level domestically, the £42 million summer signing could prove to be one of the bargains of the transfer window.

