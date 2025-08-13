Richard Carr Former Arsenal Director Passes Away – Everything You Should Know About Him

Richard Carr, former director of Arsenal Holdings PLC and board member of Arsenal Football Club, passed away on August 12, 2025, at the age of 87. The club announced his death in an official statement, paying tribute to a man who played a crucial role in Arsenal’s leadership structure during a transformative period.

Richard Carr Family Legacy and Arsenal Connection

Born Richard Charles Lascelles Carr on July 22, 1938, he was the grandson of former Arsenal Chairman Sir Bracewell Smith through his mother Eileen Smith. This family connection established deep roots at Arsenal that spanned generations, with the shareholding of Sir Bracewell Smith eventually divided among his grandchildren, including Richard Carr and his siblings.

His father Henry Lascelles Carr played cricket for Glamorgan, served in the RAF during the Second World War, and died in 1943, leaving Richard to carry forward the family’s sporting legacy through his involvement with Arsenal.

Significant Shareholding and Business Role

Richard Carr held 2,722 shares (4.6%) in Arsenal until May 2008, when he sold them to Stan Kroenke. This transaction was part of the American businessman’s strategy to raise his stake in the club to 28.3% by buying out the Carr family, marking a significant shift in Arsenal’s ownership structure.

As director of Arsenal Holdings PLC and a director and board member of Arsenal Football Club, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Arsenal Holdings PLC, Carr wielded considerable influence during his tenure.

Impact on Arsenal’s Modern Era

Carr’s involvement coincided with Arsenal’s transition from Highbury to the Emirates Stadium and the club’s evolution into a global brand. His shareholding sale to Kroenke in 2008 represented one of the key moments that eventually led to the American’s majority control of the club.

Arsenal Football Club paid tribute to Carr, acknowledging that he played an important role in the club’s leadership during his tenure. His passing marks the end of an era, severing another historic family connection that helped shape Arsenal’s identity.

The loss of Richard Carr removes another link to Arsenal’s traditional ownership structure, representing the ongoing transformation of English football’s institutional landscape.

