Rice vs. Caicedo vs. Rodri: 3 Reasons Why the Arsenal Midfielder Is the Best in the League

Declan Rice has established himself as the Premier League’s premier midfielder, surpassing Chelsea‘s Moises Caicedo and Manchester City‘s Rodri through three distinct qualities that separate him from his rivals.

Complete Box-to-Box Impact

Rice’s attacking output dwarfs both competitors. His nine goals and 10 assists last season demonstrate a level of offensive contribution neither Caicedo nor Rodri can match. While Rodri scored seven goals in his most productive campaign, Rice’s ability to arrive in dangerous positions and create chances makes him a genuine two-way threat.

Declan Rice (via Hayters)

The England international operates across the entire pitch, driving forward with purpose while maintaining defensive responsibilities. His late runs into the box have produced crucial goals against Manchester United and Luton Town, showcasing timing and finishing ability beyond typical holding midfielders.

Defensive Superiority in Key Metrics

Rice averages more interceptions, blocks, and clearances than Rodri according to comparative analysis. His defensive work rate exceeds both rivals, constantly breaking up opposition attacks and initiating Arsenal‘s transitions from deep positions.

While Caicedo records higher tackle numbers (3.3 per game versus Rice’s 1.8), Rice’s positioning intelligence means he intercepts danger before tackles become necessary. His reading of the game prevents attacks from developing rather than reacting after opponents gain momentum.

Leadership and Big-Game Mentality

Rice captained West Ham to Europa Conference League glory before joining Arsenal, demonstrating leadership qualities neither Caicedo nor Rodri possessed at similar ages. His performances in crucial matches against Liverpool, Manchester City, and Real Madrid showcase mental strength under pressure.

Steven Gerrard identified Rice’s mentality as his defining characteristic, praising how he’s “gone to the next level at Arsenal” and continues “adding different things to his game.” This constant evolution separates elite midfielders from merely good ones.

Rice’s combination of attacking threat, defensive excellence, and leadership makes him the complete midfielder the Premier League demands.

